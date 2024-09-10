We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5" UltraGear™ Full HD Gaming Monitor with 165Hz, 1ms MBR and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
Speed
165Hz Refresh Rate
1ms MBR
Colour
HDR10
sRGB 95% (Typ.)
Tech
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
165Hz Refresh Rate
Fluid Gaming Motion
A ultra-fast speed of 165Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.
Smooth Motion for Gaming with 165Hz Refresh Rate in Comparison to 60Hz Refresh Rate
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 165Hz Refresh Rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : NVIDIA® G-SYNC® / AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync) / Flicker Safe
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA
32GN50R is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, reducing screen tearing and stuttering for a smooth and fast gaming experience.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Clearer, Smoother and Faster
With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
Stylish Design
Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive
Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design, and virtually borderless design. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.
Monitor in Stylish, and Virtually Borderless Design with Tilt Adjustable Stand
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above images positioned on the left side illustrate the conventional mode that the feature is not supported in.
All Spec
