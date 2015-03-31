LG REVEALS 4K ULTRA HD TV LINE-UP

SYDNEY, 31st March 2015– The 4K Ultra HD TV (UHD TV) market in Australia is experiencing tremendous growth and LG Electronics Australia (LG) today unveiled its all-new line-up of 4K Ultra HD TV’s for 2015. The latest products include the Next Generation LG 4K Ultra HD TV range with new sizes, new hardware, new streaming choices, and a new and improved operating system for its Smart TVs, webOS 2.0.

LG 4K ULTRA HD TV: Ultra Clarity, Ultra Reality

The LG 2015 line-up is undoubtedly its strongest range of 4K Ultra HD TVs yet and it delivers an abundance of features. This includes powerful picture quality, enhanced luminance, a wider range of colours, bolstered audio capabilities, exceptional computing power and an improved operating system, which is even more user-friendly and packed with easily accessible content (including Netflix).

4K Ultra HD TV products now make up 66 per cent of the LG TV range this year. Overall, screens are also getting larger, with 38 per cent of the range now 65-inches or more in size, with sizes ranging between 65 to 98-inches with the GIGANTIC 105-inch model being released later this year.

Lambro Skropidis, General Manager Marketing at LG Australia, believes the new line-up comes at an ideal time; a time when consumers now have more content to watch than ever before with the explosion of web streaming services like Netflix.

“Whether people are watching broadcast TV, Blu-Ray movies, Foxtel, streamed content through FreeviewPlus or the latest Video On Demand services, consumers can trust LG to deliver a brilliant viewing experience.

“Our customers are at the centre of our focus at LG and we understand they have a wide variety of preferences when it comes to purchasing a new TV. That’s why we’re proud to be the only company in the TV market to offer these three types of technology for them to choose from – OLED, 4K Ultra HD and LED/LCD. We’re aware it’s not just the size of the screen that matters, it’s also the quality and resolution of the picture – and that’s why our 4K Ultra HDs are proving so popular; they’re simply incredible to watch.”

Partnering with Netflix

LG’s has teamed up with the popular on-demand streaming provider Netflix*, which was launched in Australia last week. LG TV’s and Audio Visual products, ranging from 2012 to the new 2015 models, now feature the Netflix app. Please see full list below for all certified Netflix enabled LG TV’s.

“Netflix’s recent launch in Australia couldn’t be better aligned with the timing of our new 4K Ultra HD TV range. Our webOS 2.0 operating system easily allows users to access Netflix directly from their Smart TVs, not to mention the fact that our TVs are Netflix-certified – meaning they’re configured to deliver Netflix and 4K content**. So whether it’s the ability to stream 4K Ultra HD content, increased speed for accessing content, or our TVs’ stunning picture quality, users will surely be impressed.”

Some of the main features by key model…

UF950T

LG PRIME 4K ULTRA HD TV- Every Colour Comes Alive

The LG PRIME 4K ULTRA HD TV is leading the LG 4K UHD TV line-up in 2015 with new ColourPrime technology and stunningly thin 8.5mm UltraSlim design (at it’s thinnest point).

• ColourPrime: New LG ColourPrime technology delivers more colours than ever before compared to a conventional LED/LCD TV. Applying different LED phosphor-based colours, the UF950T creates image depth which feels almost real. The wide colour gamut technology creates deeper reds, greens and blues for sensational images.

• ULTRA Luminance Technology: This enhances the lightest and darkest parts of the displayed content. It's achieved by adjusting the backlight zones to optimise image luminance, boosting the light areas of the picture. The benefit is really apparent when viewing darker scenes with bright lights, like a city scene at night time.

• 6-Step Upscaler: Streamed content never looked so striking – the 6-Step Upscaler boosts all content closer to 4K Ultra High Definition, which also includes streamed content – making images sharper and better to watch.

• Smart TV Powered by webOS 2.0: Our Smart TV platform has been improved in 2015 for even quicker and simpler access to content you love most (yes, including Netflix).

• harmon/kardon® sound: There’s little point having an awesome picture if the sound doesn’t match, right? The audio of this new 4K Ultra HD series is designed in collaboration with famed audiophiles harman/kardon®. It’s an ongoing relationship that further boosts the LG commitment to providing quality sound alongside quality vision. For a sleek look, the LG integrated Auditorium Stand on the UF950T also compliments the metallic finish of the bezel around the screen.

