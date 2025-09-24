11kg / 6kg AI Direct Drive™ Washer Dryer, White

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Key Features
- The intuitive digital dial control will help your laundry day with simple smart design.
- Blitz through a 5kg load in just 39 minutes with TurboWash™360 tech, maintaining quality.
- LG's Steam™ technology uses powerful sanitising steam to reduce allergens by up to 99.99%.
- TheAI Wash™cycle uses the best motion and stroke depending on the fabric for optimal care.
- LG AI Direct Drive™ detects load and fabric characteristics to offer 18% more fabric care.
- LG ThinQ™ Wi-Fi models allow simple control, monitoring and even download of new cycles.
5 Year Warranty
Washing Machines
A smarter wash for a better life
Minimal design, superior clean
A minimalistic LCD panel gives you easy control
Laundry in A-30%
Save on energy costs while enjoying impressive wash power
Less microplastic waste
Gentle motions reduce friction during washes
AI to the core, easy laundry
AI Wash detects fabric for optimal care
Simply, brillant
*Related images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*30% lower in the Energy Efficiency Index compared to the minimum threshold of energy efficiency class A as defined by EU Regulation 2019/2014
*Actual results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.
Microplastic Care Cycle
Reduce microplastic emissions up to 60%
Swing and Tumble motions reduce friction, decreasing microplastic emissions by 60%.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2023. Microplastic Care cycle with 3 kg of load (100% polyester training jacket) compared to Mixed Fabric cycle (F4Y7EYPBW).
Comparing by measuring the amount of microplastics filtered through a 20㎛ filter.
*Actual results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.
TurboWash™360°
A powerful wash in 39 minutes
Each load is gently, thoroughly cleaned by four
TurboWash™ 360˚ spray nozzles in just 39 minutes.
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W).
*Actual results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.
AI Wash
AI-enhanced optimal washing powered by AI DD™
AI Wash optimises washing motions based on the laundry type. Additionally, it can help achieve improved fabric care and energy savings with soft fabrics.
*Tested by Intertek in November 2023. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics (blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (F4X7VYP15). Results may vary depending on weight and fabric types of laundry and/or other factors.
*AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg. AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabrics are detected] and suitable detergent.
Optimised laundry
Cycles optimised for your washing habits
Enjoy simplified laundry with fewer steps. Your machine will automatically select your most used courses and options for washes tailored to your needs and habits.
*After 10 washes, the default cycle selection is set to the most frequently used cycle.
*Once the same options for a particular course are chosen 3 consecutive times, they are also selected automatically.
Steam™
Steam-powered allergen reduction
LG Steam™ gives clothes a deep clean, reducing dust mites and elevating comfort.
The child and mother are lying on the bed.
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen.
Smart Pairing™
Convenient connectivity for easier laundry
With Smart Pairing™, your washer and dryer communicate to give your clothes optimal care.
*Both appliances must be connected to a stable Wi-Fi network and the LG ThinQ™ app on a compatible mobile device to utilise Smart Pairing™.
Scent+
Fresh laundry scents lingering like a gentle breeze
Enjoy a long-lasting fresh fragrance with an option that incorporates softener deep into fabric.
A woman is sitting in front of a washing machine, sniffing the scent of washed clothes.
*Tested by on February 2024 by Intertek. Cotton cycle with Scent+ option on compare with Cotton cycle without Scent+ option (3.5 kg IEC load)
*Activating the 'Scent+' option maintained remaining scent at least 100 % more than deactivating the option when measured 6 hours after washing program
*Actual results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.
LG ThinQ™
Life simplified with easy control
Control your laundry anytime, anywhere
The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to connect with your washer like never before. Start your load with just the tap of a button.
Easy maintenance and monitoring
Whether it's everyday maintenance or larger tasks, conveniently monitor your washer's energy usage through the LG ThinQ™ app.
