Step 1: Enter the draw

Purchase any eligible LG product from LG.com or any authorised UK retailer — or enter for free without making a purchase. Visit LG.com/uk/ to enter for free.

Step 2: Leave your product review

If you've made a purchase, submit your product review via the Review Request Email you'll receive approximately 14 days after purchase, or directly on the product page at LG.com. Your product review must be at least 100 characters and reflect your honest opinion.

Step 3: Submit with consent

Tick the consent box in the submission form to confirm your participation. Without consent, your entry will not be eligible.

Submit before your window closes and you'll be automatically entered into that draw. Three chances to win across the Event Period.

* Summer Draw: 29 June – 31 August 2026 (56 winners × £500)

* Autumn Draw: 1 September – 31 October 2026 (56 winners × £500)

* Winter Draw: 1 November – 31 December 2026 (56 winners × £500)