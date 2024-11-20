Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
15 Place QuadWash® Dishwasher - Freestanding

XD3A15MB

Front view image of a quiet XD3A15MB dishwasher with QuadWash, featuring a 15 place setting capacity.

Grand Designs Deserve the Perfect Partner

Understated elegance to add a touch of style to your kitchen.

Minimalist Exterior Design

The sleek and elegant exterior design will enhance the look of any kitchen.

Micro LED Display

The discreet display provides information when needed and while the dishwasher is not running it remains shadowed to maintain a sophisticated appearance.

Four Reasons to Own an LG QuadWash® Dishwasher

Four Reasons to Own an LG QuadWash Dishwasher 1

*Cutlery basket pictured is not available on models XD3A15BS, XD3A15NS, XD3A15MB and XD3A25MB.

Clean from Multiple Angles3

Clean from Multiple Angles

Featuring a bottom spray arm mechanism with four rotating blades, two of which incorporate an oscillating nozzle to deliver jets of water at multiple angles.

Thorough Cleaning

The QuadWash® arm has 4 blades, and spins both clockwise and anti-clockwise while the two oscillating spray nozzles deliver water into every nook and cranny.

Turbo Cycle

Select the Turbo Cycle to wash lightly soiled dishes in 59 minutes.*

*Maximum load size is 10 place settings. Cycle is 'wash only'. Selecting 'Auto Open Door' feature extends the wash time.

Quiet, Efficient & Reliable

The LG Direct Drive Motor is designed with less moving parts to provide reliable, quiet performance.*

*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only).

Dual Zone Wash1

Dual Zone Wash

Gently clean your delicate dishes while power-washing dirty pots and pans with the Dual Zone Wash option. Water spray intensity delivered to the upper and lower racks is varied to suit the items being washed in each rack.
Auto Open Dry

A helping hand with drying

Because no-one likes soggy dishes, LG dishwashers with Auto Open Dry 'pop’ the door open a crack at the end of the wash cycle, to allow steam to escape the dishwasher cavity and enhance drying performance. Now that’s smart!

/D09_LG560_TrueSteam_GIF_Video_4_1600x600

*Product pictured is for illustrative purposes only and may vary. Auto Open Dry is available on selected models and cycles.

Easy Loading & Versatility3

Easy Loading & Versatility

The upper rack is designed to adjust easily. Alter the height of the upper rack to three different levels to accommodate a variety of sized items.

Flexible Loading

Load the dishes your way. Folding tines let you fit dishes wherever you want.

Height Adjustable Cutlery Rack

The upper rack provides additional space for cutlery and small utensils.
A New World of Connectivity1

A New World of Connectivity

QuadWash® dishwashers come with ThinQ® technology, so you can download new wash cycles, diagnose problems and even get notifications on your smartphone.*

LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Download New Wash Cycles

With the LG ThinQ® smartphone app, you can download new wash cycles if you need a customised option such as 'Pots & Pans' or 'Night Care'.

Personalised Settings

Personalise your dishwasher cycles by using the smartphone app to select different cleaning options.

Machine Clean Reminder

Keep your dishwasher fresh by activating the Machine Clean Reminder. After every 30 cycles the app indicator will let you know it's time to run the cleaning cycle.

Smart Diagnosis

Troubleshoot issues using a smartphone and the LG ThinQ® app as the dishwasher can "talk for itself" to find a solution to help save time & money on unnecessary call outs.¹

Freestanding v Built Under Dishwashers
Designed to fit your style

Freestanding v Built Under Dishwashers

LG Built Under dishwashers fit beneath your counter top and provide a neat finish to your cabinetry with the base of the dishwasher designed to be concealed behind your kitchen cabinet kick-plate for a seamless finish. Unlike Freestanding dishwashers, which can be taken with you when you move, built-in dishwashers are installed into your dishwasher cavity, and usually built into the kickboard design.

*Product pictured is for illustrative purposes only and may vary.

Frequently Asked Questions

 Which features does this product have?

Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.

What are the benefits of an LG Dishwasher?

Our LG Dishwasher boasts various features powered by QuadWash technology, ensuring a thorough clean and convenient experience for users. With features like TrueSteam for sanitisation, Auto Open Dry for steam release, adjustable racks for flexible loading, and a quiet operation our dishwashers cater to the differing needs of all LG customers. Please check products pages for individual built in features.

What's the difference between a Built-Under and Free Standing Dishwasher?

