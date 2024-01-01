We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SJ3 Soundbar
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / MM)
950 x 71 x 47
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D / MM)
171 x 320 x 252
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)
1005 x 373 x 223
-
Carton Type
Offset
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
2.47
-
Subwoofer - Net Weight (Kg)
4.2
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
9.5
-
Material - Mainset - Front
Mold
-
Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom
Mold / Mold
-
Material - Subwoofer - Front
Jersey
-
Material - Subwoofer - Body
Wood
-
Container Quantity - 20ft
335
-
Container Quantity - 40ft
705
-
Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)
823
-
Matching TV Sizebr ('17 New Designed LG TV)
Over 43 inch
CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER
-
Channel
2.1ch
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
300W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
50Wx2 (Tweeterx2)
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer
200W(Wireless)
SPEAKER
-
Main - SPL
82dB
-
Main - System
Closed
-
Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only
20mm Dome
-
Main - Woofer Unit
2.2 inch
-
Main - Impedance
4ohm
-
Subwoofer - SPL
85dB
-
Subwoofer - System
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
6 inch
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
3ohm
CONNECTIVITY
-
General - Audio Input - Portable In (3.5Ø)
Yes
-
General - Optical
Yes(1)
-
General - USB
Yes
-
Wireless - Bluetooth 4.0
Yes
INFORMATION DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Dot LED
-
LED Indicator Colour
Red (Stand By) + White (3)
SOUND MODE
-
Sound Effect - ASCbr (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Standard
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Bass Blast
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Cinemabr (Sound Field eXtension default)
Yes
-
Night Mode - On/Off
Yes
-
Auto Sound Engine - Default
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Smart Phone App - Bluetooth (Android / iOS)
Yes/No
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes/Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Optical
Yes/Yes
-
Woofer Level - -15 ~ +6dB
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
USB Host
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Main - Type
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Main - Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
-
Main - Power Consumption
27W
-
Subwoofer - Type - SMPS
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
-
Subwoofer - Power Consumption
33W
ACCESSORIES
-
Owners Manual - Web
Yes (Full) / No
-
Owners Manual - Book
Simple / Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Type
MA5(Black)
-
Remote Control Unit br Battery (Size)
AAA x 2
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Box Type
Offset
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
