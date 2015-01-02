LG TO INTRODUCE SECOND-GEN LG STYLER CLOTHING CARE SYSTEM AT CES INTERNATIONAL 2015

SYDNEY, 2 January 2015 — LG Electronics (LG) will globally announce plans to unveil an updated, version of its clothing management system — the LG Styler — at the 2015 International CES®. The new, more compact, more affordable LG Styler is designed to refresh clothes without detergents, providing a solution for hard-to-maintain clothes such as suits, coats and sweaters.

Equipped with a range of features not usually found on washing machines, LG’s latest Styler refreshes clothes just as quickly and conveniently as before. The Styler’s Odour Removal feature uses steam to help remove unpleasant odours left behind by smoke, food and sweat. Users can choose between two different aroma sheets that provide fresh, subtle scents. The Quick Refresh function helps keep clothes looking, feeling and smelling fresh, while Moving Hanger Action gently shakes the clothes after they have been steamed to remove all wrinkles. What’s more, with the new Easy Pants Crease Care feature a pair of pants can be refreshed and neatly creased in about half an hour. The new LG Styler also features a built-in heat pump which generates warm air and maintains the interior at a low temperature to keep clothing from shrinking or being damaged while drying.

The LG Styler also provides effective sterilisation with TrueSteam™, LG’s hot steam spray technology offered in many of LG’s popular washing machines. With a simple touch of a button, hot steam is employed to eliminate 99.9 per cent of the germs and bacteria that reside inside clothes and soft toys*. Product testing organisations, including The British Allergy Foundation (BAF) and The Korea Apparel Testing & Research Institute (KATRI), have tested and verified the effectiveness of LG Styler’s steam sterilisation feature. And tests carried out by Intertek revealed that the LG Styler helps to remove approximately 92 per cent of Perchloroethylene — the main chemical used in dry cleaning — during a full 90-minute steam cycle**.

The Smart Diagnosis™ feature and the convenience of NFC tagging are featured in the new LG Styler. Smart Diagnosis™ alerts the user via their compatible smartphone when the unit needs maintenance or repair and with NFC, users can download specialised cycles to their compatible smartphones to be uploaded to their Styler.

Compared to the original Styler, the cabinet’s overall size has been reduced by 30 per cent and the rounded edge, modern glass door and tasteful aluminium handle are intended to enhance and seamlessly integrate with many types of décor. The LG Styler’s controls are displayed on a front touch panel and illuminated by soft, gentle lighting. The Styler operates very quietly at only 40dB so it can be left running while you sleep.

“The busier our lives become, the more difficult it is to take proper care of our wardrobe,” said Seong-jin Jo, president and CEO of the LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “Professional cleaning services can be costly. The LG Styler helps consumers take greater control over their wardrobe and is a great alternative to such services and keeps coats, sweaters, blouses and other delicate articles of clothing looking and feeling their best.”

Pricing and availability of the Styler 2 are yet to be determined for Australia.

Key Specifications:

 · Capacity Clothing Refresher (4 pieces total)

 · Easy Pants Crease Care

 · Heat Pump Technology

 · Sanitary Cycle (Intertek-certified)

 · Gently Dry for Delicate Clothing

 · Smart Diagnosis™

* BAF tested baby clothes, soft toys, blankets and wool for house dust mites. KATRI tested three shirts for Staphylococcus aureus and Escherichia coli.

**By comparison, only 62 per cent of Perchloroethylene will dissipate naturally over a period of 8 hours.

