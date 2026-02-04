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LG Dishwasher Lower Rack
LG Dishwasher Lower Rack
AHB73129841
()
Key Features
- LG Dishwasher Genuine Lower Rack
- Wash a lot of dishes at once
DB476TXS
DBC335TSE
Mounting Location
* The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
Step 1
Always remove any dishes before replacing the lower rack.
Step 2
Pull the lower rack all the way out until it engages the dishwasher door, then lift it diagonally upward.
Step 3
Mount them in the reverse order of the removal process.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Net Weight (g)
2453
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
525 x 175 x 520
GENERAL
Category
Rack
Part Number
AHB73129841
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