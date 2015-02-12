LG G3 BRINGS MOBILE VIRTUAL REALITY TO AUSTRALIA

SYDNEY, 12th February 2015– LG Electronics (LG) has globally announced that it is teaming up with Google to make smart phone virtual reality the here and now for consumers.

If you haven’t ‘Googled’ it already, check out LG’s VR for G3. LG G3 owners can now transport themselves to another world of VR-compatible apps and games – all available for download via the Google Play store. Similar to the design of ‘Google Cardboard’, the LG VR for G3 has a stylish design built with durable plastic.

As the hype builds worldwide, LG Australia will make a limited quantity of samples of the VR for G3 available to existing and new purchasers of the LGG3.

Commencing in March 2015, when the VR for G3 units become available in Australia, LG will distribute a quantity of units to existing owners of the LG G3 so they can experience the world of virtual reality first hand. In addition selected new purchasers of the LG G3 smart phone will receive a bonus VR headset as a gift when they make a purchase through selected partners. Retail offer details will be announced shortly.

IGNITE YOUR VISUAL SENSES





The G3 has been widely praised for its visual and sound capabilities and the team that created VR for G3have not missed a trick in that regard.

· Immerse yourself: The VR for G3 has a unique design that not only leverages the G3’s signature Rear Key but also takes full advantage of the smartphone’s 1W speaker with Boost AMP. So whilst the visuals drag you into a virtual world the accompanying sound will aid to completely immerse you in the rollercoaster or Wild West Shootout, or whatever scenario you choose from the host of VR apps on Google Play

· Content control: VR for G3 is based on the blueprint for Google ‘Cardboard’ but goes a whole lot further. It includes a ring magnet on the side which works with the magnetic gyroscope sensor that is already built into the G3 and lets you select applications and scroll through menus without touching the display!

