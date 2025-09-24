Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
11kg / 6kg AI Direct Drive™ Washer Dryer, Matte Black
Product Information Sheet

11kg / 6kg AI Direct Drive™ Washer Dryer, Matte Black

Product Information Sheet

11kg / 6kg AI Direct Drive™ Washer Dryer, Matte Black

W4X7016TBB
Smart Controls
AI DD
Energy Efficiency
Key Features

  • The intuitive digital dial control will help your laundry day with simple smart design.
  • Blitz through a 5kg load in just 39 minutes with TurboWash™360 tech, maintaining quality.
  • LG's Steam™ technology uses powerful sanitising steam to reduce allergens by up to 99.99%.
  • TheAI Wash™cycle uses the best motion and stroke depending on the fabric for optimal care.
  • LG AI Direct Drive™ detects load and fabric characteristics to offer 18% more fabric care.
  • LG ThinQ™ Wi-Fi models allow simple control, monitoring and even download of new cycles.
More
5 year warranty

5 Year Warranty

Washing Machines

A smarter wash for a better life

LCD Panel Image

Minimal design, superior clean

A minimalistic LCD panel gives you easy control

There are graphs and energy saving icons on top of the washing machine.

Laundry in A-30%

Save on energy costs while enjoying impressive wash power

There is laundry inside the product, and the laundry has been reduced by 60%.

Less microplastic waste

Gentle motions reduce friction during washes

Silk, shirts, and jeans fabrics are shown and AI Wash features are described.

AI to the core, easy laundry

AI Wash detects fabric for optimal care

Simply, brillant

The washing machine is zoomed in. The screen changes and the side of the panel appears, showing three colors: white, light gray, and dark gray.

*Related images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

There are graphs and energy saving icons next to the washing machine.

There are graphs and energy saving icons next to the washing machine.

A sustainable wash

A-30% efficiency, optimised technology

Save on utility costs with washers that wash, rinse, and spin for optimal water and energy use. 

*30% lower in the Energy Efficiency Index compared to the minimum threshold of energy efficiency class A as defined by EU Regulation 2019/2014
*Actual results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.

*Actual results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.

Microplastic Care Cycle

Reduce microplastic emissions up to 60%

Swing and Tumble motions reduce friction, decreasing microplastic emissions by 60%.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2023. Microplastic Care cycle with 3 kg of load (100% polyester training jacket) compared to Mixed Fabric cycle (F4Y7EYPBW).
*Actual results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.

Comparing by measuring the amount of microplastics filtered through a 20㎛ filter.

*Actual results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.

TurboWash™360°

A powerful wash in 39 minutes

Each load is gently, thoroughly cleaned by four

TurboWash™ 360˚ spray nozzles in just 39 minutes.

*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W).
*Actual results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.

*Actual results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.

AI Wash

AI-enhanced optimal washing powered by AI DD™

AI Wash optimises washing motions based on the laundry type. Additionally, it can help achieve improved fabric care and energy savings with soft fabrics.

*Tested by Intertek in November 2023. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics (blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (F4X7VYP15). Results may vary depending on weight and fabric types of laundry and/or other factors.

*AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg. AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabrics are detected] and suitable detergent.

Optimised laundry

Cycles optimised for your washing habits

Enjoy simplified laundry with fewer steps. Your machine will automatically select your most used courses and options for washes tailored to your needs and habits.

*After 10 washes, the default cycle selection is set to the most frequently used cycle.

*Once the same options for a particular course are chosen 3 consecutive times, they are also selected automatically.

Steam™

Steam-powered allergen reduction

LG Steam™ gives clothes a deep clean, reducing dust mites and elevating comfort. 

The child and mother are lying on the bed.

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen.

Smart Pairing™

Convenient connectivity for easier laundry

With Smart Pairing™, your washer and dryer communicate to give your clothes optimal care.

