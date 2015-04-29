LG REVEALS A BILLBOARD MADE FROM WASHING

SYDNEY, 29 April, 2015— To showcase the huge capacity of the LG 15kg washer, GPY&R Sydney have partnered with oOh!media to create the ‘Done in One’ billboard.

Made from the 71 items that can be washed in the LG ultra large capacity washing machine, the billboard, located on Qantas Drive near Sydney International Terminal, measured 12m x 3m and comprised of five bed sheets, 12 bath towels, five tablecloths, eight shirts, nine t-shirts, 10 pillow cases, nine pairs of underwear, six washcloths and seven handkerchiefs.

The items, which were all washed in a single load in the machine, were then assembled on the billboard at oOh’s fabrication warehouse to create a powerful product demonstration. Passers-by were directed to an online destination where they could view the same 71 items being ‘done in one’.

Lambro Skropidis, General Manager of Marketing at LG Electronics, said, “The amount of laundry that can be washed at one time in this machine is really impressive, so we wanted to bring this to life.

“We aimed to create a simple, impactful product demonstration that was sure to resonate with busy Aussie mums for whom laundry can be a part of their daily routine.”

For oOh! it was a chance to showcase their special build capabilities. Brendon Cook, CEO of oOh! said – “At oOh! we’re particularly passionate about creative on outdoor billboards and love working closely with agencies to bring ideas to life.

Collaborating with GPY&R for LG’s “Done in One” at Sydney Airport, provided a great opportunity for us to work together to create a high impact canvas that allowed LG Electronics to take their engaging concept to the masses.”

In addition to offering mega-cleaning capacity, the LG 15kg front loader (Model WD12595FD6) also offers LG TrueSteam® and 6 Motion™ technologies for advanced clothing care. TrueSteam™ technology gently but powerfully penetrates fabrics for a deeper clean, while also offering a freshening cycle that reduces wrinkles and odours. With

6 Motion™ technology, which is unique to LG, you’ll get an outstanding wash combined with advanced clothing care. The drum moves in a range of unique customised motions that mimic hand washing so the washing cycle is not just dictated by speed and temperature, but the actual movements of the drum.

VIEW THE MAKING OF VIDEO

https://youtu.be/4EG-zQ5e95I

VIEW THE DONE IN ONE BILLBOARD

# # #

LG PR Contact

Abbey Jones

LG-One Australia

abbey.jones@lg-one.com

0475 310 865

About George Patterson Y&R

GPY&R is one of Australia’s leading marketing communications companies, founded in 1934 as George Patterson and later merged with Y&R in 2005. It is part of Y&R Group, comprising GPY&R, Y&R NZ, VML Australia, IdeaWorks, and Blaze.

Y&R Grouphas a vast network of global resources, with 186 offices in over 90 countries around the world.

Y&R is part of WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY).

Follow us on:

@GeorgePattsYR

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 83,000 people working in 128 locations around the world. With 2014 global sales of USD 55.91 billion (KRW 59.04 trillion), LG comprises four business units ― Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance & Air Solution, and Vehicle Components ― and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2014 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.