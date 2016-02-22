LG DEBUTS THE G5, ITS FIRST EVER MODULAR SMARTPHONE

Sydney, Feb. 22, 2016 —LG Electronics (LG) has globally unveiled the highly anticipated LG G5 smartphone at MWC in Barcelona. Eye-catching with its brand new design elements that feature a sleek metal body, the latest and greatest smartphone from LG also comes with a 135-degree wide angle lens camera, a slide out removable battery, and a sophisticated modular design. Complete with LG Friends, and a collection of companion devices, the LG G5 is a versatile addition to the premium LG smartphone range.

“The LG G5 ecosystem is the result of many LG experts asking themselves if it was still possible to be innovative and unique in the smartphone space. I think once customers spend a little time with the LG G5, the answer will be a resounding, YES, “said Gino Casha, General Manager, Mobile Communications at LG Australia.

Encased in a sleek all metal body design, the LG G5 surpasses the visual experience of its predecessor, the LG G4. The new flagship phone also contains a number of exciting features.

Extreme Wide Angle Lens and Advanced UX

LG has a built a great reputation as one of the leaders in smartphone cameras. Accordingly, the LG G5 does not disappoint with its two cameras on the rear: one with a standard 78-degree lens and the other with a 135-degree wide angle lens, the widest available in any smartphone. The 135-degree lens on the LG G5 offers a viewing angle that is approximately 1.7 times wider than those of existing smartphone cameras and 15-degrees wider than the human eye’s field of view. The wide angle lens makes it easier for users to capture more landscape, taller buildings or larger groups of people without having to position yourself further away.

The LG G5 features a collection of powerful photo effects including Pop-out Picture, Film Effect and Auto Shot. Pop-out Picture combines images taken by the standard and wide angle lens to create a picture-in-a-frame effect. Film Effect can apply nine different film emulators to an image while Auto Shot is an enhanced camera UX which automatically captures the perfect selfie shot when a face is recognised.

LG First Modular Type Smartphone

The innovative Modular Type design gives the LG G5 the ability to transform according to user needs, whilst keeping its traditional removable battery in a slim metal design.

Diverse Range of Companion Devices

As part of the LG G5 ecosystem, LG is introducing a wide range of companion devices, aptly called LG Friends, to deliver fun while providing a new mobile experience far beyond traditional smartphone boundaries.

360 CAM

The LG 360 CAM is a compact 360-degree angle camera equipped with two 13MP wide angle cameras, 1,200mAh battery and 4GB internal memory. The LG 360 CAM can be easily connected to the LG G5 allowing users to easily create 360-degree content. The LG 360 CAM provides a manual mode, 2K video and 5.1 surround channel recording on three microphones to help users effortlessly create high-quality 360-degree contents. Thanks to the partnership with Google, images taken with the 360 CAM can be uploaded to Street View and YouTube360, adding the fun of sharing creative contents with others. The images will also be available to view on the LG 360 VR, or other smartphones or devices that are capable of 360-degree content.

360 VR

The LG 360 VR is a VR goggle that can be connected with the LG G5 by a dedicated cable and works exclusively with the LG G5. It has a stylish design that is foldable so that users can easily carry and watch VR content anytime, anywhere. Unlike other VR devices that require a smartphone to be inserted in the device, the LG 360 VR is about one-third as heavy as competing smartphone VR goggles. The device is also compatible with 360-degree images and videos captured with LG 360 CAM as well as all Google Cardboard content.

Rolling Bot

The LG Rolling Bot is a companion device that rolls like a ball while capturing images and videos with its embedded 8MP camera. Not just a toy, the Rolling Bot can be used as a security system for the home, pet-care companion as well as a remote controller for compatible home appliances. With an IP camera connectable via Wi-Fi, users can monitor the interior of their homes with the LG G5 from anywhere in the world.

TONE Platinum

The LG TONE Platinum (model HBS-1100), the latest in the LG TONE Plus Series, is a Bluetooth headset that has earned the Harman Kardon® Platinum grade for its superior sound quality. With a Balanced Armature design, the LG TONE Platinum, delivers exceptionally sharp and clean sound. What’s more, the Bluetooth headset is equipped with aptX HD codec, delivering 24-bit audio for amazing sound.

Smart Controller

The LG Smart Controller allows users to control drones and other smart devices. With the LG Smart Controller, users can check the video stream from the drone through the LG G5 in real time, and intuitively control the unmanned aircraft by moving the lever on the LG Smart Controller.

H3 by B&O Play

H3 by B&O PLAY is a set of high-end earphones that delivers high-quality 32-bit sound of the LG Hi-Fi Plus with B&O Play. Designed for audiophiles as well as anyone who considers audio performance a top-priority in a smartphone, H3 by B&O Play is compatible with all LG smartphones.