LG Built-Under Dishwashers are designed to fit beneath your counter top and provide a neat finish to your cabinetry with the base of the dishwasher designed to be concealed behind your kitchen cabinet kick-plate for a seamless finish. Unlike Free Standing Dishwashers, which can be taken with you when you move, built-in dishwashers are installed into your dishwasher cavity, and usually built into the kickboard design.Please first check the dimensions of your cavity to ensure fitting of appliance prior to purchase. 

Do I need to clean the Dishwasher?

Yes, routinely cleaning an LG Dishwasher is recommended to maintain optimal performance. Regularly clean the filter, spray arms, and interior surfaces to prevent the buildup of food particles and residue. Additionally, checking for leaks, inspecting hoses and seals, and ensuring proper drainage is imperative to maintaining your Dishwasher's longevity and performance quality.

How do I install the Dishwasher?

You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your LG Dishwasher, in accordance with the Owner Manual. Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.

What is QuadWash technology?

Our innovative QuadWash technology is designed with four rotating blades and oscillating nozzles to deliver jets of water at multiple angles. Possessing four spray arms instead of the traditional two, will ensure maximum coverage to achieve a thorough clean.

What is a TrueSteam cycle?

Our TrueSteam Dishwashers use the power of steam to penetrate food residue and help reduce water spots up to 60%, for sparkling clean dishes. The feature is cleverly designed for your Dishwasher to reach a final rinse temperature greater than 80°C, reducing bacteria on dishes by 99.999%*.

*80oC final rinse and E.coli, Listeria & Salmonella bacteria reduction tested using "Eco" cycle with High Temp and Steam options. Water spot reduction tested using "Eco" cycle with Steam option and using the inbuilt water softening system (dishwasher salts).﻿

Is there a lot of room to stack my dishes?

Our Dishwasher is designed with spacious interiors and adjustable racks to accommodate various dish sizes and configurations, providing ample room for stacking dishes efficiently. Specifically, our Dishwashers possess the EasyRack Plus® feature designed for easy loading and versaitility. The upper rack is designed to adjust easily. Alter the height of the upper rack to three different levels to conveniently accommodate a variety of sized items.

Does the Dishwasher make a lot of noise?

LG Dishwasher is engineered with the advanced LG Direct Drive Motor designed with minimal moving parts, offering a quiet, efficient and reliable experience.

Can I control the Dishwasher remotely?

Of course! Explore a new world of connectivity with LG's ThinQ® technology. Control your LG Dishwasher from remote locations as ThinQ® allows you to download new wash cycles, diagnose problems and even get notifications on your smartphone.

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Control Type

    Fully Electronic

  • Installation Type

    Free Standing

  • Control Panel

    Top Control

  • Place Settings

    15

APPERANCE

  • Finish

    Matte Black Stainless Steel

  • Status Indicators

    LED

  • Inner Tub Material

    Stainless Steel

  • Time Remaining Indicator

    Yes

RACK FEATURES

  • Cutlery Rack

    Yes (2 Heights)

  • Height Adjustable Upper Rack

    Yes (3 Heights)

CYCLE/OPTION

  • Auto

    Yes

  • Delay Start

    1 - 12 Hours

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Dual Zone

    Yes

  • Eco

    Yes

  • Energy Saver

    Yes

  • Express Cycle

    Yes

  • Extra Dry

    Yes

  • Half Load

    Yes (Top / Bottom)

  • High Temp. (up to 80℃)

    Yes

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • Machine Clean

    Yes

  • Refresh

    Yes

  • Rinse

    Yes

  • Turbo Cycle

    Yes

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

  • Operating Noise(dBA)

    41dbA

  • WELS Water Consumption(L)

    11.1L

  • Energy Rating

    4 star

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/365uses)

    246

  • WELS Reg. Number

    D02080

  • WELS Testing Program Name

    Eco + Energy Saver

  • WELS Water Rating

    5½ star

KEY FEATURE

  • LG EasyRack Plus®

    Premium (Additional Tine Flexibility)

  • Aqua Stop Valve

    Yes

  • Auto Open Dry

    Yes

  • Drying Method

    Condensing

  • Spray Arms

    3 (Top, Upper, Lower)

  • QuadWash®

    Yes

  • Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

    Yes

  • Vario Washing System

    Yes

  • Water Softner

    Yes

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

  • Packing (WxHxD) (mm)

    690mm x 890mm x 664mm

  • Product (WxHxD) (mm)

    600mm x 850mm x 600mm

  • Product Weight (kg)

    52.5kg

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    54

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806098247363

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

WARRANTY

  • Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor

    10 Year Parts Warranty*

  • Product

    2 Years

What people are saying

