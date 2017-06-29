LG STEPS UP TO HELP IN THE LAUNDRY WITH LAUNCH OF REVOLUTIONARY LG TWIN Wash® SYSTEM







SYDNEY, 29th June, 2017 – LG, Australia’s number one selling washing machine brand1, launches the LG TWIN Wash® system, a breakthrough washing machine design in the Australian market to help time-challenged families meet a wide variety of washing needs and save time on laundry.

With Australians leading busier lives than ever before and with washing taking up a huge amount of family time, the LG TWIN Wash® combines two separate washers giving families the flexibility to handle a variety of washing needs – from heavily soiled to lightly soiled clothing, or normal to delicate clothes – in a unique and versatile washing solution. The MiniWasher has cold wash programs designed for delicates and lightly soiled items.

Recent research from the 2017 LG Annual Household Survey revealed that almost half of Australians (46 per cent) do laundry two to four times each week**. The LG TWIN Wash® washer dryer combo unit with its mega capacity (16kg) can help cut down large every day loads. This combined with the small top load pedestal washer (of up to 2.5 kg) for speciality and lightly soiled items, such as delicates and frequently washed gym gear, can lighten laundry loads to save time.

LG has taken modern lifestyles into consideration in the product’s design, understanding that more and more Australians are needing a versatile wash solution that can cater for both large ‘normal’ loads and small ‘special’ loads – sometimes all at once.

The LG TWIN Wash® system meets the needs of both large families in suburban areas as well as inner city living environments where laundry space can be limited. The LG TWIN Wash® is ideal for apartment living as the combined washer dryer option saves on floor space compared to having a separate washer and dryer next to each. This washer is a sleek and stylish unit that compliments the aesthetics of modern design and will enhance new home and apartment renovations.

Brad Reed, Senior Marketing Manager for Home Appliances at LG Australia says:

“We’re excited to introduce the LG TWIN Wash® as a laundry solution for Australians using their washing machines on a frequent basis to get time back in their days. New research from the 2017 LG Annual Household Survey found that 63 per cent of Australians do their laundry as part of an established routine with 27 per cent doing laundry once a week.**”

“This is a significant time burden on the average household, and some of these loads are small but urgent, like last minute delicate clothing, frequent loads of gym gear or a dedicated load of intimate apparel. Australians place a very high value on clean clothes and the cutting edge design of the TWIN Wash® Mini pedestal washer helps time-poor families do some much needed multitasking.” Reed adds.

2017 LG Annual Household Survey results**

Research from LG shows that the LG TWIN Wash® machine can help take the drudgery out of doing loads of laundry and make it more enjoyable for those who take it seriously. It turns out 40 per cent of Australians will wash a few items instead of a full load of laundry when they have to wash something urgently, such as gym gear or delicate items. In fact, 78 per cent of respondents wash their gym gear after each use. These small, frequent loads of special care or lightly soiled laundry will be helped along by the LG TWIN Wash® Mini, which provides the option to clean these items easily and without utilising the large washer dryer.2

Plus, the versatility of the LG TWIN Wash® system means that the 29 per cent of respondents who wash their laundry by clothing type will have the ability to wash their delicates at the same time as heavily soiled items, keeping their clothing in top shape.

LG TWIN Wash® benefits and solutions

By providing a solution to common everyday laundry problems the LG TWIN Wash® gives Australians more options when doing laundry for themselves, their partners or their families. With simultaneous washing, the LG TWIN Wash® helps save on overall wash times. It not only washes and dries larger loads in the main front loader that might need a more thorough clean, the MiniWasher also provides the flexibility to wash cold water wash only garments like delicate clothes and gym wear, many of which are usually done as small loads in a standard washer and cleaned more often due to frequency of use.

The ergonomically elevated and angled door of the large combo washer dryer makes loading and unloading garments easy.

Features on the Main Front Loader (16kg Washer / 9 kg Dryer):

TurboClean™ on the main front loader uses a short burst of water spray from a nozzle located at the front of the drum during the rinse cycle to help deliver quicker overall wash times. By minimising the number of rinse cycles required, the overall washing time can be reduced.3

TrueSteam® function on the main front loader has the natural ability to fluff up fabric fibres. This allows for the steam particles to clean on a microscopic level. Instead of saturating the stain with one drop of water, 1,600 individual steam particles penetrate the stain. By combining water and steam along with higher water temperatures, the detergent is dissolved much faster.

6 Motion Wash Technology on the main front loader uses a combination of six motions based on handwashing motions. Simply choose a cycle and the main LG TWIN Wash® machine selects the best combination of washing motions for an outstanding wash whilst retaining the quality of garments for longer.

SmartThinQ™ available on the main washer makes the LG TWIN Wash® even smarter. Intelligent features let homeowners remotely start or monitor the wash cycle via the LG Smart ThinQ™ app on their smartphone4. It also allows users to track energy consumption, diagnose and troubleshoot issues, as well as download additional wash cycles and will even send a notification when the washing is done.

The Inverter Direct Drive Motor at the heart of the LG TWIN Wash® is attached directly to the drum. This is designed to improve efficiency, reduce the number of moving parts required and therefore lead to enhanced durability.

Offering peace of mind, the LG 10 year parts warranty on the Inverter Direct Drive Motor remains the core technology of the LG TWIN Wash®5, ensuring it is able to support Australian consumers for years to come.

Featuring cutting-edge washing machine technology packaged as a sleek, modern design, the LG TWIN Wash® system ensures clothes look their best and will be a welcome addition to the modern home.

The LG TWIN Wash® will be available at selected Harvey Norman and The Good Guys stores from early July at $3,999AUD RRP.

To learn more about the LG TWIN Wash®, visit www.lg.com/au/twin-load