Hands-free laundry with voice assistant
Tell your smart speaker or AI assistant what you need and let your washer take care of the rest.
*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
FAQ
Q.
What is the standard-size washing machine?
A.
All LG Washing Machines caome in a standard height and width. The depth of LG washing machines can vary depending on the drum size / capacity.
Standard dimensions are: width 600 mm x height 850 mm x depth 565-675 mm.
Q.
What is the best kg for a washing machine?
A.
LG recommends a washing machine with a drum capacity of 8–9 kg for an average-sized household. Consider a larger 11-13 kg model for a large family or if you generate particularly large laundry loads. Larger models can also cope with a duvet up to king-size. Remember that LG’s innovative technology means our appliances can offer increased capacity for the same size of washing machine.
Q.
How do I choose an energy efficient washing machine?
A.
Check the energy label on your washing machine for an A (best) to G (worst) rating. Select LG Washing Machines boast Triple A ratings* for energy, spin and noise levels. AI within LG machines also enables you to benefit from the most appropriate washing motions for your laundry load, thus keeping energy expenditure down to a minimum.
*LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3) The result may depend on the usage environment.
Q.
How can I choose the proper wash cycle?
A.
Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Washing Machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an optimal washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly. If you link your LG Washer and Dryer, they can cooperate to ensure the correct cycle is selected without you having to worry about flicking the dial.
Q.
How can I reduce the noise my washing machine makes?
A.
An obvious start would be to buy an LG Washing Machine which boasts Triple A ratings* for energy, spin and noise levels. Innovative LG DirectDrive™ Motor technology reduces the number of moving parts inside your appliance, reducing the noise generated (as well as extending its life due to less wear and tear). When installing your washing machine, make sure it stands on a level surface and check it regularly. An unbalanced unit may shift location or bump around, increasing noise output. Placing anti-vibration pads underneath your washing machine can also help reduce noise.
*LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3)
The result may depend on the usage environment.
Q.
How does Deep-learning AI DD™ benefit my laundry?
A.
LG’s Deep-learning AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimisation by your machine results in improved fabric protection, keeping your precious clothes looking their best for longer. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts, making for a longer lasting, more energy-efficient appliance.
Q.
What is the LG Quick Wash function?
A.
LG’s swift, TurboWash™ 360˚ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 39 minutes, with a wash that is tailored to your clothing needs. The 3D Multi Spray shoots water jets from every angle while the intelligent Inverter Pump controls the power of the water spray — combining to achieve an optimal balance of spray power, detergent and cycle motion that saves your precious time without compromising on wash quality or fabric care. It’s speed washing that delivers a perfect clean in record time.
Q.
What can a smart washing machine do?
A.
LG’s Washing Machines use artificial intelligence to optimise washing motions for every load. Deep learning based on intelligence gleaned from thousands of big data washing events enables the washer to automatically sense fabric characteristics such as weight and softness. The result? 10%* better fabric protection, keeping your clothes looking their best for longer. LG’s WiFi-enabled smart washing machines can also be accessed and controlled by voice recognition or from the LG ThinQ™ app on your smartphone, which connects with your smart washer wherever you are. Remote-start your appliance with either the tap of a button or voice assistant control, receive a notification when a laundry load is complete, perform troubleshooting Smart Diagnosis, and download bespoke pre-set cycles — all via the ThinQ™ app.
* Tested by Intertek on January 2023. Al Wash cycle with 3kg of load compared to Cotton cycle(F4Y7RYW0W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
* AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected.
Q.
What is the steam function in LG washing machine?
A.
LG’s proprietary Steam™ technology (on selected models) effectively tackles allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and dissolve allergetns, including pollen and dust mitest.
Q.
How does the Auto-dosing function work?
A.
The LG Automatic dispenser's auto dose system allows you to pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your washing machine to do the work.
