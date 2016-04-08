Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG 4K UHD TVs NOW RECOMMENDED BY NETFLIX IN AUSTRALIA

CORPORATE 04/08/2016
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

SYDNEY, 7th April 2016— LG Electronics (LG) has globally announced today that a selection of 2016 LG 4K UHD TVs have been chosen by Netflix for its Recommended TV program. This recommendation has been made by Netflix for a TV brand in Australia for the very first time. The Netflix Recommended TV program is an evaluation program recognising Smart TVs in the total TV market that deliver a premium customer experience when using and viewing Netflix content.

 

The 2016 range of LG Smart TVs with webOS 3.0* have qualified for the global Netflix Recommended TV designation after undergoing a rigorous, criteria-based Smart TV evaluation process. LG TVs that made the list include the LG 4K UHD OLED G6 series; LG SUPER UHD 4K TVs - UH950T and UH850T series and LG 4K UHD TVs - UH656T, UH635T and UH652T series. Additional LG TV models are expected to be added to the list as they are evaluated.

 

The Netflix Recommended TV program is designed to help consumers identify televisions that offer a quicker, easier and up-to-date Netflix experience versus other TVs in the market that do not have the Netflix certification. The certification is based on three criteria:

1)     Features – TV instant on, TV resume, Latest Netflix version

2)     Performance – Fast app launch, Fast app resume

3)     Ease of access – Netflix button, Easy Netflix icon access

 

For more information about the criteria and products chosen, please visit https://devices.netflix.com/en/recommendedtv/2016/ 

 

With an extensive library of award-winning TV shows and movies, plus a whole host of new and original programming planned for this year, LG Smart TVs offer both a Full HD and 4K UHD viewing and streaming experience for Netflix members across the globe**. What’s more, select LG webOS 3.0 4K UHD TVs offer the new ‘Instant On’ performance feature so you can turn on your TV and start watching Netflix faster than ever before. Other webOS 3.0 features like ‘Fast App Switching’ mean accessing Netflix and other Internet services is a seamless experience when changing apps.

 

On top of having the capability to showcase 4K UHD content, a wide range of 2016 LG 4K UHD TVs are fully compatible with HDR10*** content, allowing delivery of HDR picture quality. Additionally, the G6 and E6 OLED TVs and the LG SUPER UHD 4K TV series have the added advantage of HDR with Dolby Vision, offering viewers sensational picture quality for Netflix original series including Season 1 of Marco Polo and Marvel’s Daredevil, both of which will be available soon in HDR with Dolby Vision.

 

“We are excited that the Netflix Recommended TV program recognises our exceptional Smart TV performance,” said Brian Kwon, President and CEO at LG Home Entertainment Company. “On top of smart TV functionality, the premium-tier LG 4K UHD OLED TVs offer unequaled 4K UHD picture capabilities. Now with more 4K UHD and HDR content on Netflix available globally, choosing a TV from LG has become the obvious choice.”

 

“LG has continued to lead the way in making streaming services, including Netflix, easier and faster to use” said Scott Mirer, Vice President, Device Partner Ecosystem at Netflix. “We are pleased to designate the latest LG 4K UHD TVs with webOS 3.0 as Netflix Recommended TVs, offering a superior experience for Netflix members all over the world.”

 

LG TV users can access Netflix by selecting the Netflix app in the LG webOS smart TV platform. Netflix is also accessible on the former smart TV platform of Netcast. For more information on the full list of Netflix Recommended TVs, please visit www.netflix.com/recommendedtv.

 

The 2016 LG TV range was unveiled in Australia on the 22ndof March. For more information please visit the LG website: www.lg.com/au.

