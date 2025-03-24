A: LG smart washing machines have an A-10% energy rating, using 10% less energy than the Class A standard, reducing water consumption, lowering emissions and cutting costs without compromising wash quality.14

Incorporating LG smart washing machines simplifies everyday chores while saving energy and water. With AI DD™ technology, precise detergent use, fabric detection and remote control via Wi-Fi, these machines bring cutting-edge convenience to any modern home.

Life's Good!

