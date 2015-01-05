Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
WITH TWIN WASH™, LG TURNS HEADS WITH BOLD NEW WASHER DESIGN

CORPORATE 01/05/2015
SYDNEY, 5 January2015—LG Electronics (LG) globally, is pioneering new territory at the International CES® 2015 with a new washing machine category. Its frontloading washer’s revolutionary TWIN Wash™ System, the first of its kind, enables two separate loads to be washed simultaneously. With a space-efficient mini washer in the pedestal, overall time doing the laundry is reduced. WithTurboWash™ 2.0 and TurboSteam™ wash cycles can be faster while WiFi and NFC enable an array of intriguing smart connectivity options, including compatibility with LG’s HomeChat™ messaging service.

LG Twin Wash System 02

Visitors to the LG booth will also see LG’s award-winning EcoHybrid™ dryer (Global Model DLHX4072V). LG’s dryer won the CES 2015 Innovation Award, as well as the EPA’s ENERGY STAR Emerging Technology Award, thanks in large part to the dryer’s sophisticated Heat Pump technology, which enables greater energy efficiency and superb drying performance.

LG Twin Wash System 03

Ergonomic Designfor Easier Washing

The innovative ergonomic design of LG’s new washer-dryer pair (Models WM9500H*A &DLGX9501V / WM9000H*A &DLGX9001V / WM5000H*A &DLGX5001V) takes convenience to a new level. The door is conveniently aligned with the drum’s center and it is also tilted to a more accessible six degree angle, so users don’t have to bend over as much to put clothes in or take them out. Visibility with the door closed is also increased and the newly designed sliding detergent box at the top reduces the likelihood of messy detergent spills.

 Twin Wash System 04

Bold TWIN Wash™ System

LG is the first to offer the game-changing TWIN Wash™ System. This smart innovation lets users wash two loads at once, the first in the main washer and the second in the mini washer underneath. The mini washer is ideal for delicate items that require special attention or wash settings. Most importantly, it significantly cuts down on time doing the laundry as more than one load can be washed at the same time.

The TWIN Wash™ System is enabled by the mini washer (Global Models WD100C* / WD200C*), the world’s first compact washer in a hide-away pedestal, generating a whole new set of washing options. This design concept enables users to take advantage of a second washer without having to sacrifice additional space in the house. When not in use, the mini washer serves as the pedestal for the main washer. The mini washer can be combined with many of LG’s front loading washers and is an ideal solution for small, specialised laundry items that require a gentler touch, such as active wear or lingerie.

TurboWash 2

TurboWash™ 2.0 Means Effective Cleaning

With today’s hectic lifestyles, speed is important. LG’s speed cycle technology,TurboWash™ 2.0, uses twin nozzles at the front of the washer to spray a concentrated detergent solution directly onto the clothes. A high pressure nozzle above the drum sprays tiny water particles through the clothes during high spin cycles for quick and effective rinsing.

 

Faster Steam Refresh Cycle with TurboSteam™

LG’s advanced TurboSteam™ technology gives a speed boost to the new dryers. When selected, TurboSteam™ prevents over-drying by spraying hot steam onto clothes during the drying cycle, which reduces shrinkage, and helps to eliminate wrinkles.

 

Convenience-Enhancing Features

LG’s new washer-dryer pairs are not just fast, they’re smart, too. The built-in SmartThinQ™ technology adds a whole new level of WiFi convenience. Custom cycles can be uploaded to the washer, cycle status can be monitored via an LG smartphone app and alerts can be sent via WiFi when the cycle is complete. TheEnergy Monitoring feature provides helpful data while LG’s proprietary HomeChat™ service allows users to checkthe status of their washing machine using everyday natural language.

 

LG EcoHybrid™ Dryer with Heat Pump Technology

The LG EcoHybrid™ dryerhas been designed to achieve superb levels of efficiency and has received the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency)’s ENERGY STAR Emerging Technology Award. Its Heat Pump technology recycles heat to save up to 53 percent more energy than typical dryers,[1] while the innovative Auto Clean System keeps the evaporator clean and running smoothly. The dryer even performsat low temperatures, making it suitedfor handling delicate clothes.

 

Top Loading Pair Enhances Convenience, Performance

At this year’s CES, LG is also introducing its new mega-capacity toploading washer-dryer pair (Global ModelsWT7700H*A and DLGX7701). The 5.7 cu. ft. capacity washer and 9.0 cu. ft.[2] capacitydryer are equipped with a new horizontal damping system that allows them to accommodate more laundry than similarly-sized models. They also incorporate LG’s time-saving TurboWash™2.0 and TurboSteam™ technologies.

