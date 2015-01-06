Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

lg-unveils-expanded-oled-tv-lineup-at-ces-2015

CORPORATE 01/06/2015
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

SYDNEY, 6 January 2015 — Following the launch of the world’s first 4K ULTRA HD OLED TVs in 2014, LG Electronics (LG) is globally announcing its expanded OLED TV line-up at the International CES, 6-9 January in Las Vegas. With seven different 4K ULTRA HD OLED TV — flexible, curved and flat models spanning 55 (54.6 inches diagonally), 65 (64.5 inches diagonally) and 77 (76.7 inches diagonally) inches in display size — LG OLED TVs continue to be in a picture quality class of their own, rendering exceptionally deep blacks and vibrant colours.

 

OLED TV LINEUP AT CES 2015 img 2

For high resolution images please click here.

Each 2015 LG 4K ULTRA HD OLED TV utilises the company’s proprietary WRGB technology. This pixel structure adds a white sub pixel, which allows for expanded, life-like colors. A host of clever features ensure that images are rendered in unbeatable black and amazingly vivid colours. One such feature, LG’s Optimised True Colour technology, regulates colour stability regardless of variations in brightness and delivers a superb viewing experience with more natural, comfortable colours. With a maximum response time of 0.001ms, LG’s OLED TVs are more than 1,000 times faster than conventional LED/LCD flat panel TVs. LG OLED TVs assure that even viewers sitting off-axis will enjoy exceptional picture quality at wide viewing angles, unlike most LCD TVs, which suffer from color washout and lower contrast.

OLED TV LINEUP AT CES 2015 img 1

For high resolution images please click here.

LG’s Art Slim design philosophy takes LG’s beautiful TV design into a bold direction, with a focus on creating a remarkably slim TV while keeping the overall aesthetic simple and minimal. The transparent stand evokes the sensation of a screen floating on air, enhancing the immersive viewing experience by reducing visual clutter around the screen. The attention to detail is meticulous — even the back cover is free of any fasteners or holes for a smooth finish. While curved screens communicate a work of art or an object to be admired for its beauty and elegance, LG’s flat TV design communicates simplicity and unobtrusiveness.

OLED TV LINEUP AT CES 2015 img

For high resolution images please click here.

What’s more, LG’s latest OLED TVs feature advanced sound developed in partnership with audio expert Harman/Kardon, ensuring that the stunning picture quality is deservingly complemented with deep, rich sound. The 4.2 speaker setup is balanced and enhanced with LG’s ULTRA Surround System to deliver a powerful yet refined audio experience.

All of LG’s 2015 4K ULTRA HD OLED TVs feature webOS 2.0 – the latest version of LG’s proprietary Smart TV platform. LG’s webOS 2.0 delivers a simpler, easier and more intuitive experience than its 2014 launch version with an enhanced user interface and a raft of impressive features. LG’s webOS 2.0 takes simplicity and convenience to a whole new level while also reducing boot time. The upgraded platform also allows users to optimise menus on the Launcher Bar making it easier than ever to add and delete favourite items.

“Making this superb TV technology available to more consumers is what drives LG’s innovation,” said In-kyu Lee, senior vice president and head of the TV and monitor division at the LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “LG believes this is where the future of television is headed and we’re going to continue developing and expanding our OLED offerings until it becomes a viable option for all consumers.”

At CES 2015, LG’s OLED TV leadership is being recognized by the Consumer Electronics Association with 2015 CES Innovation Awards for its 77-inch Flexible 4K ULTRA HD OLED TV (Model 77EG9900), 65-inch Floating Art Slim CURVED 4K ULTRA HD OLED TV (Model 65EG9600) and 55-inch Floating Art Slim Flat 4K ULTRA HD OLED TV (Model 55EF9500).

Visitors to CES 2015 are encouraged to stop by LG’s booth (Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall #8204) from January 6-9 to experience the company’s impressive OLED TV lineup, including the three CES Innovation Award winners along with the 77-inch Art Slim CURVED 4K ULTRA HD OLED TV (Model 77EG9700), 55-inch Floating Art Slim CURVED 4K ULTRA HD OLED TV (Model 55EG9600), 65-inch Art Slim Flat 4K ULTRA HD OLED TV (Model 65EF9800) and 65-inch Floating Art Slim Flat 4K ULTRA HD OLED TV (Model 65EF9500).

Pricing and availability of featured models are yet to be determined for Australia.

 

# # #

 

Media Contacts:

For further information please contact HKAus@lg-one.com

 

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 82,000 people working in 119 locations around the world. With 2013 global sales of USD 53.10 billion (KRW 58.14 trillion), LG comprises four business units ― Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance & Air Solution, and Vehicle Components ― and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2014 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

 

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company is a global top player in television, audio video systems, monitors, personal computers, digital signage and commercial displays. The company opened a new era of innovation in the TV market, creating pioneering technologies like OLED TV and implementing an intuitive operating system to allow customers to experience the full benefits of smart TV technology. LG is committed to improving customers’ lives with innovative home entertainment products led by its award-winning 4K OLED TVs, ULTRA HD TVs and webOS TVs. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

Back To List
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 