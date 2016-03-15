LG STYLUS DAB+ WORLD’S FIRST SMARTPHONE WITH BUILT IN DIGITAL RADIO

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, March 14, 2016 — LG Electronics (LG) unveils its new LG Stylus DAB+ device at Radiodays Europe 2016, the world’s largest radio conference, in Paris. Expected to be available in Australia later this year, the 5.7-inch handset features the world’s first built-in DAB+ broadcast digital radio. DAB+ covers 50 million people in 40 countries around the world. Users will be able to access more radio channels with DAB+ than traditional FM, with up to 30 free digital only stations. Unlike radio broadcasting apps that use hefty amounts of data for streaming, DAB+ lets users listen to the radio for free and in excellent audio quality, plus DAB+ broadcasts pictures and text on screen.

The device was developed by LG in conjunction with The International DMB Advancement Group (IDAG), a global organisation representing radio broadcasters. Peak industry body Commercial Radio Australia, a founding member of IDAG, was closely involved in the development of the device.

LG leads the way in supporting DAB+ in mobile phones, with the Stylus as the world’s first smartphone to come with DAB+. It makes the device a perfect fit for enjoying a variety of multimedia content. The handset is pre-installed with a DAB+ supporting chipset and an exclusive application, allowing users to enjoy digital radio broadcasting. Broadcasters can develop their own tailored apps for the Stylus DAB+, in which internet services complement broadcast radio.

Gino Casha, General Manager, Mobile Communications Australia commented: “The LG Stylus DAB+ shows our commitment to meeting the different needs of the consumer. We have developed a piece of technology that gives a hassle-free digital radio experience, so consumers are able to listen to select radio stations simply and without incurring costly data usage charges. The device is ideal for many consumers as it provides premium functions at the price of a mid-tier phone.”

Joan Warner, CEO, Commercial Radio Australia commented: “This is an exciting development for Australian consumers as listening and viewing entertainment, news, music and pictures broadcast via digital radio will use no data, compared to music streamingservices which can use more than 2MB of data per minute, depending on the quality settings.”

The LG Stylus DAB+ is only 7.4mm thin and weighs 145g. The handset delivers a unique design statement and high end features such as a 3,000mAh removable battery, a SD card slot to allow users to expand storage and a gorgeous 5.7-inch screen on which to enjoy a variety of content.

All consumers need to do to enable the digital radio feature on the Stylus, is plug in the included headset and click on the DAB+ icon that starts a scan of the local DAB+ radio stations in the area*. They will then be able to select from the list of available radio stations and save their favourite stations for easy access in future.

Pricing and stockist details for Australia will be confirmed at a later date.

LG Stylus Key Specifications: **

Display: 5.7-inch HD In-Cell Touch (1280 x 720)

Chipset: 1.2GHz Quad-Core

Camera: Rear 13MP / Front 8MP

Memory: 2GB LPDDR3 RAM / 16GB ROM / MicroSD

Battery: 3,000mAh (removable)

Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Size: 155 x 79.6 x 7.4mm

Weight: 145g

Network: LTE / HSPA+ / GSM

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n / Bluetooth 4.1 / USB 2.0

Colours: Titan / White / Brown

*The DAB+ network is currently available in 5 metropolitan capital cities (Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth) covering 65% of the population, and offers up to30 free digital-only radio stations and broadcast text and pictures on screen

**Specifications/features may vary depending on the market.

About LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company

LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company is a global leader and trend setter in the mobile and wearable industry with breakthrough technologies and innovative designs. By continually developing highly competitive core technologies in the areas of display, battery, camera optics and LTE technology, LG creates handsets and wearables that fit the lifestyles of a wide range of people all over the world. While helping to enhance the mobile user experience by incorporating unique, sophisticated designs and intuitive UX features, LG is also committed to guiding consumers into the era of convergence and Internet of Things, maximizing inter-device connectivity between a wide range of smartphones, tablets, wearables, home and portable electronics products. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

About LG Electronics Australia LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or facebook.com/LGaustralia

About Commercial Radio Australia

Commercial Radio Australia (CRA) is the national industry body for commercial radio in Australia with 260 FM, AM and DAB+ station members nationwide representing 99% of the commercial radio licensees on air. CRA has been instrumental in the successful rollout of DAB+ digital radio broadcasting in Australia and the Asia Pacific.

Digital Radio

Digital radio was launched in Australia in 2009 and offers existing AM and FM stations in digital sound, as well as 30 new digital-only stations and scrolling text and pictures that can be broadcast through the smartphone screen.