• Quad Core Processor: Offering a noticeable increase in speed for Smart TV navigation and loading, this new technology boosts overall computing power – an important asset for Video on Demand.

UF850T & UF770T

Next Generation LG 4K Ultra HD TV range arrives in 2015!

The LG UF850T and UF770T series is setting the pace for the Next Generation of LG 4K UHD TV’s with its breathtaking viewing experience and incredibly crisp vision – even when viewing from close distances.

Whilst the UF950T series with ColourPrime is for consumers who want the option of deep, rich colours, the UF850T and UF770T series are for those looking for natural colours. For customers who want to experience accurate, natural colours, selecting “Cinema” picture mode will deliver images like you’re watching in real life.

In addition, the following features are also found on this series:

• 6-Step Upscaler

• ULTRA Luminance Technology

• In-Plane Switching Panel (IPS)

• Smart TV Powered by webOS 2.0

• Sound designed in collaboration with harmon/kardon ®

• Quad Core Processing

UG880T and UG870T – Curved Screen Experience

For consumers looking for a more immersive viewing experience, LG offers these two beautiful and gently curved series, offering a host of key features alongside 4K Ultra High Definition images. (UG880T = 79”, UG870T = 55”, 65”)

Introducing webOS 2.0: Outstanding User Experience

A key feature of the new 4K Ultra HD 2015 range, the LG new webOS 2.0*** Smart TV platform is an upgraded version of the company’s highly successful original webOS user interface. In comparison to its predecessor (webOS), the refreshed platform gives users faster and simpler access to the features and apps they know and love (including Netflix).

“WebOS is a platform we are truly proud of – not only for its ability to simplify the Smart TV experience, but also the personalisation customers now have to prioritise their favourite content.” said Skropidis. “Consumers will love webOS 2.0 simply because it comes packed with features that just make life simpler.”

So, what’s better with webOS 2.0?

• Launcher: Navigating is made easy with the Launcher. Through the sleek left-to-right scrollable menu bar at the base of the TV, screen users can access their favourite apps, broadcast TV, Smart TV and stored media with no interruption to their background content and without having to return to a home screen

• Live menu: Users can access the TV Guide and recorded shows, without interrupting what they’re watching on TV.

• SmartShare: The improved layout allows users to connect other devices on their home network to easily access photos, videos and music using DLNA technology.

• My Programme Channels: Through the My Channels tile, users can setup shortcuts to their favourite free to air channels.

• Magic Remote: One gadget that truly sets LG TVs apart, the new LG Magic Remote now has number keys in addition to the scrolling and pointing option for fast and easy input of TV channels or text typing. The remote also allows users to connect with the platform through voice commands to control and access content. LG webOS 2.0 TV’s can recognise many voice commands without internet connectivity. In addition, the remote can be used universally to control other home entertainment products connected to the TV.

55EC930T OLED

Above all, there’s OLED – The Future of TV

In addition to its startling new 4K Ultra HD range, LG is continuing to promote its ground-breaking OLED technology. At an RRP of $3,999, the OLED 55EC930T continues to gain in popularity amongst consumers for its unbeatable black, amazingly vivid colours and gracefully curved design.

The OLED segment in Australia is now averaging at least a million dollars in sales each month (over the last three months) – impressive considering it’s restricted to only this one model – and LG forecasts the OLED share to increase significantly over the next five years and has the potential to capture up to 30 percent of the total TV market value.

Over the past two months, LG OLED TV has been heavily supported with a major television campaign as part of the brands sponsorship of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015. There is also an exciting plan for 4K Ultra HD OLED TV being launched in Australia in the future, which will further generate demand for this innovative technology.

LF6300

A Great Choice for Whole Family Entertaining!

To round off the range, LG is expecting high demand for its key LED/LCD series – the LF6300 – full of features the whole family will love. The series comes in a range of sizes from 32 to 65 inches. It has built-in WiFi that allows users to mirror their Miracast enabled smartphone screen so content, such as vacation photos can be shared with the whole family. Furthermore, it features Smart TV with webOS 2.0 for even quicker and simpler access to content, including Netflix, YouTube, ABC iView, SBS On Demand, Quicklflix and FreeviewPlus.

Notes to editors:

*Netflix streaming membership required. Netflix provides content in SD, HD and 4K Ultra HD.

