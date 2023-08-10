About Cookies on This Site

Product Information Sheet

Specs

Support

Resource

Product Information Sheet
65EJ5E-B

65" Wallpaper OLED

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

65"

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Brightness

150/400nit (APL 100%/25%)

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI, DP, USB 2.0 (2)

Output

DP, Audio

External Control

RS232C In/out, RJ45 In/out, External IR Receiver

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

(Off bezel) 0.9 mm(Even)
(On bezel)

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1,590x 965x 205 mm

Packed Weight

23.4 kg

Weight (Head)

13.5 kg

Dimension

(Signage Box) 782.8 x 35.5 x 239.0 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature Range

0°C ~ 40°C

Operation Humidity Range

10% ~ 80%

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)

440 W (8 color bar) / 478 W (8 color bar)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

No

External Media player Attachable

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control+ / Control

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, RS232 Cable (4p-4p), FFC Cables (1,150mm x 4ea for Connection Between Panel and Signage Box), DP Cable, LAN Cable, LC (VLC Cable)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(65EJ5E-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(65EJ5E-BF)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(65EJ5E-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(65EJ5E-BF)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (65EJ5E-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (65EJ5E-BF)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(65EJ5E-B)