 

Model

Type

Range

Model Size

April 2016 RRP

Launch Date 2016

HDR Enabled

Dolby
Vision ™

Netflix

Recommended TVs

4K OLED

4K OLED

EG960T

55EG960T

$5,499

Now

Y

 

 

4K OLED

EG960T

65EG960T

$8,999

Now

Y

 

 

4K OLED

EF950T

55EF950T

$5,499

Now

Y

 

 

4K OLED

EF950T

65EF950T

$8,999

Now

Y

 

 

4K OLED

G6

65G6

$11,999

1H

Y

Y

Y

4K OLED

E6

55E6

$7,499

1H

Y

Y

 

4K OLED

E6

65E6

$10,499

1H

Y

Y

 

2K OLED

2K OLED

EG9610T

55EG910T

$3,999

Now

 

 

 

4K UHD

SUPER HD

UH955T

86UH955T

$15,999

June

Y

Y

Y

SUPER HD

UH953T

79UH953T

$11,999

June

Y

Y

Y

SUPER HD

UH950T

55UH950T

$4,299

End April

Y

Y

Y

SUPER HD

UH950T

65UH950T

$6,499

End April

Y

Y

Y

SUPER HD

UH855T

75UH855T

$10,999

June

Y

Y

Y

SUPER HD

UH850T

60UH850T

$4,999

Now

Y

Y

Y

UHD

UH770T

55UH770T

$3,199

End April

Y

 

 

UHD

UH770T

60UH770T

$3,999

End April

Y

 

 

UHD

UH770T

65UH770T

$5,199

End April

Y

 

 

UHD

UH635T

70UH635T

$6,999

May

Y

 

Y

UHD

UH656T

75UH656T

$8,999

June

Y

 

Y

UHD

UH652T

43UH652T

$1,699

Now

Y

 

Y

UHD

UH652T

49UH652T

$2,199

Now

Y

 

Y

UHD

UH652T

55UH652T

$2,899

Now

Y

 

Y

UHD

UH652T

60UH652T

$3,599

Now

Y

 

Y

UHD

UH652T

65UH652T

$4,699

Now

Y

 

Y

UHD

UH610T

43UH610T

$1,549

End  April

Y

 

 

UHD

UH610T

49UH610T

$1,999

End April

Y

 

 

 

# # #

 

 

Notes to editors:

 

*Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. WebOS internet browser supports HTML5, VP9 and HEVC. FreeviewPlus uses HbbTV technology, which combines broadcast and broadband technology

 

**Netflix provides content in SD, HD, 4K UHD and HDR. Netflix requires a steady internet connection speed of at least 25mbps to stream 4K UHD content, otherwise content will be downscaled to either HD or SD quality based on the available bandwidth. Speeds of 25mbps available in limited locations and may vary depending on time of day. Please check with your internet service provider to confirm the bandwidth speed for your connection. Data usage charges apply.  For 1 Month Free Trial offer and Netflix subscription fees, see www.netflix.com for details and terms.

 

***HDR-10 is the Blu-ray Association static Metadata standard. HDMI 2.0a version is required to handle the transfer of HDR coded contents from UHD Blu-ray players. Netflix streaming service also uses HDR-10.

 

Media assets: For high resolution images and product specifications click here. For media assets from the 2016 LG TV Range Launch in

Australia click here.

 

Media Contacts:

For further information, please contact HKAus@lg-one.comor the contact listed below.

Emma Miller, LG-One Australia                                                                         

emma.miller@lg-one.com

02 9286 1228 / 0450 761 339

 

About LG Electronics Australia

LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or facebook.com/LGaustralia

 

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 83,000 people working in 119 locations around the world. With 2015 global sales of USD 48.8 billion (KRW 56.5 trillion), LG comprises four business units ― Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance & Air Solution, and Vehicle Components ― and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2015 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

 

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company is a global leader in television, audio video systems, monitors, personal computers, commercial displays and security systems. The company opened a new era of innovation in the TV market, creating pioneering technologies like 4K OLED TV, implementing breakthrough HDR technologies in its flagship TV line-up and offering consumers intuitive smart TV technology easy to use. LG is committed to improving customers’ lives with innovative home entertainment products led by its award-winning, LG SIGNATURE OLED TVs and SUPER UHD TVs. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

Back To List
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 