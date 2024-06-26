LG CONNECT 2024 SHOWCASE HIGHLIGHTS CUTTING-EDGE BUSINESS SOLUTION TECHNOLOGIES 

The latest Information Display technology for the Australian market includes the LG CreateBoard

SYDNEY, 26 JUNE 2024 – LG Business solutions (LG) this week revealed its latest Information Display solutions for the Australian market to Sydney-based partners and customers at the Sydney Dance Company. Now in its third year, the LG Connect roadshow spotlights the company’s business-centric innovations for retail, hospitality, education, government, and modern office environments.

The showroom featured the latest innovations in LG Information Display in use-case scenarios to show the variety of LG Business Solutions, while the event itself aimed to inspire attendees to envision how these technologies are shaping the near future across various industries.

The flagship innovations on display included the LG CreateBoard (TR3DK-BM), the company’s range of interactive digital whiteboards set to revolutionise classrooms, meeting rooms, and other professional environments. Boasting a 40-point multi-touch screen that provides smooth and interactive writing experiences, the LG CreateBoard offers seamless collaboration whether in-person or hybrid, thanks to dedicated digital learning applications and remote management through an easy-to-use cloud-based solution.



With a robust selection of templates, tools, and interactive features such as screen sharing and real-time collaboration, the LG CreateBoard supports engagement and collaboration in a range of environments. Available in various sizes ranging from 55-inch to 98-inch to suit educational or professional environments of many sizes, the LG CreateBoard is complete with Smart Viewing, - a feature that enables two or more assets to be displayed on screen at the same time - to support presentations and the intake of information.

Responding to the need of business for reliable, fit-for-purpose technologies, existing LG partners and prospective customers were able to experience the diverse range of business service, IT solutions and commercial display technology in one place.



Chris Wilson, Head of Information Displays at LG Electronics Australia, commented:

“We’re seeing a significant evolution of the customer experiences particularly within the B2B sector, and with that, the role of technology in businesses has transformed dramatically, offering greater efficiency and enhanced customer interactions. At LG, we understand that brands aim to deliver a better experience to their customers., and as a leading technology provider, we are dedicated to offering solutions that suit our customers’ specific business needs, to help enrich and elevate their customer’s experience.”



“LG Connect brings together the power of LG’s innovation across a diverse range of sectors all in one place. Through our tailored B2B solutions, we’re able to support Australian businesses to display communications visually and ultimately improve the experience of customers.”



For more information about LG’s innovative solutions, please visit: https://www.lg.com/au/business.