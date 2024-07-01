LG STRENGTHENS WIRELESS OLED LEADERSHIP WITH THE NEW LG OLED EVO M4

Now available in 65-inches, the M4 is the first and only TV to wirelessly

transfer video and audio at 4K 144Hz

SEOUL, July 1, 2024 — — LG Electronics (LG) is set to begin the global rollout of its new OLED evo M4 series TV with the accompanying Zero Connect Box, that provides wireless connectivity between the TV and the receiver. The company is presenting the new model in 65-inches, in addition to the 77-, 83-, and 97-inches; the M series offers to accommodate the personal preferences and living spaces of many customers. . Powered by the innovative LG α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor, the OLED M4 delivers superior home entertainment experiences while its wireless-transmission technology unlocks new possibilities in living-space curation.

The LG OLED evo M4 is the first-ever TV with the ability to display wirelessly transmitted video and audio at 4K 144Hz.* The Zero Connect Box sends signals to the TV’s self-lit OLED screen without any direct wire connections.

Thanks to its wireless transfer capability, the Zero Connect Box can be placed almost anywhere in the room, letting users enjoy the flexibility to arrange their living space based on their preferences. Bringingnew possibilities to the art of ‘interior curation,’ the Zero Connect Box also enables users to effortlessly move the screen, or the Zero Connect Box itself, whenever necessary.

An additional benefit with the Zero Connect Box is that it becomes a simple solution to achieving a clean, clutter-free living space. Users no longer have to think up creative ways to hide the usual tangle of cables around the TV.

Meanwhile, in addition to wireless connectivity, the LG OLED M4 boasts spectacular picture quality with its self-lit OLED screen and the new Alpha 11 AI Processor. Designed exclusively for use in the award-winning** LG OLED TVs, this processor leverages three decades of AI innovation, providing personalised experiences tailored to user preferences and habits.

The faster AI processing speeds in the M4, along with its Neural Processing Unit (NPU), elevate it to the status of a premium gaming TV. Supporting 4K content at a 144Hz, it delivers fluid gameplay and lifelike visuals. The powerful LG processor, combined with the state-of-the-art OLED display, takes gaming enjoyment to the next level.

The LG OLED M4 series TV with the Zero Connect Box will be rolling out in major markets worldwide from July 1, 2024.

# # #

* LG 2024 OLED M4 series TVs up to 83 inches (screen size) provide support for 4K@144Hz. The 97-inch OLED M4 supports 4K@120Hz.

** https://www.lg.com/global/newsroom/news/corporate/lg-honored-with-significant-number-of-ces-2024-innovation-awards/#:~:text=Of%20the%2033%20CES%20Innovation,received%20CES%20Innovation%20Award%20honors

