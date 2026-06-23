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Fancy a £500 voucher? Leave a review to win.
Got an LG product? Tell us what you think. Leave a review today for your chance to win.
* Summer Draw: 29 June – 31 August 2026 (56 winners × £500)
* Autumn Draw: 1 September – 31 October 2026 (56 winners × £500)
* Winter Draw: 1 November – 31 December 2026 (56 winners × £500)
How to participate
Step 1: Enter the draw
Purchase any eligible LG product from LG.com or any authorised UK retailer — or enter for free without making a purchase. Visit LG.com/uk/ to enter for free.
Step 2: Leave your product review
If you've made a purchase, submit your product review via the Review Request Email you'll receive approximately 14 days after purchase, or directly on the product page at LG.com. Your product review must be at least 100 characters and reflect your honest opinion.
Step 3: Submit with consent
Tick the consent box in the submission form to confirm your participation. Without consent, your entry will not be eligible.
Submit before your window closes and you'll be automatically entered into that draw. Three chances to win across the Event Period.
* Summer Draw: 29 June – 31 August 2026 (56 winners × £500)
* Autumn Draw: 1 September – 31 October 2026 (56 winners × £500)
* Winter Draw: 1 November – 31 December 2026 (56 winners × £500)
Winners will be notified by email and/or phone within two weeks of each draw date and must confirm acceptance within 14 days. Each participant may only win once across the full event period.
Open to UK residents aged 18 or over. No purchase necessary. Full T&Cs apply.
Step 1
Enter the draw
Buy an LG product on LG.com or register one you already own via our 'Register My Product' page
*Images shown are for illustrative purposes only.
Step 2
Leave your product review
Leave a review via your emailed link or on the product page. Just write 100+ characters, agree to the T&Cs and tick the consent boxes to join!