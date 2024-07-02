Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG CALLS FOR DEVELOPERS TO PARTICIPATE IN LG WEBOS HACKATHON 2024

CORPORATE 07/02/2024

LG CALLS FOR DEVELOPERS TO PARTICIPATE IN LG WEBOS HACKATHON 2024

Selected finalists to receive funding to develop and launch their gaming or lifestyle app on LG TVs

 

SEOUL, July 2, 2024 — LG Electronics announced a call for participants for its annual global webOS hackathon, with a focus this year on AI-based solutions and gaming services. Developers worldwide are invited to apply and submit their apps for a chance to win a monetary prize along with the opportunity to present onstage to LG executives on in Seoul, South Korea, this September.

As a web-centric platform with an easy-to-use Smart TV software development kit, webOS enables developers to create third-party services and apps for homes worldwide. The platform offers developers the tools to create apps and services that engage media, devices, security, networking, TV functionalities and more. Through this hackathon, developers will have the opportunity to build and launch their app on the LG TVs, directly reaching consumers with their business.

Powering LG Smart TVs, including the award-winning1 LG OLED TV, for over a decade, the webOS platform has been acclaimed as a user-friendly interface, with easy navigation and customisation to provide users with the premium entertainment experience expected from an LG device. Now, with a growing ecosystem of global partners, the webOS platform is set to drive the next generation of service innovation.

In addition, LG is committed to expanding the webOS ecosystem by partnering with leaders in the gaming industry. This collaboration aims to offer customers a range of gaming services tailored to their preferences and interests, while enhancing the gaming capabilities of LG OLED TVs. LG Smart TVs in global markets now feature an array of cloud gaming services and family-friendly games. To participate in the hackathon, applicants will need to submit their submissions here.

Submissions for the hackathon are now open and will close on July 26th 2024. Following the application process, participants will be invited to a webinar to learn more about the API and hackathon details. Finalists will be notified by mid-September.

For more information about the Hackathon, including detailed event schedules with Rules & conditions, please visit https://weboshackathon.lge.com/.

The hackathon will begin with a virtual webinar in early July. Participants will choose to create a game or lifestyle service app using either the Web or Flutter framework, with the opportunity to earn additional merit points for utilising AI. The app, scenario and demo video must be submitted by August 26. Selected winning developers will then be invited to Seoul to present their ideas in front of top LG executives on September 27.


Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three winners of the hackathon, with USD$50,000 (AUD$74,211.54) for third place, USD$80,000 (AUD$118,738.46) for second and a grand prize of USD$100,000 (AUD$148,422.71) for first.2 The winners will also receive technical support leading up to their app’s rollout as well as on-device promotional opportunities after the launch. Winning apps must be released on the LG Content Store by the end of June 2025.

“LG webOS Hackathon 2024 aims to attract creators worldwide who are building lifestyle solutions,” said Chris Jo, senior vice president of platform business at LG Home Entertainment Company. “LG is committed to engaging with the gaming community on a global scale, partnering with developers to nurture the next generation of talent using LG’s developer platform.”

 ###

https://www.lg.com/global/newsroom/news/corporate/lg-honored-with-significant-number-of-ces-2024-innovation-awards/#:~:text=Of%20the%2033%20CES%20Innovation,received%20CES%20Innovation%20Award%20honors.

2 USD to AUD currency conversion as at9/07/24. USD$1 = AUD$1.48.

 

About webOS platform

webOS platform has powered LG TVs for over a decade and has been acclaimed as a friendly user interface, allowing for easy navigation and customisation. With an always growing ecosystem of global partners, lifestyle services and UI innovation, webOS is set to drive LG’s future growth into cross device and out-of-home experience.

LG Channels is LG's exclusive free streaming service, offering a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, comedy, anime, and more. With an always growing number of channels, LG TV, smart monitor or projector owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG screen. Since 2024, LG Channels for Automotive was launched increasing the customer base. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

Back To List
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 