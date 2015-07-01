LG ANNOUNCES PRE-ORDER DEALS FOR LG G4

SYDNEY, 1 July 2015 – The day is almost upon us when one of the most eagerly anticipated Android smartphones of 2015 arrives in Australia. With the outpouring of stellar reviews for the LG G4 and Australian G3 sales fresh in consumers’ minds, a number of Australian providers are offering top-notch pre-sales deals.

WHAT CAN YOU GET?

See below a list of the fantastic deals for consumers looking to plan ahead.

Telstra

• The LG G4 will be available in store from Telstra on 14 July 2015

• The first 300 customers to purchase a G4 during the online presales period (9:00am 6 July, 2015 until 8:00am July, 14, 2015) will also receive a bonus LG Music Flow P7 Bluetooth Speaker valued at RRP $189

valued at RRP $189 • The black leather LG G4 will be available exclusively at Telstra for the first six weeks from launch

• To register your interest, click here.

Optus

• The LG G4 will be available on this amazing deal: $72 per month ($60 plan + $12 handset) with 3GB data (Min. total cost over 24 months is $1728)

• The first 100 customers to sign up online for the LG G4 will also receive a bonus LG Watch Urbane valued at RRP $479

• Online pre-orders start on 1 July, 2015, until stocks last

• To find out more visit: www.optus.com.au/lg-g4

Harvey Norman

• The first 500 customers who pre-order an LG G4 online will receive a bonus Tech Data 64 GB Micro SD card, valued at RRP $59

• To find out more about the product, terms and conditions, and to pre-order your LG G4, please visit the Harvey Norman links below:

◘ LG G4 Smartphone – Brown Leather – click here

◘ LG G4 Smartphone – Metallic Grey – click here



• Offer available from Wednesday 1 st July 2015, until stocks last.

July 2015, until stocks last. • To find out more, visit the Harvey Norman website here

WHEN CAN I GET IT?

Each provider will be running deals at their own discretion, but here’s when you can expect the action to begin.

• Telstra : Monday 6 July, 2015, while stocks last

: Monday 6 July, 2015, while stocks last • Optus : Wednesday 1 July, 2015, while stocks last

: Wednesday 1 July, 2015, while stocks last • Harvey Norman: Wednesday 1 July, 2015, while stocks last

A REMINDER OF THE AWESOME FEATURES

Before you head off to your nearest store, here’s a reminder of what you’re going to get with the LG G4, making it arguably the best purchase of 2015.

• The Camera : Offering a 16MP, F1.8 lens, Manual Mode to control shutter speed and exposure length, wide range ISO, Colour Spectrum Sensor and an enhanced Optical Image Stabiliser, this is without doubt the most advanced camera to have ever been integrated into the LG flagship smartphone range.

: Offering a 16MP, F1.8 lens, Manual Mode to control shutter speed and exposure length, wide range ISO, Colour Spectrum Sensor and an enhanced Optical Image Stabiliser, this is without doubt the most advanced camera to have ever been integrated into the LG flagship smartphone range. • The Design : A product created with design at its heart, the LG G4 is available with a handcrafted, genuine full-grain leather or a hammered-metal finish ceramic back and comes as standard with the stylishly curved Slim Arc body shape.

: A product created with design at its heart, the LG G4 is available with a handcrafted, genuine full-grain leather or a hammered-metal finish ceramic back and comes as standard with the stylishly curved Slim Arc body shape. • The Hardware : Combining power with beauty, the LG G4 comes packed with advance hardware, including an incredible processor, 3,000mAh removable battery, 5.5-inch IPS Quantum Display and Advanced In-Cell Touch (AIT) technology

: Combining power with beauty, the LG G4 comes packed with advance hardware, including an incredible processor, 3,000mAh removable battery, 5.5-inch IPS Quantum Display and Advanced In-Cell Touch (AIT) technology • The Software: Everything with the LG G4 has been designed to enhance the user experience, including the new Quick Shot, Event Pocket and Gallery features, as well as the improved Smart Notice function

