LG 4K UHD TVs NOW RECOMMENDED BY NETFLIX IN AUSTRALIA

SYDNEY, 7th April 2016— LG Electronics (LG) has globally announced today that a selection of 2016 LG 4K UHD TVs have been chosen by Netflix for its Recommended TV program. This recommendation has been made by Netflix for a TV brand in Australia for the very first time. The Netflix Recommended TV program is an evaluation program recognising Smart TVs in the total TV market that deliver a premium customer experience when using and viewing Netflix content.

The 2016 range of LG Smart TVs with webOS 3.0* have qualified for the global Netflix Recommended TV designation after undergoing a rigorous, criteria-based Smart TV evaluation process. LG TVs that made the list include the LG 4K UHD OLED G6 series; LG SUPER UHD 4K TVs - UH950T and UH850T series and LG 4K UHD TVs - UH656T, UH635T and UH652T series. Additional LG TV models are expected to be added to the list as they are evaluated.

The Netflix Recommended TV program is designed to help consumers identify televisions that offer a quicker, easier and up-to-date Netflix experience versus other TVs in the market that do not have the Netflix certification. The certification is based on three criteria:

1) Features – TV instant on, TV resume, Latest Netflix version

2) Performance – Fast app launch, Fast app resume

3) Ease of access – Netflix button, Easy Netflix icon access

For more information about the criteria and products chosen, please visit https://devices.netflix.com/en/recommendedtv/2016/

With an extensive library of award-winning TV shows and movies, plus a whole host of new and original programming planned for this year, LG Smart TVs offer both a Full HD and 4K UHD viewing and streaming experience for Netflix members across the globe**. What’s more, select LG webOS 3.0 4K UHD TVs offer the new ‘Instant On’ performance feature so you can turn on your TV and start watching Netflix faster than ever before. Other webOS 3.0 features like ‘Fast App Switching’ mean accessing Netflix and other Internet services is a seamless experience when changing apps.

On top of having the capability to showcase 4K UHD content, a wide range of 2016 LG 4K UHD TVs are fully compatible with HDR10*** content, allowing delivery of HDR picture quality. Additionally, the G6 and E6 OLED TVs and the LG SUPER UHD 4K TV series have the added advantage of HDR with Dolby Vision, offering viewers sensational picture quality for Netflix original series including Season 1 of Marco Polo and Marvel’s Daredevil, both of which will be available soon in HDR with Dolby Vision.

“We are excited that the Netflix Recommended TV program recognises our exceptional Smart TV performance,” said Brian Kwon, President and CEO at LG Home Entertainment Company. “On top of smart TV functionality, the premium-tier LG 4K UHD OLED TVs offer unequaled 4K UHD picture capabilities. Now with more 4K UHD and HDR content on Netflix available globally, choosing a TV from LG has become the obvious choice.”

“LG has continued to lead the way in making streaming services, including Netflix, easier and faster to use” said Scott Mirer, Vice President, Device Partner Ecosystem at Netflix. “We are pleased to designate the latest LG 4K UHD TVs with webOS 3.0 as Netflix Recommended TVs, offering a superior experience for Netflix members all over the world.”

LG TV users can access Netflix by selecting the Netflix app in the LG webOS smart TV platform. Netflix is also accessible on the former smart TV platform of Netcast. For more information on the full list of Netflix Recommended TVs, please visit www.netflix.com/recommendedtv.

The 2016 LG TV range was unveiled in Australia on the 22ndof March. For more information please visit the LG website: www.lg.com/au.

Model Type Range Model Size April 2016 RRP Launch Date 2016 HDR Enabled Dolby

Vision ™ Netflix Recommended TVs 4K OLED 4K OLED EG960T 55EG960T $5,499 Now Y 4K OLED EG960T 65EG960T $8,999 Now Y 4K OLED EF950T 55EF950T $5,499 Now Y 4K OLED EF950T 65EF950T $8,999 Now Y 4K OLED G6 65G6 $11,999 1H Y Y Y 4K OLED E6 55E6 $7,499 1H Y Y 4K OLED E6 65E6 $10,499 1H Y Y 2K OLED 2K OLED EG9610T 55EG910T $3,999 Now 4K UHD SUPER HD UH955T 86UH955T $15,999 June Y Y Y SUPER HD UH953T 79UH953T $11,999 June Y Y Y SUPER HD UH950T 55UH950T $4,299 End April Y Y Y SUPER HD UH950T 65UH950T $6,499 End April Y Y Y SUPER HD UH855T 75UH855T $10,999 June Y Y Y SUPER HD UH850T 60UH850T $4,999 Now Y Y Y UHD UH770T 55UH770T $3,199 End April Y UHD UH770T 60UH770T $3,999 End April Y UHD UH770T 65UH770T $5,199 End April Y UHD UH635T 70UH635T $6,999 May Y Y UHD UH656T 75UH656T $8,999 June Y Y UHD UH652T 43UH652T $1,699 Now Y Y UHD UH652T 49UH652T $2,199 Now Y Y UHD UH652T 55UH652T $2,899 Now Y Y UHD UH652T 60UH652T $3,599 Now Y Y UHD UH652T 65UH652T $4,699 Now Y Y UHD UH610T 43UH610T $1,549 End April Y UHD UH610T 49UH610T $1,999 End April Y

Notes to editors:

*Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. WebOS internet browser supports HTML5, VP9 and HEVC. FreeviewPlus uses HbbTV technology, which combines broadcast and broadband technology

**Netflix provides content in SD, HD, 4K UHD and HDR. Netflix requires a steady internet connection speed of at least 25mbps to stream 4K UHD content, otherwise content will be downscaled to either HD or SD quality based on the available bandwidth. Speeds of 25mbps available in limited locations and may vary depending on time of day. Please check with your internet service provider to confirm the bandwidth speed for your connection. Data usage charges apply. For 1 Month Free Trial offer and Netflix subscription fees, see www.netflix.com for details and terms.

***HDR-10 is the Blu-ray Association static Metadata standard. HDMI 2.0a version is required to handle the transfer of HDR coded contents from UHD Blu-ray players. Netflix streaming service also uses HDR-10.

