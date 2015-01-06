lg-unveils-expanded-oled-tv-lineup-at-ces-2015

SYDNEY, 6 January 2015 — Following the launch of the world’s first 4K ULTRA HD OLED TVs in 2014, LG Electronics (LG) is globally announcing its expanded OLED TV line-up at the International CES, 6-9 January in Las Vegas. With seven different 4K ULTRA HD OLED TV — flexible, curved and flat models spanning 55 (54.6 inches diagonally), 65 (64.5 inches diagonally) and 77 (76.7 inches diagonally) inches in display size — LG OLED TVs continue to be in a picture quality class of their own, rendering exceptionally deep blacks and vibrant colours.

Each 2015 LG 4K ULTRA HD OLED TV utilises the company’s proprietary WRGB technology. This pixel structure adds a white sub pixel, which allows for expanded, life-like colors. A host of clever features ensure that images are rendered in unbeatable black and amazingly vivid colours. One such feature, LG’s Optimised True Colour technology, regulates colour stability regardless of variations in brightness and delivers a superb viewing experience with more natural, comfortable colours. With a maximum response time of 0.001ms, LG’s OLED TVs are more than 1,000 times faster than conventional LED/LCD flat panel TVs. LG OLED TVs assure that even viewers sitting off-axis will enjoy exceptional picture quality at wide viewing angles, unlike most LCD TVs, which suffer from color washout and lower contrast.

LG’s Art Slim design philosophy takes LG’s beautiful TV design into a bold direction, with a focus on creating a remarkably slim TV while keeping the overall aesthetic simple and minimal. The transparent stand evokes the sensation of a screen floating on air, enhancing the immersive viewing experience by reducing visual clutter around the screen. The attention to detail is meticulous — even the back cover is free of any fasteners or holes for a smooth finish. While curved screens communicate a work of art or an object to be admired for its beauty and elegance, LG’s flat TV design communicates simplicity and unobtrusiveness.

What’s more, LG’s latest OLED TVs feature advanced sound developed in partnership with audio expert Harman/Kardon, ensuring that the stunning picture quality is deservingly complemented with deep, rich sound. The 4.2 speaker setup is balanced and enhanced with LG’s ULTRA Surround System to deliver a powerful yet refined audio experience.

All of LG’s 2015 4K ULTRA HD OLED TVs feature webOS 2.0 – the latest version of LG’s proprietary Smart TV platform. LG’s webOS 2.0 delivers a simpler, easier and more intuitive experience than its 2014 launch version with an enhanced user interface and a raft of impressive features. LG’s webOS 2.0 takes simplicity and convenience to a whole new level while also reducing boot time. The upgraded platform also allows users to optimise menus on the Launcher Bar making it easier than ever to add and delete favourite items.

“Making this superb TV technology available to more consumers is what drives LG’s innovation,” said In-kyu Lee, senior vice president and head of the TV and monitor division at the LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “LG believes this is where the future of television is headed and we’re going to continue developing and expanding our OLED offerings until it becomes a viable option for all consumers.”

At CES 2015, LG’s OLED TV leadership is being recognized by the Consumer Electronics Association with 2015 CES Innovation Awards for its 77-inch Flexible 4K ULTRA HD OLED TV (Model 77EG9900), 65-inch Floating Art Slim CURVED 4K ULTRA HD OLED TV (Model 65EG9600) and 55-inch Floating Art Slim Flat 4K ULTRA HD OLED TV (Model 55EF9500).

Visitors to CES 2015 are encouraged to stop by LG’s booth (Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall #8204) from January 6-9 to experience the company’s impressive OLED TV lineup, including the three CES Innovation Award winners along with the 77-inch Art Slim CURVED 4K ULTRA HD OLED TV (Model 77EG9700), 55-inch Floating Art Slim CURVED 4K ULTRA HD OLED TV (Model 55EG9600), 65-inch Art Slim Flat 4K ULTRA HD OLED TV (Model 65EF9800) and 65-inch Floating Art Slim Flat 4K ULTRA HD OLED TV (Model 65EF9500).

Pricing and availability of featured models are yet to be determined for Australia.

