LG ANNOUNCES FIRST FLAT SCREEN OLED TV IN AUSTRALIA

SYDNEY, 10th February 2015 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) today announced that its highly anticipated flat panel 4K UHD OLED TV (EF950T series) is now available to buy at select Australian retailers, earlier than expected due to high demand for LG OLED TVs in the Australian market. Offering a powerful combination of 4K Ultra High Definition and OLED technologies in 55 and 65-inch versions, the EF950T is also the first LG TV in Australia to be HDR (High Dynamic Range) compatible.

The LG OLED TV range has already established itself as a sizeable segment in the Australian market, averaging over a million dollars in retail sales each week over the past 10 weeks.* It is anticipated that the new EF950T series will be a popular addition to the range.

The EF950T offers a breathtakingly beautiful viewing experience with perfect black and amazingly vivid colours for which LG OLED TVs are well known. The EF950T series also comes with the features consumers know and love: webOS 2.0** for simple Smart TV navigation; a 6-step Ultra HD Upscaler that maximises resolution quality of available source content; and rich premium sound by harman/kardon® - all packaged into a slim flat panel unit that adds a spectacular design element to any living room.

As if this was not enough, the EF950T is also the first fully HDR compatible LG 4K UHD OLED TV capable of processing and displaying specialised HDR content from planned releases designed for 4K UHD Blu-ray players and upcoming streaming sources such as Netflix.***





What is HDR and why does it matter?

Essentially, HDR enhances the graduations of darkness, brightness and colour of an image to create a new level of realism providing the following viewing benefits:

Contrast Depth–the level of contrast is enhanced in both the bright and dark areas of the image for more detail.

More Colours - Colours are expanded to show more shades of blues, greens, reds and everything in between.

Smoother Motion – The frame rate of many HDR titles can be up to 60 fps, which is more than double the standard Blu-ray rate of 24 fps. This enables smoother, more realistic motion.

Amazingly vivid colours explode on the screen against perfect black and combined with OLED TV pixel dimming technology where each pixel on the panel can switch on and off independently, serves consumers with a more realistic visual experience that truly needs to be seen to be believed.

The EF950T series also has HDMI inputs that are compatible with the new HDMI 2.0a standard, designed specifically to handle the transfer of HDR coded contents from Ultra HD Blu-ray Players.

What LG has to say?

Grant Vandenberg, Marketing Manager for LG Home Electronics, had this to say:

“We’ve been asked by many consumers when a flat screen OLED TV will be available from LG in Australia. Now, with the EF950T, it’s here. We’re giving people the choice – flat screen or curved screen OLED TV.

“Australian consumers have shown a real appetite for OLED TV technology and we estimate there’s going to be high demand for this new EF950T series in particular. When we launched our flat screen OLED in the US last year, we saw a significant increase in total LG OLED sales.

“Not only that, this series is LG Australia’s first ‘out of the box’ HDR compatible TV to be launched. This is exciting news for Australian consumers as we’ll soon start to see HDR content from the likes of Netflix hit our screens, and it just looks incredible!”

“We really encourage consumers to go into stores and take the OLED Challenge by comparing LED/LCD TVs, which have a backlight, to LG OLED TV which has no backlight. It’s something we believe you really need to see for yourself to appreciate the OLED difference”, added Vandenberg.

Pricing & Availability

From this week, the EF950T will roll out in 55 and 65-inch versions to select retail outlets across Australia. Customers are encouraged to check in with their local retailers for availability.

The 65-inch model is priced at RRP $8,999, while the 55-inch model is priced at RRP $5,499

Range Summary – Australia

Curved OLED

55EG960T 4K UHD $5,499 (RRP)

65EG960T 4K UHD $8,999 (RRP)

55EG910T Full HD $3,999 (RRP)

Flat OLED

55EF950T 4K UHD $5,499 (RRP)

65EF950T 4K UHD $8,999 (RRP)

Notes to editors:

*Based on average weekly sales of LG OLED TVs in the 10 weeks preceding this release

**Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. WebOS 2.0 internet browser supports HTML5, VP9 and HEVC. FreeviewPlus uses HbbTV technology, which combines broadcast and broadband technology

***Netflix requires a steady internet connection speed of at least 25mbps to stream 4K ULTRA HD content, otherwise content will be downscaled to either HD or SD quality based on the available bandwidth

Speeds of 25mbps available in limited locations and may vary depending on time of day. Please check with your internet service provider to confirm the bandwidth speed for your connection. Data usage charges apply. For 1 Month Free Trial offer and Netflix subscription fees, see www.netflix.com for details and terms.