In-appliance technology senses the weight of your laundry load and automatically adds exactly the right amount of detergent every time. It Removes the risk of over-dosing, saves you time and prolongs the life of your clothing. Correct detergent dosage also helps keep front loader washing machines operating at their best. Simply shut the door and press start!
Q.
Do washing machines come in different colours?
A.
LG offers a menu of modern neutral colour options to ensure you can find a washing machine that either matches existing appliances or provides a stylish contrast. Choose from the following selection of colours: Classic White, Black Steel or Graphite.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11.0
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
A
Max spin speed (RPM)
1351
ezDispense
No
TurboWash360˚
Yes
AI DD
Yes
Steam
Yes
Wrinkle Care
No
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Essence White (Matte)
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
6.0
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Display Type
Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LCD+LED Display
Door Lock Indication
Yes
Figure Indicator
LCD
FEATURES
6 Motion DD
Yes
AI DD
Yes
Type
Front Load Washer
Centum System
No
Add Item
Yes
ezDispense
No
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Auto Restart
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Foam detection system
Yes
LoadSense
Yes
Steam
Yes
Drum Light
Yes
Steam+
No
Leveling Legs
Yes
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
TurboWash360˚
Yes
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
Vibration Sensor
Yes
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
Water Level
Auto
Selectable Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1400
ENERGY
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
A
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash+Dry)
D
PROGRAMS
Baby Steam Care
No
AI Wash
Yes
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
Auto Wash
No
Baby Care
Yes
Baby Wear
No
Bed Sheets
Yes
Cold Wash
No
Color Care
No
Cotton
Yes
Cotton +
No
Dark Wash
No
Delicates
Yes
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
Down Jacket
Yes
Duvet
Yes
Easy Care
Yes
Eco 40-60
Yes
Gentle Care
No
Hygiene
No
Intensive 60
No
Mixed Fabric
Yes
Outdoor
No
Quick 14 (Speed 14)
Yes
Quick 30
No
Quick Wash
No
Quick Wash+Dry
No
Refresh
No
Rinse+Spin
Yes
Silent Wash
Yes
Skin Care
No
Sleeve Hems and Collars
Yes
Spin Only
Yes
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
Stain Care
No
Steam Refresh
No
Tub Clean
Yes
TurboWash 39
Yes
TurboWash 49
No
TurboWash 59
No
Wash+Dry
Yes
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Wi-Fi
Yes
Add Item
Yes
Beep On/Off
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Delay End
Yes
Detergent Level
No
Drum Light
Yes
Pre Wash
Yes
Remote Start
Yes
Rinse
Rinse+ & Hold / Rinse & Hold / Rinse++ / Rinse+ / Default / No
Rinse + Spin
Yes
Rinse+
Yes
Softener Level
No
Spin
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin
Steam
Yes
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
Tub Clean
Yes
TurboWash
Yes
Wash
Yes
Wrinkle Care
No
ColdWash
No
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1100
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
660 x 890 x 660
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
Weight (kg)
70.0
Weight include packing (kg)
74.0
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
620
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)
Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)
34
Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)
46
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
Yes
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
5
Eco 40-60 (Full Load)
0.650
Eco 40-60 (Half Load)
0.330
Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)
0.190
Energy Efficiency Class
A
Max spin speed (RPM)
1351
Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)
71
Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode
0.5
Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode
0.5
Spin Performance - Efficiency Class
B
Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)
53.9
Standard Program (washing only)
Eco 40-60 40℃
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
240
Time (Min) - (Half Load)
180
Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)
145
Wash Capacity (kg)
11.0
PRODUCT FICHE (WASH+DRY CYCLE)
Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)
90
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
Yes
Dry Capacity (kg)
6.0
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
5
Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)
308
Energy Efficiency Class
D
Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode
0.5
Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode
0.5
Standard Program (washing + drying)
Eco 40-60 + Eco Dry
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
465
Time (Min) - (Half Load)
275
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096565070
COMPLIANCE
The security update is supported for
5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
