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20L 700W NeoChef™ Slim Microwave Oven with Touch Control Panel, Black

20L 700W NeoChef™ Slim Microwave Oven with Touch Control Panel, Black

MS2032GAS
Front view of 20L 700W NeoChef™ Slim Microwave Oven with Touch Control Panel, Black MS2032GAS
LG 20L 700W NeoChef™ Slim Microwave Oven with Touch Control Panel, Black, MS2032GAS
LG 20L 700W NeoChef™ Slim Microwave Oven with Touch Control Panel, Black, MS2032GAS
Front view with door open
Detail view
Right view
Left view with Door open
Left view with Door open
Right view
Detail view
Detail view
Detail view
Left view
Front view of 20L 700W NeoChef™ Slim Microwave Oven with Touch Control Panel, Black MS2032GAS
LG 20L 700W NeoChef™ Slim Microwave Oven with Touch Control Panel, Black, MS2032GAS
LG 20L 700W NeoChef™ Slim Microwave Oven with Touch Control Panel, Black, MS2032GAS
Front view with door open
Detail view
Right view
Left view with Door open
Left view with Door open
Right view
Detail view
Detail view
Detail view
Left view

Key Features

  • EasyClean™: Antibacterial Easy Clean coating always keeps your microwave clean 99.99%
  • LED Lamp: The white LED lamp is 3 times brighter than conventional
  • Compact Design: Fits into small kitchens while still handling larger dishes
  • Child Safety Lock: Prevents little ones from running the microwave oven unattended
  • Precise Defrost: Thaws food or ingredients quickly and evenly
More
There is a microwave oven in the kitchen and icons representing three key features.

Effortless cleaning, spotless results

EasyClean™ eliminates 99.99% of bacteria. Simply spray the interior with water and effortlessly remove any residue, without the need for detergents or harsh chemicals.

EasyClean™ eliminates 99.99% of bacteria.

*Based on the SGS Antibacterial Activity and Efficacy Test (2017.08) following the JIS Z 2801:2010 Antibacterial Product Standard, the antibacterial activity value against Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus has been confirmed to be at least 5.9 (equivalent to 99.999%).

Minimalist design, practical space utilisation

With its sleek design and compact size, it seamlessly integrates into any kitchen decor, while offering ample space for tall or wide dishes.

A graphic consisting of lines to describe the reduced size of the product's appearance is represented around the product.

Brilliance meets functionality: LED lamp and practical design

The interior white LED lamp illuminates the food's status more brightly for easy monitoring. Operate the NeoChef® with a simple touch of your finger on its smooth surface.

The food is cooked inside with LED function in the kitchen where the lights are off.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

ms2032gas

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Type

    Solo

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    20

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Installation Type

    Countertop

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Door Design

    Divided

  • Door Color

    Black

  • Country of Origin

    China

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Add 30 Seconds

    Yes

  • Turntable On/Off

    No

  • Time Setting

    Yes

  • Kitchen Timer

    No

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Cavity Light Type

    LED

  • How to Cook

    Manual

  • Microwave Power Consumption (W)

    1050

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    245

  • Microwave Power Levels

    5

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    700

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    20

  • Total Power Consumption (W)

    1050

  • Smart Inverter

    No

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Control Type

    Panel Touch

  • Control Location

    Right Side

COOKING MODES

  • Air Fry

    No

  • Warm

    No

  • Steam Cook

    No

  • Stage Cooking

    No

  • Speed Grill

    No

  • Speed Convection

    No

  • Soften

    No

  • Dehydrate

    No

  • Slow Cook

    No

  • Sensor Reheat

    No

  • Sensor Cook

    No

  • Roast

    No

  • Memory Cook

    No

  • Melt

    No

  • Inverter Defrost

    No

  • Grill

    No

  • Defrost

    Yes

  • Convection Bake

    No

  • Bake

    No

  • Auto Reheat

    Yes

  • Auto Cook

    Yes

  • Proof

    No

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Cavity Design

    Square

  • Door Color

    Black

  • Door Glass Design

    Smog

  • Exterior Design

    WideView Traditional

  • Interior Color

    Gray

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Printproof Finish

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096813164

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

    317 x 204 x 294

  • Product Weight (kg)

    9.5

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    454 x 261 x 328

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    540 x 292 x 386

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    700

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    230V / 50Hz

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

ACCESSORIES

  • Glass Tray (Ea)

    1

  • User Manual (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Ring (Ea)

    1

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy

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