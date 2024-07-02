LG CALLS FOR DEVELOPERS TO PARTICIPATE IN LG WEBOS HACKATHON 2024

Selected finalists to receive funding to develop and launch their gaming or lifestyle app on LG TVs

SEOUL, July 2, 2024 — LG Electronics announced a call for participants for its annual global webOS hackathon, with a focus this year on AI-based solutions and gaming services. Developers worldwide are invited to apply and submit their apps for a chance to win a monetary prize along with the opportunity to present onstage to LG executives on in Seoul, South Korea, this September.

As a web-centric platform with an easy-to-use Smart TV software development kit, webOS enables developers to create third-party services and apps for homes worldwide. The platform offers developers the tools to create apps and services that engage media, devices, security, networking, TV functionalities and more. Through this hackathon, developers will have the opportunity to build and launch their app on the LG TVs, directly reaching consumers with their business.

Powering LG Smart TVs, including the award-winning1 LG OLED TV, for over a decade, the webOS platform has been acclaimed as a user-friendly interface, with easy navigation and customisation to provide users with the premium entertainment experience expected from an LG device. Now, with a growing ecosystem of global partners, the webOS platform is set to drive the next generation of service innovation.

In addition, LG is committed to expanding the webOS ecosystem by partnering with leaders in the gaming industry. This collaboration aims to offer customers a range of gaming services tailored to their preferences and interests, while enhancing the gaming capabilities of LG OLED TVs. LG Smart TVs in global markets now feature an array of cloud gaming services and family-friendly games. To participate in the hackathon, applicants will need to submit their submissions here .

Submissions for the hackathon are now open and will close on July 26th 2024. Following the application process, participants will be invited to a webinar to learn more about the API and hackathon details. Finalists will be notified by mid-September.

For more information about the Hackathon, including detailed event schedules with Rules & conditions, please visit https://weboshackathon.lge.com/ .

The hackathon will begin with a virtual webinar in early July. Participants will choose to create a game or lifestyle service app using either the Web or Flutter framework, with the opportunity to earn additional merit points for utilising AI. The app, scenario and demo video must be submitted by August 26. Selected winning developers will then be invited to Seoul to present their ideas in front of top LG executives on September 27.



Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three winners of the hackathon, with USD$50,000 (AUD$74,211.54) for third place, USD$80,000 (AUD$118,738.46) for second and a grand prize of USD$100,000 (AUD$148,422.71) for first.2 The winners will also receive technical support leading up to their app’s rollout as well as on-device promotional opportunities after the launch. Winning apps must be released on the LG Content Store by the end of June 2025.

“LG webOS Hackathon 2024 aims to attract creators worldwide who are building lifestyle solutions,” said Chris Jo, senior vice president of platform business at LG Home Entertainment Company. “LG is committed to engaging with the gaming community on a global scale, partnering with developers to nurture the next generation of talent using LG’s developer platform.”

1 https://www.lg.com/global/newsroom/news/corporate/lg-honored-with-significant-number-of-ces-2024-innovation-awards/#:~:text=Of%20the%2033%20CES%20Innovation,received%20CES%20Innovation%20Award%20honors.

2 USD to AUD currency conversion as at9/07/24. USD$1 = AUD$1.48.

About webOS platform

webOS platform has powered LG TVs for over a decade and has been acclaimed as a friendly user interface, allowing for easy navigation and customisation. With an always growing ecosystem of global partners, lifestyle services and UI innovation, webOS is set to drive LG’s future growth into cross device and out-of-home experience.