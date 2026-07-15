We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” LG UltraGear™ G8 Gaming Monitor, 4K UHD, Dual-Mode (Max 360Hz), 1ms GtG, HDMI 2.1, Black
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
DisplayHDR 600 | DCI-P3 99%
Immerse in true colours, conquer the game
Our gaming monitor supports a wide colour spectrum, DCI-P3 95% coverage, expressing high-fidelity colour for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, enabling a realistic gaming experience.
Futuristic armored warriors battling with energy weapons in a neon-lit city.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Dual-Mode with selectable options
switches between 360Hz - 185Hz
With VESA Certified Dual-Mode, seamlessly switch between 4K UHD 180Hz for graphically rich games and FHD 360Hz for fast-paced action. Enjoy Dual-Mode with selectable options and easily choose your favourite screen size among two refresh rate (180Hz, 360Hz) through the On-Screen Display. Plus, you can easily switch between a physical hotkey or keyboard shortcut via LG Switch, optimising gameplay across all genres.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of 'Dual-Mode' may vary depending on the game type, computer graphics specifications, and configurations.
Overwhelming speed, diving into gaming
The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Select ’Faster Mode’ to perform ‘1ms Response Time’. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
Certified with a widely adopted technology
Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium, NVIDIA-validated G-SYNC® compatibility, and VESA AdaptiveSync™ certification, this monitor ensures tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.
Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabiliser helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Crosshair
The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Headsets sold separately.
Clutter-free, sleek design
Experience our hexagon lighting and 3-side virtually borderless design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, and height. A clutter-free L stand and wide-range swivel adjustment are designed to minimise desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Spec
Display - Size [Inch]
27
Display - Resolution
3840 x 2160
Display - Panel Type
IPS
Display - Aspect Ratio
16:9
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
Display - Curvature
-
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
Display - Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
27
Size [cm]
68.4
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554 x 0.1554 mm
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Curvature
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400cd/m²
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
Dolby Vision™
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
HDR Effect
YES
Mini-LED Technology
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
Auto Brightness
-
Flicker Safe
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Super Resolution+
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
VRR
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Crosshair
YES
FPS Counter
YES
OverClocking
-
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
RGB LED Lighting
-
PBP
-
PIP
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Camera
-
Mic
-
SW APPLICATION
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
Dual Controller
YES
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
ACCESSORY
D-Sub
-
DVI-D
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
Thunderbolt
-
USB-C
-
USB A to B
-
Remote Controller
-
CONNECTIVITY
D-Sub
-
DVI-D
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
Thunderbolt
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
USB-C
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
Daisy Chain
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
Built-in KVM
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
Audio In
-
Mic In
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
Line out
-
SOUND
Speaker
-
Maxx Audio
-
Rich Bass
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
-
DTS HP:X
YES
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5x534.5x220(UP) / 613.5x404.5x220(DOWN)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 371.6 x 51.3
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
691 x 168 x 523
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.4kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.9kg
Weight in Shipping [kg]
9.9kg
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.