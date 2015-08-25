Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG CLOCKS IN WITH AUSTRALIAN RELEASE OF STYLISH TIMEPIECE

CORPORATE 08/25/2015
SYDNEY25th August, 2015 — If you thought LG Electronics Australia (LG) broke new ground when it introduced Australia to the first-ever Android Wear smartwatch (the G Watch), or were suitably impressed when it launched the first smartwatch to make use of 100 per cent of a full-circle P-OLED screen (the G Watch R), then expect to admire its latest addition to style-meets-wearable tech even more… Introducing, the LG G Watch Urbane.

PR01_image_26082015

A MARVELLOUSLY LUXURIOUS TIMEPIECE

This time around, LG strived to craft a smartwatch that offered a significant difference to what’s already out there. In other words, a total statement piece – and the LG Watch Urbane is exactly that. Manufactured and available initially in Australia in silver colour finish (with pink-gold to be confirmed at a later date), it’s a smartwatch that looks smart and boasts serious high-tech flare, built for the fashion-conscious wearer who seeks the perfect balance of a high-end, classic timepiece - and all at the flick of a wrist. Literally.

Within the LG Watch Urbane, you’ll find all of the most impressive tech features of the previous G Watch iterations, but also a heap of new elements that takes LG wearable tech to the next level. For example…

 

… THERE’S THE STUFF YOU WOULD EXPECT:

  • • P-OLED screen: The 1.3-inch full circle P-OLED display delivers stunning image clarity
  • • Heart rate monitor: The photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor can measure a wearer’s heart rate and average pulse during exercise
  • • Always on: The Ambient Mode exhibits the time on the display at all times in Dimmed Mode, saving battery life
  • • Android Wear: Powering the LG G Watch Urbane is an intuitive touch-based user interface that makes it compatible with smartphones running Android 4.3 and above

 

… AND THEN THERE’S THE STUFF THAT WILL SURPRISE:

  • • A super slim bezel: Showcasing the hallmarks of a fine watch, the noticeably narrower bezel gives the timepiece its sleek lines, making it a beautiful fashion accessory
  • • A metallic look: The G Watch Urbane’s stainless steel body is available in two colours - silver or pink-gold.
  • • A stylish strap: The smartwatch is complemented by a beautifully stitched natural leather strap for an eternally classic look, which can also be replaced with any 22mm-wide band to suit the occasion or the wearer’s individual mood and style
  • • New call history and favourite contacts features: This addition allows users to review past or missed calls as well as look up contacts’ details without turning on their smartphones

PR02_image_26082015

 

WHAT LG HAS TO SAY

Phillip Anderson, Head of PR at LG Electronics Australia, is delighted with the sophisticated look of the new smartwatches. “The LG Watch Urbane’s classic design and smart features make it the perfect smartwatch to complement our handsets,” said Anderson. “I see the LG Watch Urbane as an important development in our strategy to deliver high quality wearable devices that are worn and viewed as stylish accessories, not just electronic gadgets.”

 

HOW DO I GET MY HANDS ON THE LG WATCH URBANE?

You can slap one of these beauties on your wrist from 1st of September from Telstra, JB Hi Fi or Harvey Norman.

RRP of $449

 

WHAT ARE THE KEY SPECIFICATIONS?

  • Chipset: 1.2GHz Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 400

  • Operating System: Android Wear™

  • Display: 1.3-inch P-OLED Display (320 x 320, 245ppi)

  • Size: 45.5 x 52.2 x 10.9mm

  • Memory: 4GB eMMC / 512MB LPDDR2

  • Battery: 410mAh

  • Sensors: 9-Axis (Gyro/ Accelerometer/ Compass) / Barometer /

  • PPG (Heart Rate Sensor)

  • Colours: Pink Gold / Silver

  • Other: Dust and Water Resistant (IP67)

 

 

Media Contacts:

For further information, full specifications or images please contact HKAus@lg-one.com

High-res images can be downloaded from the following link: LG G Watch Urbane Images.

 

LG PR Contact 

Ciaran Pillay                                                                                    

LG-One Australia                                                                            

ciaran.pillay@lg-one.com

02 9286 1219

0474 217 962

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 87,000 people working in 113 locations around the world. With 2013 global sales of USD 53.10 billion (KRW 58.14 trillion), LG comprises five business units — Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Air Conditioning & Energy Solution and Vehicle Components — and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2013 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

 

About LG Electronics Australia

LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or facebook.com/LGAustralia

 

About LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company

LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company is an innovator and trend leader in the global mobile communications industry. LG is driving the evolution of mobile forward with its highly competitive core technologies in the areas of display, battery and camera optics and strategic partnerships with noted industry leaders. LG’s consumer-centric products — including the flagship premium G Series models — incorporate unique, ergonomic designs and intuitive UX features that enhance the user experience. The company remains committed to leading consumers into the era of convergence, maximizing inter-device connectivity between smartphones, tablets and a wide range of home and portable electronics products. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