LG’s latest toploading duos are equipped with the LG EasyLoad™ feature, a two-way open door system offering users either a hamper-style door or a swing-door. This setup allows users to easily transfer clothes through the top without bending.LG’s top loading washer-dryers also have a number of high-tech features in common with the company’s front loading washer-dryers, including 6 Motion™ and TurboSteam™.

Using NFC tagging technology, users can download pre-programmed wash cycles to their smartphones. The wash cycles can be activated by simply touching the smartphone to the washing machine’s NFC Tag On symbol. What’s more, the Smart Diagnosis™ feature helps to quickly and efficiently troubleshoot issues.

“The LG TWIN Wash™ System is a completely new concept in appliances,” said Seong-jin Jo, president and CEO of the LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “The addition of a mini washer underneath the main washer translates to greater flexibility, convenience and time efficiency. It’s also another big leap forward in our commitment to using cutting-edge technology and innovative ideas to make life better for consumers around the world.”

Visitors to CES 2015 are encouraged to stop by LG’s booth (Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall #8204) from January 6-9 to see the company’s newest washers and dryers for themselves.

Pricing, availability, model numbers and capacities are yet to be determined for Australia.

 

Key Specifications:

Front Loading Washer Dryer Pair (Global Models WM9500H*A&DLGX9501V / WM9000H*A&DLGX9001V /WM5000H*A&DLGX5001V)

  • 5.6 / 5.2 / 4.5 cu.ft. Mega-Capacity Washer

  • Ergonomic Design (Easy Loading Tilted Door / Sliding Detergent Box)

  • TurboWash™ 2.0

  • Steam™ Technology

  • AAFA Certified Allegiene™ Cycle

  • NSF Certified Sanitary Cycle

  • ColdWash™ Option

  • 6 Motion™ Technology

  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor with 10-Year Warranty

  • Smart Diagnosis™

  • SmartThinQ™ Technology

  • TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System

 

  • 9.0 / 7.4  cu. ft. Mega-Capacity Dryer

  • Ergonomic Design (Easy Loading Tilted Door / Sliding Storage)

  • TurboSteam™ Technology

  • Energy Saver

  • Sensor Dry

  • FlowSense™ Technology

  • Smart Diagnosis™

  • SmartThinQ™ Technology

 

EcoHybrid™ Dryer (Model DLHX4072V)

  • 7.3 cu. ft. Mega-Capacity

  • EcoHybrid™ Heat Pump Technology

  • TrueSteam™ Technology

  • 2015 ENERGY STAR®

  • Smart Diagnosis™

  • NFC

 

Integrated Front Loading Small Load Washer (Models WD100C*, WD200C*)

  • Mini-Size

  • Optimal Designin Drawer Pedestal

  • Slim Inverter Direct Drive Motor with 10-Year Warranty

  • Smart Diagnosis™

 

TopLoading Washer Dryer Pair (Models WT7700H*A, DLGX770)

  • 5.7 cu. ft. Mega-Capacity Washer

  • TurboWash™ 2.0

  • Steam™ Technology

  • AAFA Certified Allergiene™ Cycle

  • Waveforce™

  • ColdWash™ Option

  • 6 Motion™ Technology

  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor with 10-Year Warranty

  • SmartDiagnosis™

  • NFC

  • TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System

 

  • 9.0 cu.ft. Mega-Capacity Dryer

  • EasyLoad™

  • TurboSteam™ TechnologySensor Dry

  • FlowSense™ Technology

  • NSF Certified Sanitary Cycle

  • Smart Diagnosis™

  • NFC

 

# # #

 

Media Contacts:

For further information please contact HKAus@lg-one.com

 

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 82,000 people working in 119 locations around the world. With 2013 global sales of USD 53.10 billion (KRW 58.14 trillion), LG comprises four business units ― Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance & Air Solution, and Vehicle Components ― and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2014 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

 

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, air conditioning and air quality systems. The company is creating total solutions for the home with its industry leading core technologies. LG is committed to making life better for consumers around the world by providing thoughtfully designed products, including refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, cooking appliances, vacuum cleaners, built-in appliances, air conditioners, air purifiers and dehumidifiers. Collectively, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, great savings and compelling health benefits. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

 

[1]  Energy savings confirmed via testing carried out by CSA. In Low Temp Dry cycle with the EcoHybrid™ option, LG EcoHybrid™ dryer (Model DLHX4072V) saved up to 53 percent in energy compared with a typical dryer’s energy consumption of 900kwh per year. (Source: EPA)

[2] Capacity not yet determined for Australian market.

