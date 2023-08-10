About Cookies on This Site

49" 700 nits FHD Standard Signage
Product Information Sheet

49" 700 nits FHD Standard Signage

49SH7DD-B

49" 700 nits FHD Standard Signage

(3)
Outstanding Brightness1
Outstanding Visibility

Outstanding Brightness

The 700 cd/m² brightness is enough to stand out against the surrounding background, so signage can attract passerby and delivers content vividly and effectively.
Wide Viewing Angle1
Outstanding Visibility

Wide Viewing Angle

Thanks to IPS technology, SH7DD series provides a clear, vibrant picture with no washed out tones at any angle.
Low Power Consumption1
Cost Effective

Low Power Consumption

SH7DD offers excellent energy efficiency and cost savings by decreasing power consumpton by approx. 32％ compared to the conventional model with equal luminance.

*Based on 49" model

Power Management Mode1
Cost Effective

Power Management Mode

Even without signal from the media player, the network does not turn off completely, so remote control is possible, which prevents unnecessary power usage and enables efficient management.
USB Content Scheduling1
Convenient Managment

USB Content Scheduling

There is no need for additional server or media player connections because SH7DD supports USB playback and scheduling. Users can set a playlist and timing for playing content using a USB.

*Supported Content Type: Video (MPEG1/2/4, H.264),Audio (MP3, AC3, MPEG, AAC, HEAAC, LPCM), Image (JPEG, PNG, BMP)

Wi-Fi Support1
Convenient Managment

Wi-Fi Support

SH7DD series supports Wi-Fi dongle connection for easier content distribution and installation. And SNMP* support ensures convenient network management.

*SNMP: Simple Network Management Protocol

No Signal Image Setting1
Convenient Managment

No Signal Image Setting

In case there is no signal input, it is possible to play back images preset by the user using a USB, instead of displaying the conventional no signal image.
Local Time Setting1
Convenient Managment

Local Time Setting

A time zone can be configured at initial installament, so that the signage display accesses the local NTP* server and automatically sets the local time. In addition, the local time can be adjusted manually by grouping multiple signages using RS232C without a network connection.

* NTP: Network Time Protocol

Detachable Logo & Built-in Speaker1
Industrial Design

Detachable Logo & Built-in Speaker

The detachable logo allows for installation in the desired orientation in landscape or portrait mode, making it easy for the user to arrange the signage. Also, sounds can be played from built-in speakers, giving advertisements greater impact.
Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

49"

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

700

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (2), DVI, RGB, Audio, USB 2.0

Output

Audio

External Control

RS232C In/Out, RJ45 In, IR Receiver In

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

11.9 mm (T/R/L), 18 mm (B)

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

1,102.2 x 638.5 x 54 mm

Weight (Head)

14.3 kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

85 W

Smart Energy Saving

65 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

N/A / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

No

External Media player Attatchable

Yes (MP500/MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign Premium

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign C

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, IR Receiver

Optional

Stand (ST-492T), Media player, Wall bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S), Wi-Fi Dongle (AN-WF500), Touch Overlay (KT-T490)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(49SH7DD-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(49SH7DD-BE)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(49SH7DD-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(49SH7DD-BE)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (49SH7DD-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (49SH7DD-BE)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(49SH7DD-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.