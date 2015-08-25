LG CLOCKS IN WITH AUSTRALIAN RELEASE OF STYLISH TIMEPIECE

SYDNEY, 25th August, 2015 — If you thought LG Electronics Australia (LG) broke new ground when it introduced Australia to the first-ever Android Wear smartwatch (the G Watch), or were suitably impressed when it launched the first smartwatch to make use of 100 per cent of a full-circle P-OLED screen (the G Watch R), then expect to admire its latest addition to style-meets-wearable tech even more… Introducing, the LG G Watch Urbane.

A MARVELLOUSLY LUXURIOUS TIMEPIECE

This time around, LG strived to craft a smartwatch that offered a significant difference to what’s already out there. In other words, a total statement piece – and the LG Watch Urbane is exactly that. Manufactured and available initially in Australia in silver colour finish (with pink-gold to be confirmed at a later date), it’s a smartwatch that looks smart and boasts serious high-tech flare, built for the fashion-conscious wearer who seeks the perfect balance of a high-end, classic timepiece - and all at the flick of a wrist. Literally.

Within the LG Watch Urbane, you’ll find all of the most impressive tech features of the previous G Watch iterations, but also a heap of new elements that takes LG wearable tech to the next level. For example…

… THERE’S THE STUFF YOU WOULD EXPECT:

• P-OLED screen : The 1.3-inch full circle P-OLED display delivers stunning image clarity

… AND THEN THERE’S THE STUFF THAT WILL SURPRISE:

• A super slim bezel : Showcasing the hallmarks of a fine watch, the noticeably narrower bezel gives the timepiece its sleek lines, making it a beautiful fashion accessory

WHAT LG HAS TO SAY

Phillip Anderson, Head of PR at LG Electronics Australia, is delighted with the sophisticated look of the new smartwatches. “The LG Watch Urbane’s classic design and smart features make it the perfect smartwatch to complement our handsets,” said Anderson. “I see the LG Watch Urbane as an important development in our strategy to deliver high quality wearable devices that are worn and viewed as stylish accessories, not just electronic gadgets.”

HOW DO I GET MY HANDS ON THE LG WATCH URBANE?

You can slap one of these beauties on your wrist from 1st of September from Telstra, JB Hi Fi or Harvey Norman.

RRP of $449

WHAT ARE THE KEY SPECIFICATIONS?

 • Chipset: 1.2GHz Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 400

 • Operating System: Android Wear™

 • Display: 1.3-inch P-OLED Display (320 x 320, 245ppi)

 • Size: 45.5 x 52.2 x 10.9mm

 • Memory: 4GB eMMC / 512MB LPDDR2

 • Battery: 410mAh

 • Sensors: 9-Axis (Gyro/ Accelerometer/ Compass) / Barometer /

• PPG (Heart Rate Sensor)

 • Colours: Pink Gold / Silver

 • Other: Dust and Water Resistant (IP67)

