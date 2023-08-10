65" Wallpaper OLED

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
65"
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Brightness
-
150/400nit (APL 100%/25%)
-
Input
-
HDMI, DP, USB 2.0 (2)
-
Output
-
DP, Audio
-
External Control
-
RS232C In/out, RJ45 In/out, External IR Receiver
-
Bezel Width
-
(Off bezel) 0.9 mm(Even)
(On bezel)
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1,590x 965x 205 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
23.4 kg
-
Weight (Head)
-
13.5 kg
-
Dimension
-
(Signage Box) 782.8 x 35.5 x 239.0 mm
-
Operation Temperature Range
-
0°C ~ 40°C
-
Operation Humidity Range
-
10% ~ 80%
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)
-
440 W (8 color bar) / 478 W (8 color bar)
-
Safety
-
IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes / No
-
OPS type compatible
-
No
-
External Media player Attachable
-
Yes
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Control+ / Control
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, RS232 Cable (4p-4p), FFC Cables (1,150mm x 4ea for Connection Between Panel and Signage Box), DP Cable, LAN Cable, LC (VLC Cable)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.