*Both appliances must be connected to a stable Wi-Fi network and the LG ThinQ™ app on a compatible mobile device to utilize Smart Pairing™.

Scent+

Fresh laundry scents lingering like a gentle breeze

Enjoy a long-lasting fresh fragrance with an option that incorporates softener deep into fabric. 

A woman is sitting in front of a washing machine, sniffing the scent of washed clothes.

*Tested by on February 2024 by Intertek. Cotton cycle with Scent+ option on compare with Cotton cycle without Scent+ option (3.5 kg IEC load)

*Activating the 'Scent+' option maintained remaining scent at least 100 % more than  deactivating the option when measured 6 hours after washing program

*Actual results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.

LG ThinQ™

Life simplified with easy control

Learn more about ThinQ app

Control your laundry anytime, anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to connect with your washer like never before. Start your load with just the tap of a button.

Easy maintenance and monitoring

Whether it's everyday maintenance or larger tasks, conveniently monitor your washer's energy usage through the LG ThinQ™ app. 

Hands-free laundry with voice assistant

Tell your smart speaker or AI assistant what you need and let your washer take care of the rest.

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

There is a washing machine in the space.

Minimalism for your style

It shows the washing machine in detail.

Essentials only for an easy wash

It shows in detail the inside of the washing machine bin.

Resistance to daily scratches

It shows the appearance of the washing machine.

Hygienic durability

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

FAQ

Q.

What is the standard-size washing machine?

A.

All LG Washing Machines caome in a standard height and width. The depth of LG washing machines can vary depending on the drum size / capacity.

Standard dimensions are: width 600 mm x height 850 mm x depth 565-675 mm.

Q.

What is the best kg for a washing machine?

A.

LG recommends a washing machine with a drum capacity of 8–9 kg for an average-sized household. Consider a larger 11-13 kg model for a large family or if you generate particularly large laundry loads. Larger models can also cope with a duvet up to king-size. Remember that LG’s innovative technology means our appliances can offer increased capacity for the same size of washing machine.

Q.

How do I choose an energy efficient washing machine?

A.

Check the energy label on your washing machine for an A (best) to G (worst) rating. Select LG Washing Machines boast Triple A ratings* for energy, spin and noise levels. AI within LG machines also enables you to benefit from the most appropriate washing motions for your laundry load, thus keeping energy expenditure down to a minimum.

 

*LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3) The result may depend on the usage environment.

Q.

How can I choose the proper wash cycle?

A.

Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Washing Machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an optimal washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly. If you link your LG Washer and Dryer, they can cooperate to ensure the correct cycle is selected without you having to worry about flicking the dial.

Q.

How can I reduce the noise my washing machine makes?

A.

An obvious start would be to buy an LG Washing Machine which boasts Triple A ratings* for energy, spin and noise levels. Innovative LG DirectDrive™ Motor technology reduces the number of moving parts inside your appliance, reducing the noise generated (as well as extending its life due to less wear and tear). When installing your washing machine, make sure it stands on a level surface and check it regularly. An unbalanced unit may shift location or bump around, increasing noise output. Placing anti-vibration pads underneath your washing machine can also help reduce noise.
*LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3) The result may depend on the usage environment.

 

*LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3)

The result may depend on the usage environment.

Q.

How does Deep-learning AI DD™ benefit my laundry?

A.

LG’s Deep-learning AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimisation by your machine results in improved fabric protection, keeping your precious clothes looking their best for longer. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts, making for a longer lasting, more energy-efficient appliance.

Q.

What is the LG Quick Wash function?

A.

LG’s swift, TurboWash™ 360˚ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 39 minutes, with a wash that is tailored to your clothing needs. The 3D Multi Spray shoots water jets from every angle while the intelligent Inverter Pump controls the power of the water spray — combining to achieve an optimal balance of spray power, detergent and cycle motion that saves your precious time without compromising on wash quality or fabric care. It’s speed washing that delivers a perfect clean in record time.

