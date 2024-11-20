Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
386L Pigeon Pair Fridge - Matte Black Finish

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

386L Pigeon Pair Fridge - Matte Black Finish

GP-R386MBL

386L Pigeon Pair Fridge - Matte Black Finish

(0)
Front image of GP-R386MBL

Perfect when paired

Matches with Upright Freezer

Perfect when paired

Seamless, stylish design. Pair with the matching freezer for expansive space, with the flexibility to suit your needs
Perfect when paired Explore Paired Freezer

Reversible doors

Freezer opens to the left as standard

Fridge opens to the right as standard

Joining strip supplied with fridge

*Matching Freezer sold seperately.

LINEAR Cooling™

Keep food fresher for longer

The LG Inverter Linear Compressor helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations.

Door Cooling+™

Fast cooling for stored door items

Air vents located in the front ceiling of the fridge direct cold air onto items stored in the top door baskets.

*Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.

Level up freshness with optimal humidity

FRESHBalancer®

Level up freshness with optimal humidity

FRESHBalancer® helps you keep your fruits and veggies at the peak of freshness. The hexagonal structure retains moisture, while the sliding controls allow you to select the ideal humidity setting optimal for fruits or vegetables.

Store more of the good stuff
Generous Fresh Capacity

Store more of the good stuff

A dedicated full height single door fridge compartment, with generous interior space to store everyones favourites.
Optimal Storage

Clever features make smart use of space

Food in jars is placed on the shelf inside the fridge and one bottle is too tall. A blue line and arrows indicate that the top shelf can be retracted to provide more height.
The interior of the fridge shows the drawer labeled "Utility Box". Three arrows push outward indicating the drawer can be pulled out to access the food inside.
Five beverage bottles are placed in the wine rack that hangs under a shelf inside the fridge with other produce on the shelves surrounding.
Food in jars is placed on the shelf inside the fridge and one bottle is too tall. A blue line and arrows indicate that the top shelf can be retracted to provide more height.
The interior of the fridge shows the drawer labeled "Utility Box". Three arrows push outward indicating the drawer can be pulled out to access the food inside.
Five beverage bottles are placed in the wine rack that hangs under a shelf inside the fridge with other produce on the shelves surrounding.

Retractable Shelf

Tall bottles and jugs? No problem. Simply slide the retractable shelf back to make way to fit it all in.

Utility Box

Keep smaller items in plain sight. The Utility Box drawer allows quick access to frequently used items.

Wine Rack

Handy Wine Rack helps to keep bottles organised and your shelves in order.

Seamless Fit Design

Easy 'Built-in' look

With its flat door and snug cabinet fit, this seamless design delivers a custom, built-in look.

Clean Cabinet Fit for Clean Lines

Designed for a clean, minimalist look.

    A Flat Door to Inspired Décor

    Achieve a high end, built-in look with the ultra flat, ultra flush door.

      Zero-Clearance Hinges

      The Zero-Clearance Hinges allows you to install right next to a wall, with minimal gap for a seamless built-in look.

        The front view of the refrigerator is shown in a kitchen. A blue square on the edge of the refrigerator and arrows highlight how it fits seamlessly into a standard kitchen.
        The top of the refrigerator is shown at an angle with two arrows pointing in toward the wall at the top edge indicating the refrigerator is flush with the cabinets surrounding it.
        The top of the refrigerator is shown with the door swinging open and stopped at four different angles and a magnified inset of the hinge which never touches the wall it's next to.
        The front view of the refrigerator is shown in a kitchen. A blue square on the edge of the refrigerator and arrows highlight how it fits seamlessly into a standard kitchen.
        The top of the refrigerator is shown at an angle with two arrows pointing in toward the wall at the top edge indicating the refrigerator is flush with the cabinets surrounding it.
        The top of the refrigerator is shown with the door swinging open and stopped at four different angles and a magnified inset of the hinge which never touches the wall it's next to.
        The front view of the refrigerator is shown in a kitchen. A blue square on the edge of the refrigerator and arrows highlight how it fits seamlessly into a standard kitchen.

        Clean Cabinet Fit for Clean Lines

        Designed for a clean, minimalist look.

          The top of the refrigerator is shown at an angle with two arrows pointing in toward the wall at the top edge indicating the refrigerator is flush with the cabinets surrounding it.

          A Flat Door to Inspired Décor

          Achieve a high end, built-in look with the ultra flat, ultra flush door.

            The top of the refrigerator is shown with the door swinging open and stopped at four different angles and a magnified inset of the hinge which never touches the wall it's next to.

            Zero-Clearance Hinges

            The Zero-Clearance Hinges allows you to install right next to a wall, with minimal gap for a seamless built-in look.

