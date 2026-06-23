About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Slim Wall Mount Bracket - WB22EGB

Slim Wall Mount Bracket - WB22EGB

WB22EGB
Front view of Slim Wall Mount Bracket - WB22EGB WB22EGB
Back view of LG Bracket wb22egb
Side view of LG Bracket wb22egb
Front view of LG Bracket wb22egb with the screws and plugs
Front view of Slim Wall Mount Bracket - WB22EGB WB22EGB
Back view of LG Bracket wb22egb
Side view of LG Bracket wb22egb
Front view of LG Bracket wb22egb with the screws and plugs

Key Features

  • Compatible with the following 2026 TV's: 83/77/65/55 OLED G6 Series
  • Compatible with the following 2025 TV's: 83/77/65/55 OLED G5 Series
  • Compatible with the following 2024 TV's: 83/77/65/55 OLED G4 Series
  • LG OLED design that leave virtually no gap when you hang it on the wall*
More

*Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Installation requirements may vary. 

Print

All Spec

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Find a Store Near You

Experience this product around you.