Q.

What can a smart washing machine do?

A.

LG's Washing Machines use artificial intelligence to optimise washing motions for every load. Deep learning based on intelligence gleaned from thousands of big data washing events enables the washer to automatically sense fabric characteristics such as weight and softness. The result? 10%*  better fabric protection, keeping your clothes looking their best for longer. LG's WiFi-enabled smart washing machines can also be accessed and controlled by voice recognition or from the LG ThinQ™ app on your smartphone, which connects with your smart washer wherever you are. Remote-start your appliance with either the tap of a button or voice assistant control, receive a notification when a laundry load is complete, perform troubleshooting Smart Diagnosis, and download bespoke pre-set cycles — all via the ThinQ™ app.
* Tested by Intertek on January 2023. Al Wash cycle with 3kg of load compared to Cotton cycle(F4Y7RYW0W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
* AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected.

 

* Tested by Intertek on January 2023. Al Wash cycle with 3kg of load compared to Cotton cycle(F4Y7RYW0W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

* AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected.

Q.

What is the steam function in LG washing machine?

A.

LG’s proprietary Steam™ technology (on selected models) effectively tackles allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and dissolve allergetns, including pollen and dust mitest.

Q.

How does the Auto-dosing function work?

A.

The LG Automatic dispenser's auto dose system allows you to pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your washing machine to do the work.

In-appliance technology senses the weight of your laundry load and automatically adds exactly the right amount of detergent every time. It Removes the risk of over-dosing, saves you time and prolongs the life of your clothing. Correct detergent dosage also helps keep front loader washing machines operating at their best. Simply shut the door and press start!

Q.

Do washing machines come in different colours?

A.

LG offers a menu of modern neutral colour options to ensure you can find a washing machine that either matches existing appliances or provides a stylish contrast. Choose from the following selection of colours: Classic White, Black Steel or Graphite.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Spec

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    11.0

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

    A

  • Max spin speed (RPM)

    1351

  • ezDispense

    No

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Matte Black

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    6.0

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    11.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LCD+LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    LCD

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • Centum System

    No

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    No

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Steam+

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

  • Selectable Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

    1400

ENERGY

  • Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

    A

  • Energy Efficiency Class (Wash+Dry)

    D

PROGRAMS

  • Baby Steam Care

    No

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Bed Sheets

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton +

    No

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded Cycle

    Yes

  • Down Jacket

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    Yes

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene

    No

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Quick 14 (Speed 14)

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Quick Wash+Dry

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    Yes

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Sleeve Hems and Collars

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    Yes

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

  • Microplastic Care

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    No

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse

    Rinse+ & Hold / Rinse & Hold / Rinse++ / Rinse+ / Default / No

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Softener Level

    No

  • Spin

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ColdWash

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1100

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    660 x 890 x 660

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Weight (kg)

    70.0

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    74.0

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    620

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

  • Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

    34

  • Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)

    46

  • Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

    Yes

  • Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

    5

  • Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

    0.650

  • Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

    0.330

  • Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

    0.190

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    A

  • Max spin speed (RPM)

    1351

  • Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

    71

  • Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

    0.5

  • Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

    0.5

  • Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

    B

  • Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

    53.9

  • Standard Program (washing only)

    Eco 40-60 40℃

  • Time (Min) - (Full Load)

    240

  • Time (Min) - (Half Load)

    180

  • Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

    145

  • Wash Capacity (kg)

    11.0

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH+DRY CYCLE)

  • Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)

    90

  • Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

    Yes

  • Dry Capacity (kg)

    6.0

  • Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

    5

  • Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

    308

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    D

  • Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

    0.5

  • Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

    0.5

  • Standard Program (washing + drying)

    Eco 40-60 + Eco Dry

  • Time (Min) - (Full Load)

    465

  • Time (Min) - (Half Load)

    275

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096577813

COMPLIANCE

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

What people are saying