Friends Manager

Only available in the LG G5, Friends Manager is a hub application that allows the LG G5 to connect with LG Friends with minimal fuss and effort. Friends Manager automatically detects nearby Friends and connects them quickly and easily in three simple steps, eliminating much of the hassle of pairing devices.

CAM Plus

The LG CAM Plus is a versatile camera module that can be attached through the battery slot to deliver a comfortable grip and convenient control of a DSLR. The LG CAM Plus provides physical buttons for power, shutter, record, zoom, LED display and comfortable hand grip. It also offers intuitive auto focus and exposure lock, features usually found on standalone digital cameras. When attached to the LG G5, it provides an additional battery capacity of 1,200mAh, allowing longer shooting times for more fun and enjoyment.

Hi-Fi Plus with B&O Play

The LG Hi-Fi Plus with B&O Play is an innovative portable Hi-Fi DAC audio player, developed in collaboration with B&O Play to

reach and enjoy sounds that have traditionally only been available through high-end audio devices.

LG Hi-Fi Plus with B&O Play has a stand-out design, with cutting-edge sound technology. In addition to the up-sampling technology that was embedded for the 32-bit Hi-Fi DAC on the previously-introduced V10, the LG Hi-Fi Plus with B&O Play supports 32-bit, 384KHz high-definition audio playback. LG Hi-Fi Plus with B&O Play can be used either with the LG G5 or as a separate Hi-Fi DAC by connecting to any smartphone or PC.

Always-on Display for Enhanced Convenience

The 5.3-inch QHD IPS Quantum display on the LG G5 offers an Always-on feature. First introduced in the LG V10 as the Second Screen, the Always-on feature has been enlarged for the main display to show time, date and battery status continuously, even while the screen is in sleep mode.

To minimise power consumption, LG redesigned the display driver IC memory and power management function so that the display’s backlight only illuminates one small part of the overall display, similar to the technology used on LCD TVs. Thanks to this technology, the Always-on Display requires only 0.8 percent of the battery’s power every hour to operate.

More Performance, More Efficiency

The LG G5 offers many other innovations designed to revolutionise today’s mobile lifestyle, such as:

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 820 Processor

The LG G5 is equipped with the powerful yet energy-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor that offers advanced features such as 64-bit performance, Adreno 530 graphics and lower-power Hexagon DSP as well as Qualcomm Spectra™ 14-bit dual image signal processors (ISPs) designed to deliver quality high resolution images and additional power savings. The Snapdragon 820 processor also has an integrated X12 LTE modem that supports speeds of up to 300 Mbps.

Compared to the previous Snapdragon 810, Qualcomm Technologies’ most advanced CPU architecture offers up to double the speed and power efficiency. Adreno 530 graphics demonstrate up to 40 percent faster graphics performance and up to 40 percent more power efficiency – perfect for the gaming enthusiast. Snapdragon 820 supports 4K capture and playback at four times more than the resolution of 1080p, enabling users to watch and capture daily moments in stunning detail and clarity. The processor is also optimised for VR, generating quality pixels and life-like colors to deliver the ultimate VR experience to LG G5 users.

aptX H: 24-bit Hi-Fi Wireless Audio

The LG G5 is equipped with aptX HD, an enhanced codec that supports 24-bit sound over Bluetooth, delivering rich and clear sound over wireless. When paired with the LG TONE Platinum, users can experience superb quality Hi-Fi audio that sounds amazingly close to the original source.

Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0

The LG G5 offers Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 for incredibly fast charging. By employing an intelligent algorithm, Quick Charge 3.0 is up to four times faster than standard charging and up to 45 percent more efficient than the previous generation.

Low Power Location Estimation (LPLE) Technology

The LG G5 has excellent battery life, thanks to the Low Power Location Estimation technology. This solution enhances the battery efficiency by as much as 42 percent by improving the power consumption related to location-based apps.

Key Specifications:*

● Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 820 Processor

● Display: 5.3-inch Quad HD IPS Quantum Display (2560 x 1440 / 554ppi)

● Memory: 4GB LPDDR4 RAM / 32GB UFS ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

● Camera: Rear: Standard 16MP, Wide 8MP / Front: 8MP

● Battery: 2,800mAh (removable)

● OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow

● Size: 149.4 x 73.9 x 7.7~8.6mm

● Weight: 159g

● Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

● Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / USB Type-C 2.0 (3.0 compatible) / NFC / Bluetooth 4.2

● Colors: Silver / Titan / Gold / Pink

Pricing specifications and availability in Australia, for all of the products mentioned, is to be confirmed.

*Specifications may vary depending on the market.

