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20L 700W NeoChef™ Slim Microwave Oven with Touch Control Panel, Black
20L 700W NeoChef™ Slim Microwave Oven with Touch Control Panel, Black
MS2032GAS
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Key Features
- EasyClean™: Antibacterial Easy Clean coating always keeps your microwave clean 99.99%
- LED Lamp: The white LED lamp is 3 times brighter than conventional
- Compact Design: Fits into small kitchens while still handling larger dishes
- Child Safety Lock: Prevents little ones from running the microwave oven unattended
- Precise Defrost: Thaws food or ingredients quickly and evenly
Effortless cleaning, spotless results
EasyClean™ eliminates 99.99% of bacteria. Simply spray the interior with water and effortlessly remove any residue, without the need for detergents or harsh chemicals.
*Based on the SGS Antibacterial Activity and Efficacy Test (2017.08) following the JIS Z 2801:2010 Antibacterial Product Standard, the antibacterial activity value against Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus has been confirmed to be at least 5.9 (equivalent to 99.999%).
Minimalist design, practical space utilisation
With its sleek design and compact size, it seamlessly integrates into any kitchen decor, while offering ample space for tall or wide dishes.
A graphic consisting of lines to describe the reduced size of the product's appearance is represented around the product.
Brilliance meets functionality: LED lamp and practical design
The interior white LED lamp illuminates the food's status more brightly for easy monitoring. Operate the NeoChef® with a simple touch of your finger on its smooth surface.
The food is cooked inside with LED function in the kitchen where the lights are off.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Brand
LG
Type
Solo
Oven Capacity (L)
20
Outcase Color
Black
Installation Type
Countertop
EasyClean
Yes
Door Design
Divided
Door Color
Black
Country of Origin
China
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
Add 30 Seconds
Yes
Turntable On/Off
No
Time Setting
Yes
Kitchen Timer
No
EasyClean
Yes
Completion Beeper
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
Cavity Light Type
LED
How to Cook
Manual
Microwave Power Consumption (W)
1050
Turntable Size (mm)
245
Microwave Power Levels
5
Microwave Power Output (W)
700
Oven Capacity (L)
20
Total Power Consumption (W)
1050
Smart Inverter
No
CONTROL FEATURES
Control Display
LED
Control Type
Panel Touch
Control Location
Right Side
COOKING MODES
Air Fry
No
Warm
No
Steam Cook
No
Stage Cooking
No
Speed Grill
No
Speed Convection
No
Soften
No
Dehydrate
No
Slow Cook
No
Sensor Reheat
No
Sensor Cook
No
Roast
No
Memory Cook
No
Melt
No
Inverter Defrost
No
Grill
No
Defrost
Yes
Convection Bake
No
Bake
No
Auto Reheat
Yes
Auto Cook
Yes
Proof
No
DESIGN / FINISH
Cavity Design
Square
Door Color
Black
Door Glass Design
Smog
Exterior Design
WideView Traditional
Interior Color
Gray
Outcase Color
Black
Printproof Finish
No
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096813164
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)
317 x 204 x 294
Product Weight (kg)
9.5
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
454 x 261 x 328
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
540 x 292 x 386
POWER / RATINGS
Power Output (W)
700
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
230V / 50Hz
SMART TECHNOLOGY
NFC Tag On
No
SmartDiagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
ACCESSORIES
Glass Tray (Ea)
1
User Manual (Ea)
1
Rotate Ring (Ea)
1
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy
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