Netflix requires a steady internet connection speed of at least 25mbps to stream 4K Ultra HD content, otherwise content will be downscaled to either HD or SD quality based on the available bandwidth.

Speeds of 25mbps available in limited locations and may vary depending on time of day. Please check with your internet service provider to confirm the bandwidth speed for your connection. Data usage charges apply. For 1 Month Free Trial offer and Netflix subscription fees, see www.netflix.com for details and terms.

* *4K Ultra HD broadcasting not available in Australia. 4K Ultra HD content is available from other sources.

***Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. WebOS internet browser supports HTML5, VP9 and HEVC. FreeviewPlus uses HbbTV technology, which combines broadcast and broadband technology

2015 Range:

Model Type April 2015 RRP Available Major Retailers 55EC930T OLED $3,999 Now HN, JB, GG, BL 84UB980T 4K UHD $13,999 Now HN, GG 98UB980T 4K UHD $39,999 Now HN 79UF950T 4K UHD $12,999 May HN, JB, GG, BL 65UF950T 4K UHD $6,499 Now HN, JB, GG, BL 55UF950T 4K UHD $4,699 Now HN, GG, BL 79UG880T Curved 4K UHD $11,999 Now HN, JB, GG 65UG870T Curved 4K UHD $5,799 Late April HN, JB, GG, BL 55UG870T Curved 4K UHD $3,999 May GG, BL 65UF850T 4K UHD $5,199 Now HN, JB, GG, BL 60UF850T 4K UHD $4,199 Now HN, JB, GG, BL 55UF850T 4K UHD $3,399 Now JB, GG, BL 49UF850T 4K UHD $2,599 Now JB, GG 79UF770T 4K UHD $9,499 TBC HN, GG, BL 70UF770T 4K UHD $6,499 Late April HN, GG, BL 65UF770T 4K UHD $4,699 Mid April HN, JB, GG 60UF770T 4K UHD $3,799 Mid April HN, GG, BL 55UF770T 4K UHD $3,099 Mid April HN, JB, GG, BL 49UF770T 4K UHD $2,399 Mid April GG, BL 43UF770T 4K UHD $1,799 Mid April GG, BL 65LF6300 LED/LCD $3,399 Now GG, BL 60LF6300 LED/LCD $2,799 Now HN, JB, GG, BL 55LF6300 LED/LCD $2,199 Now HN, GG, BL 49LF6300 LED/LCD $1,699 Now HN, JB, GG 40LF6300 LED/LCD $1,299 Now JB, GG, BL 32LF6300 LED/LCD $899 Now JB, GG 49LF5500 LED/LCD $1,499 Now HN, GG, BL 42LF5500 LED/LCD $1,049 Now HN, GG, BL 32LF550B LED/LCD $599 Now HN, GG, BL

HN = Harvey Norman, GG = Good Guys, JB = JB Hi Fi, BL = Bing Lee

NETFLIX enabled LG TV’s Series

Year Series # O/S Definition Available Year Series # O/S Definition Available 2012 LS5700 NetCast Up to HD 2014 LB5820 NetCast Up to HD LM6700 NetCast Up to HD LB6500/LB6560 webOS 1.0 Up to HD LM7600 NetCast Up to HD LB7500 webOS 1.0 Up to HD LM8600 NetCast Up to HD UB800T NetCast Up to 4K UHD LM9600 NetCast Up to HD UB820T NetCast Up to 4K UHD PM6700 NetCast Up to HD UB850T webOS 1.0 Up to 4K UHD 2013 LN5710 NetCast Up to HD UB950T webOS 1.0 Up to 4K UHD LA6200 NetCast Up to HD UB980T webOS 1.0 Up to 4K UHD LA6230 NetCast Up to HD UC970T webOS 1.0 Up to 4K UHD LA6620 NetCast Up to HD PB6600 NetCast Up to HD LA6900 NetCast Up to HD EC930T webOS 1.0 Up to HD LA7400 NetCast Up to HD 2015 LF6300 webOS 1.0 Up to HD LA8600 NetCast Up to HD UF770T webOS 1.0 Up to 4K UHD LA9650 NetCast Up to HD UF850T webOS 1.0 Up to 4K UHD LA9700 NetCast Up to HD UG870T webOS 1.0 Up to 4K UHD PH6700 NetCast Up to HD UG880T webOS 1.0 Up to 4K UHD UF950T webOS 1.0 Up to 4K UHD

