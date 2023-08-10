55" Wallpaper OLED

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
-
External Input Rotation
-
YES
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
Status Mailing
-
YES
-
Local Network Sync
-
YES
-
Play via URL
-
NO
-
Cisco Certification
-
NO
-
Beacon
-
NO
-
Crestron Connected
-
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
YES
-
Gapless Playback
-
YES
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS 3.0+
-
SI Server Setting
-
YES
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
YES
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom
-
YES
-
Auto Set ID
-
YES
-
Backlight Sync
-
NO
-
Booting Logo Image
-
NO
-
Brightness Compensation
-
NO
-
Control Manager
-
YES
-
Fail over
-
YES
-
Group Manager
-
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
-
YES
-
ISM Method
-
YES
-
Network Ready
-
NO
-
No Signal Image
-
NO
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PM mode
-
YES
-
RS232C Sync
-
YES
-
Scan Inversion
-
YES
-
Screen Rotation
-
YES
-
Screen Share
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
NO
-
USB Plug & Play
-
YES
-
Video Tag
-
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Wake on LAN
-
YES
-
webRTC
-
NO
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
NO
-
Pixel Sensor
-
NO
-
Power Indicator
-
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
-
NO
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
16GB
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
NO
-
BLU Sensor
-
NO
-
Current Sensor
-
NO
-
Local Key Operation
-
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
-
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Color Gamut
-
BT709 120%
-
Contrast Ratio
-
150,000:1
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07 Billion colors
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz
-
Dynamic CR
-
NO
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Back Light Type
-
OLED
-
Brightness
-
150/400nit (APL 100%/25%)
-
Life time
-
30,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Native Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
18/7 (Moving Content Only)
-
Panel Technology
-
OLED
-
Portait / Landscape
-
YES / YES
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
N/A
-
Response Time
-
1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
55
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 0%
-
Transparency
-
N/A
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Weight (Head)
-
6.5Kg (Head) 3.4Kg (Signage Box)
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
N/A
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
-
N/A
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1345 x 804 x 207mm
-
Bezel Width
-
Even Bezel : 0.9mm (Off Bezel) T/R/L/B : 5.3/5.3/5.3/11.0mm (On Bezel)
-
Handle
-
NO
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1220.3 x 696.8 x 4.9mm (Head) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
N/A
-
Packed Weight
-
23.1Kg
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
N/A
-
OPS Type compatible
-
N/A
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
NO
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES / NO
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Audio Out
-
YES
-
Daisy Chain
-
Input : HDMI, DP / Output : DP
-
DP In
-
YES (HDCP 1.3)
-
DP Out
-
YES
-
DVI-D In
-
NO
-
External Speaker Out
-
NO
-
HDMI In
-
YES (1ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
1.4
-
HDMI Out
-
NO
-
IR In
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
YES (Sharing RS232C Out)
-
RGB In
-
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
YES
-
RS232C In
-
YES
-
RS232C Out
-
YES
-
Touch USB
-
NO
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A (2ea)
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
1054 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1085 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
318W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Smart Enegy Saving (70%)
-
N/A
-
Typ.
-
309W
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Connected Care
-
YES
-
Mobile CMS
-
YES
-
Promota
-
NO
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
NO
-
SuperSign CMS
-
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
-
YES
-
SuperSign WB
-
YES
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
N/A
-
Direct Sunlight
-
N/A
-
IP Rating
-
N/A
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
N/A
-
Power Protection
-
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
N/A
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, FFC Cables(1600mmx4ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P-4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Wall Fixer(4ea), Wall Fixer Install Guide, Install Guide Sheet(2ea), Tape(10ea for Cabling / 2ea for Dust proof), Screw(M4xL25,10ea / M3xL5.5,8ea)
-
Optional
-
NO
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.