              Premium Metallic Finishes

              Elevate the look of your kitchen with understated luxury

              Give your kitchen the finishing touch of modern elegance.
              The interior of the fridge is shown empty with the wine rack and shelf in place and the back which is labeled "Metal Fresh".

              Metal Fresh®

              The top interior of the fridge is shown with the soft LED light bright.

              Soft LED Lighting

              The metallic decorations inside the fridge on the drawers are highlighted and labeled "Metallic Decoration" on the photo.

              Metallic Finishes

              The metal touch display buttons are featured in the image and labeled "Metal Touch Display".

              Stylish Touch Display

              A hand with a pointing finger and a large finger print.

              Fingerprint Resistant Finish

              Metal Fresh® refers to the metallic finishes on the cold air vents inside the fridge for the LINEARCooling™ and DoorCooling+™ features

              10 year parts warranty
              Inverter Linear Compressor

              10 year parts warranty

              With low vibration and minimal moving parts the LG Inverter Linear Compressor is quiet and durable. As the heart of your refrigerator we back the Inverter Linear Compressor with a 10 year parts warranty.*

              *2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

              FAQs

              What is the benefit of a Door-in-Door refrigerator?

              LG's Door-in-Door system provides easy access to everyday essentials without opening the whole Fridge door. Store regularly used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yoghurts in the easy to reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and thus helps reduce energy usage in your smart tech LG Fridge.

              What do I need to plumb in a French Door fridge freezer? 

              You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed French Door fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.

              What do I need to plumb in a Side by Side fridge freezer? 

              You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed Side by Side fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.

              How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer? 

              Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. For models with ThinQ functionality, you can also use the LG ThinQ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models. 

               What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

               LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple clever features. From roomy French Door, Quad Door Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView Door-in-Door technology, and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it's easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you've decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that helps keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer drawer system. Don't forget to check for the appliance's energy efficiency and product warranty. 

              What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed ice and water dispenser fridge?

              LG offers the choice of plumbed and non-plumbed fridge models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the water tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

              What size fridge freezer do I need?

              Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb for capacity: 200-300L is perfectly designed for apartments and smaller households of 1+ people; 340-400L is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; 500-600L suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend 600L+. French Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range. 

              Will an LG fridge freezer make a lot of noise?

              Our LG fridge freezers utilise a Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor, designed to ensure the fridge generates low noise by adjusting cooling power and fridge temperatures based on its environment. The Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor helps to make your kitchen a quiet, relaxing place to enjoy.

              Does a lower fridge freezer capacity mean it is lower quality?

              No, our range of fridges are all designed to deliver high quality functionality, across a range of sizes to suit our customer's needs. Although our smaller sized fridges generally have less features due to their size, this does not take away from the quality features they possess. Specifically, our low capacity fridges utilise the multi air flow feature, where air vents located in the rear of the fridge/freezer direct cold air into the fridge cavity to help keep food fresh. With this feature and many more, all LG fridge freezers are designed to offer high quality results, to suit the needs of all consumers.

              Summary

              Print
              Dimension
              595mm (W) x 1860mm (H) x 707mm (D)
              Capacity
              386L
              Key Feature 1
              4.5 Star Energy Rating
              Key Feature 2
              Smart Inverter Compressor

              Key Specs

              • Product (WxHxD mm)

                595 x 1860 x 707

              • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

                162

              • Compressor Type

                Smart Inverter Compressor

              • Finish (Door)

                Matte Black

              All Spec

              BASIC SPEC

              • Product Type

                One Door

              CAPACITY

              • Net Total (L)

                386

              • Net Refrigerator (L)

                386

              CONTROL & DISPLAY

              • Door alarm

                Yes

              • Internal Electronic Control (LED)

                Yes

              DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

              • Product Weight (kg)

                69

              • Height (mm)

                1860

              • Depth with handle (mm)

                707

              • Depth without door (mm)

                600

              • Product (WxHxD mm)

                595 x 1860 x 707

              • Depth without handle (mm)

                707

              • Packing Weight (kg)

                76

              FEATURES

              • Door Cooling+™

                Yes

              • Zero-Clearance Doors

                Yes

              • Reversible Door

                Yes

              • Refrigerant Type

                R600A

              MATERIAL & FINISH

              • Finish (Door)

                Matte Black

              PERFORMANCE

              • Compressor Type

                Smart Inverter Compressor

              • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

                162

              • Energy Rating

                4.5 Star

              REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

              • Interior Lamp

                Yes (LED)

              • Shelving

                Fixed (5)

              • Utility Box

                1

              • Fresh Zone

                1

              • Wine Rack

                1

              • Vegetable Box (Fresh Balancer)

                1

              SMART TECHNOLOGY

              • Smart Diagnosis

                Yes

              EAN CODE

              • EAN Code

                8806091122834

              WARRANTY

              • Product

                2 Years

              • Compressor

                10 Year Parts Warranty*

              What people are saying

