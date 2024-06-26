Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG CONNECT 2024 SHOWCASE HIGHLIGHTS CUTTING-EDGE BUSINESS SOLUTION TECHNOLOGIES 

BUSINESS_SOLUTIONS 06/26/2024
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

The latest Information Display technology for the Australian market includes the LG CreateBoard
 

lg connect

SYDNEY, 26 JUNE 2024 – LG Business solutions (LG) this week revealed its latest Information Display solutions for the Australian market to Sydney-based partners and customers at the Sydney Dance Company. Now in its third year, the LG Connect roadshow spotlights the company’s business-centric innovations for retail, hospitality, education, government, and modern office environments. 

 

The showroom featured the latest innovations in LG Information Display in use-case scenarios to show the variety of LG Business Solutions, while the event itself aimed to inspire attendees to envision how these technologies are shaping the near future across various industries.

John Legend

 

The flagship innovations on display included the LG CreateBoard (TR3DK-BM), the company’s range of interactive digital whiteboards set to revolutionise classrooms, meeting rooms, and other professional environments. Boasting a 40-point multi-touch screen that provides smooth and interactive writing experiences, the LG CreateBoard offers seamless collaboration whether in-person or hybrid, thanks to dedicated digital learning applications and remote management through an easy-to-use cloud-based solution.  

 

With a robust selection of templates, tools, and interactive features such as screen sharing and real-time collaboration, the LG CreateBoard supports engagement and collaboration in a range of environments. Available in various sizes ranging from 55-inch to 98-inch to suit educational or professional environments of many sizes, the LG CreateBoard is complete with Smart Viewing, - a feature that enables two or more assets to be displayed on screen at the same time - to support presentations and the intake of information.  

 

Responding to the need of business for reliable, fit-for-purpose technologies, existing LG partners and prospective customers were able to experience the diverse range of business service, IT solutions and commercial display technology in one place.  

 

Chris Wilson, Head of Information Displays at LG Electronics Australia, commented: 

 

“We’re seeing a significant evolution of the customer experiences particularly within the B2B sector, and with that, the role of technology in businesses has transformed dramatically, offering greater efficiency and enhanced customer interactions. At LG, we understand that brands aim to deliver a better experience to their customers., and as a leading technology provider, we are dedicated to offering solutions that suit our customers’ specific business needs, to help enrich and elevate their customer’s experience.” 

“LG Connect brings together the power of LG’s innovation across a diverse range of sectors all in one place. Through our tailored B2B solutions, we’re able to support Australian businesses to display communications visually and ultimately improve the experience of customers.” 

For more information about LG’s innovative solutions, please visit: https://www.lg.com/au/business. 

 

Back To List
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 