1. 4K TVs are the new normal

You might be asking yourself, ‘why do I need a 4K TV’? But did you know that most TVs on the market today are actually 4K. 4K TVs first arrived way back in 2013 with super-expensive price tags and super-large screens. Since then they’ve become the main option if you’re buying a new TV today.

Every new LG TV in 2020 has at least 4K resolution – some of the most premium models have 8K. If you look for a new TV online or in store, you’ll see the same – there are far more 4K TVs than HD TVs.

4K TV is now the norm. You can get a 4K TV in most screen sizes and to suit most budgets. Prices have fallen significantly in recent years, with 50-inch 4K TVs available for less than £600.

You can even get a 43-inch 4K TV today, a far cry from when they were only available in 65-inch-plus sizes.