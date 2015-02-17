CHOICE MAGAZINE AWARDS THREE OF LG’S NEW AIR CONDITIONERS AS BEST IN CATEGORY

SYDNEY, 17th February 2015 – In last November’s issue of Choice, LG’s split-system reverse-cycle P, S and W air conditioner models swept the Australian Consumer Association publication’s large cooling capacity category (6.1KW and over), ranking number one in their respective categories. The review assessed and scored more than 160 split-system reverse-cycle air conditioners, taking into account their cooling and heating efficiency and airflow. Released in September, the LG models (Models P24AWN-14, S24AWN-14 and W24AWN-14) scored high in all the category ratings and outperformed all competitors in heating efficiency.

Cool kids on the block

“We’re ecstatic about the recognition of our new line of air conditioners by Choice. That sort of kudos – especially from such a respected, independent and non-biased publication – is a real validation. It speaks to the genuine effort and technological innovation that LG applied in building these new models and their suitability for the Australian climate,” said Lambro Skropidis, General Manager Marketing at LG Australia.

“We knew that the quarterly electricity bill was a big concern for many Australians, but simply turning off the AC was hardly a comfortable solution during the hot summer months either,” Skropidis continued. “So we feel now, with LG’s new technology, the control is placed back into the hands of Australian consumers.”

What makes LG’s air conditioners so good?

With LG’s new line of technologically savvy air conditioners, you can take better control of your energy consumption. Their suite of new features – such as Active Energy Control, Wi-Fi Smart Control and Standby Mode – allows you to better manage your energy expenditure. So what exactly are these ‘cool’ features in LG’s new Smart Air Conditioners?

Active Energy Control: Take control of your energy consumption with a simple press of a button. Unlike sensor technology that controls temperature by detecting movement in the home, Active Energy Control (AEC) offers three levels to cap power consumption (80, 60 and 40 per cent) for individual energy-saving needs. Depending on how many people are in the room and what you’re doing, this allows you to cap the energy consumption of your air conditioner to improve energy efficiency and reduce power consumption at a reduced cooling output.

Wi-Fi Smart Control: (Premium Series Only)



Thanks LG and their handy new app for your smartphone, you can now control your home’s AC remotely. Simply set the air conditioner to your ideal temperature when you leave the office or after a long, hot day at the beach. Likewise, if you’re the forgetful type, you can also use the app to turn your AC off if you accidentally leave it on. Better yet, the app provides you with real-time energy usage information, alerting you when your electricity consumption has reached your pre-set limit.*

Micro Dust Filter powered by 3M Technology and Plasmaster™ Ioniser: (Premium Series Only)

In addition to helping you save energy, LG air conditioners use several filtration systems to help remove harmful household particles. The Micro Dust Filter powered by 3M Technology uses electrostatic charges to capture microscopic particles, including allergens such as pollen and dust. The Plasmaster™ Ioniser Plus generates over three million ions to sterilise and deodorise to minimise allergens and bacteria. Lastly, with Plasmaster™ Autocleaning, the interior of the air conditioner is maintained by drying off the heat exchanger, and then acts to sterilise the interior once more with Plasmaster™ ions help to minimise unwanted mould and odours.

Jet Cool:



LG’s Jet Cool feature sets the temperature to 18°C and the indoor fan speed to maximum for 30 minutes in order to maximise cooling output. You’ll cool down in no time, and then you simply revert to your normal temperature setting.

Of the products recognised by Choice, LG’s Classic (S) air conditioners include Active Energy Control and Jet Cool, and the Premium (P& W) ranges also including Wi-Fi Smart Control, the Micro Dust Filter powered by 3M Technology and the Plasmaster™ Ioniser. The Classic (S) series can be purchased at Consumer Electronics Stores, while the Premium (P) Series may be purchased from specialist retailers. Premium W models, which include the WLAN Module, can be purchased exclusively at Harvey Norman. With the P series, the WLAN module can be purchased separately from dealers.

LG’s Inverter Artcool Stylist also placed second in the small cooling capacity category but offers different features to those mentioned above.

*WLAN Module required - Included with W Series models only not for S Series.

