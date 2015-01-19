LG G3 Smart Phone Gets Sweeter With Android Lollipop

SYDNEY, 19th January 2015 — LG Electronics (LG) range of smartphones continues to go from strength to strength. LG today announced the schedule for the roll-out of its highly anticipated Android 5.0 Lollipop Operating System (OS) upgrade for the LG G3 smartphone in Australia. LG has been working local network operators to secure the software roll-out as soon as possible.

THINK YOU’RE SWEET ENOUGH?

You may think that what you have already is great and all is in working order so why would you need to upgrade? If it’s not broken, don’t fix it, right? Wrong.

This latest Android OS delivers a barrage of improvements

> Updated graphical design: With added depth, shadows and animations to the text, the new OS is going to be a treat to behold

> Notification improvements: A new layout and color scheme- because getting a notification is exciting, so looking at them should be too

> Innovative security: Built-in intelligent security that unlocks your LG G3 when it’s physically near a pre-registered Bluetooth device, such as your LG G Watch or G Watch R

> Introducing Android Runtime(ART): This is brand new software available with Lollipop to improve performance and make your LG G3 quicker, more agile and more intuitive

A REMINDER OF WHAT YOU’VE ALREADY GOT

Just before we get into when and from whom the Android 5.0 Lollipop update will be available, let’s just recap on what the award-winning G3 handset already has on offer.

> Quad HD Screen: The display boasts eye-popping definition that is four times greater than a standard HD smartphone screen

> Laser Auto Focus 13MP Camera: The revolutionary technology lets you focus and snap a picture in the blink of an eye (actually, it’s quite a bit faster than that) with a single touch of the screen, so you can quickly grab that great shot

> Smart Notice: Get the information you need, before you even realise you need it

> Smart Keyboard: The intuitive interface “learns” to read your fingers and thumb’s texting patterns so less mistakes occur while typing

> Simply beautiful design and finish: A sleek and modern design that boasts a very classy metallic-look finish on the back cover and a form to fit delightfully into the palm of your hand

WHEN, WHERE AND HOW?

LG knows that the Lollipop upgrade is a big deal and will commence the rollout of the new software to Australian customers commencing the 23rd of January, 2015.

LG G3 users will progressively receive automated notifications from LG to upgrade their software to Lollipop, if they wish, from this date. The rollout schedule to owners is anticipated to be completed by the end of February 2015.

Those customers who do not receive an automated notification or want to do a manual check of the available new software can follow these simple steps to check for new software availability.

From the home screen:

> Select ‘Apps’ icon

>> Select ‘Settings’

>> Select ‘General’ tab at the top of the screen

>> Scroll down and select ‘About Phone’ menu option

>> Select ‘Update Centre’

>> Select ‘Soft’ware Updates’

From this menu the user can see and select the Lollipop software upgrade.

It is advised that the software is downloaded over Wi-Fi and when the phone battery is fully charged or plugged into power due to the size of file and duration of download.

*Release dates are subject to change as a result of unforeseen testing or software distribution issues and any updates to the above OS release schedule will be advised to customers.

