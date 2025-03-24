We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Faster and smarter washing machines
- Dive into the technology behind smart washing machines, including LG’s unique connectivity options and features.
- Show how Smart Diagnosis™ and remote laundry management via the ThinQ™ app can make every load of laundry easier
- Explain why TurboWash™360° and AI DD™ are ideal for faster, more sustainable washing.
- Evaluate top models by covering key specs like smart home integration and energy efficiency.
In today’s busy world, laundry is essential but time-consuming. Smart washing machines are the next step, by offering energy-efficient and convenient solutions. Explore smart washing technology and how it can streamline your home routines with the latest innovations from LG.
What is a smart washing machine?
A smart washing machine connects to your Wi-Fi, letting you control it via your smartphone or home system such as Alexa or Google Assistant. Features include remote start/stop, automatic program selection, memory of your favourite cycles, energy monitoring and custom programs for a more convenient laundry experience.1
Are smart washing machines worth it?
If you’re out all day, want to save on energy costs, or love high-tech gadgets, smart washing machines are ideal. With stable Wi-Fi connectivity, you can control them remotely via smart apps, such as LG ThinQ™ AI technology optimises water use and energy efficiency, even scheduling cycles for off-peak hours.2,3
Top features to consider for smart washing machines
Here are some key LG smart washing machine features that enhance your laundry experience:
Smart Diagnosis®
Sometimes things do go wrong. But rather than simply giving you an error code and nothing else, LG smart washing machines utilise a unique addition called Smart Diagnosis™. This can provide you with far more detailed diagnostics, troubleshooting advice or essential information that you can give to your technician.4
Download Cycle
How you wash your clothes can extend their lifespan and keep them looking better for longer. You can instruct your LG smart washing machine to use a certain cycle for cotton, mixed fabrics, or easy care. Alternatively, if your smart washing machine has AI DD™ technology, it can detect the type of clothes you have in the load and adjust the washing cycle for the best results.5
Remote Start
You can access the remote start function by downloading the ThinQ™ app. Once your machine is connected to the application, you can use the Remote Start settings control manually or set when you want the cycle to start using the smartphone app's Remote Start command. This allows you to activate your washing machine whenever and wherever you want.6
Smart Pairing
You can now pair your washer and your dryer using LG ThinQ™. Go into the dryer settings and select Smart Pairing. When the washing cycle is finished you can transfer your clothes into the dryer, which automatically selects the corresponding program to suit your load.7
Tub Clean Coach
Regular cleaning ensures your washing machine stays smelling fresh. If you notice the ‘tcL’ control flashing, it’s time to clean the tub. All you have to do is empty the machine and run the ‘Tub Clean’ cycle.8
Energy Monitoring
The Energy Monitoring feature using ThinQ™ allows you to see how much power your machine is using. By connecting your machine to the app, you can access Energy Monitoring on the drop-down menu. It displays your monthly energy consumption using a simple-to-read graph.9
Manual Mode for Complete Control
While LG’s smart washing machines offer advanced automation, they still retain the flexibility of manual mode. This ensures that users can operate the machine traditionally if they prefer, giving you full control over each cycle. Whether you want to adjust settings or choose a specific wash, manual mode provides an option for every laundry need, offering peace of mind for those who prefer a more hands-on approach.
How to use Smart Diagnosis on LG washing machines
- Download the LG ThinQ™ app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.
- Turn on your washing machine.
- Follow the app’s instructions.
- Place your phone near the power button.
- Press and hold the Smart Diagnosis button until the 17-second countdown starts.
- Release the button and wait for the diagnosis to complete.10
How are LG smart washing machines faster?
LG’s smart washing machines, highlighted at IFA 2024, use AI DD 2.0 and TurboWash 360 for fast, efficient washing in 39 minutes. Additionally, like real-time RPM adjustment, ezDispense and customisable cycle options further streamline the process, offering fast and effective laundry solutions.11
Understanding the latest smart washing machines
Here’s a closer look at the latest LG smart washing machines, each offering cutting-edge features for a more customisable laundry experience:
13kg washing machine
This advanced F4Y713BBTN1 washing machine features Steam™ to eliminate allergens, voice-assisted control via the ThinQ™ app for remote management, and ergonomic design for ease of use. With a large capacity and TurboWash™360°, it washes larger loads faster and boasts an energy efficiency rating of A-10%.12
10kg washing machine
This F4Y710BBTA1 smart washing machine features AI DD™ to determine detergent needs and fabric type, with a 10kg capacity. Key features include ezDispense™ for precise detergent delivery, TurboWash™360 for 39-minute cycles, and Steam™ and Voice-Assisted Control, making it ideal for busy families.13
FAQ
Q: Can I integrate LG washing machines with my existing smart home system?
A: Yes, LG washing machines easily connect to your Wi-Fi and integrate with your smart home system using the ThinQ™ app for remote control via your Android or Apple phone.
Q: What are the energy efficiency benefits of LG’s smart washing machines?
A: LG smart washing machines have an A-10% energy rating, using 10% less energy than the Class A standard, reducing water consumption, lowering emissions and cutting costs without compromising wash quality.14
Incorporating LG smart washing machines simplifies everyday chores while saving energy and water. With AI DD™ technology, precise detergent use, fabric detection and remote control via Wi-Fi, these machines bring cutting-edge convenience to any modern home.
