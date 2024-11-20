Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
The woman is outside adjusting the air conditioner in the house with her cell phone.

Discover Smart Appliances with LG ThinQ®

ThinQ® technology enables smart home connectivity over Wi-Fi

Discover Smart Appliances with LG ThinQ® Google Play Discover Smart Appliances with LG ThinQ® Apple App Store
Feature navigation icon

Explore ThinQ® Features

Installation icon

Install the ThinQ® App

Scan qr the icon

Scan QR for Easy Registration

Search ThinQ products icon

Search ThinQ® Products

Recommended Features from Your Home Assistant

Connect and Control from Almost Anywhere

The LG ThinQ® app allows you to easily connect with you appliance in a way you never could before. Even when you are outside, you can operate the appliance remotely

*LG ThinQ® app available on Android or iOS smartphones. Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (Jellybean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required. Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice. Google, Google Play, Google Home and all related logos are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your appliance exactly what you need by just saying it out, and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.

Efficient Product Maintenance

Through the LG ThinQ® app, check on your appliance, download new cycles, monitor energy usage, and much more.

*Overseas model and app interface shown. Operation sequence may differ.

Qr code and cell phone

Get Going with ThinQ®

Manage your compatible devices from one place, whether from home, on the go, or lounging by the beach. Press the +plus button below for app installation instructions.

There is a cell phone on the round floor in the beige background and there is an image of home appliances in six round circles with the cell phone in the center

How to Install the LG ThinQ® App

Step 1. ThinQ® app download
Search for the LG ThinQ® application from the Google Play or Apple App Store on a smart phone.

Step 2. Log-in
Log in with your LG account if you have one.

Step 3. Add a device
You made it to LG ThinQ® app’s main page! Now time to connect your LG device(s).

Step 4. Select a device
Select which device you want to connect to.

Step 5. Go ahead!
Access your device(s) using the ThinQ® app.

The process of installing the LG ThinQ<sup>®</sup> app is explained in order on the six cell phone screens

Optional AI Speaker Connection - Connect Google Home

1. Open Google Home app and press ‘Add’.
2. Touch + to add your appliances.
3. Search LG ThinQ® & Log in with ThinQ® account.

Google Help

Connect Google Home

Easy Registration

How to Register Your LG Product

Register using your LG PRODUCT'S QR code, Wi-Fi button or via manual serial number entry.

Step 1. Open ThinQ® app and select '+Add a Device'
Step 2. Select 'Scan QR' or 'Select Device'
Step 3. Follow the instructions on your mobile device to complete registration.

*QR quick scan can be used on Wi-Fi enabled products produced from Jan 2022 onwards.

LG ThinQ® QR Code Location

It shows the refrigerator and its QR code sticker location.

Refrigerator

It shows the WashTower™ and its QR code sticker location.

WashTower™

It shows the washer/dryer and its QR code sticker location.

Washer/Dryer

It shows the Air Conditioner1 and its QR code sticker location.

Air Conditioner1

It shows the dish washer and its QR code sticker location.

Dish Washer

It shows the Mini Wash1 and its QR code sticker location.

Mini Wash1

It shows the Mini Wash1 and its QR code sticker location.

Mini Wash2

It shows the top Loader and its QR code sticker location.

Top Loader

It shows the Styler and its QR code sticker location.

Styler

It shows the vaccum cleaner and its QR code sticker location.

Vaccum Cleaner

It shows the wine cellar and its QR code sticker location.

Wine Cellar

FAQ

Press the +plus button below for answers to popular questions

There's a search box on the screen.be marked with

Q.

How do I add a product on the LG ThinQ® app?

A.

Add products to the ThinQ® app using the Add feature.

1. On the home screen, tap "+ Add a device" > "Select Device"
Press the Add a device button on the Home screen and touch Select Device.
2. Select the product from the product list.
Then, proceed by following the instructions. Select the product icon.

 

 

*The screen shown on the instructions may differ from that displayed on the actual app. The availability of products and services may vary depending on the models you own, the region/country you reside in, or the app and product versions.

Q.

While trying to add an air conditioner, a message says the “LG_AC_~~~” network password is incorrect

A.

For the network name "LG_AC_XXXX", enter the last four characters “XXXX” of the network name two times without a space in the password field.
Passwords are case sensitive, so please try again entering upper and lowercase letters exactly.
Screen for entering the Wi-Fi password.

 

*Note that for iPhones, a feature that automatically capitalizes the first letter of an input or the first word after a period may be ON.
*The screen shown on the instructions may differ from that displayed on the actual app. The availability of products and services may vary depending on the models you own, the region/country you reside in, or the app and product versions.

Q.

While trying to add a product, I am getting a router image with a message that says "No Network Connection"

A.

- Before adding a product to ThinQ®, make sure your smartphone is properly connected to the internet.
If you continue to have problems connecting to the internet, check the connection of your router.
- This message may occur if the router is too far away. If you can't move or come in closer proximity to the router, please install the Wi-Fi amplifier and try again.
- Try again after unplugging or resetting the router.

 

*If you are unable to proceed to the next step of adding your product, close the app and run it again.
*The screen shown on the instructions may differ from that displayed on the actual app. The availability of products and services may vary depending on the models you own, the region/country you reside in, or the app and product versions.

Q.

Is it possible to use the 5GHz Wi-Fi frequency band when using appliances with the ThinQ® app?

A.

LG Electronics appliances and the ThinQ® app support the 2.4GHz Wi-Fi frequency band only.

 

*The screen shown on the instructions may differ from that displayed on the actual app. The availability of products and services may vary depending on the models you own, the region/country you reside in, or the app and product versions.

Q.

What are the recommended smartphone specifications to run the ThinQ® app?

A.

Android OS Requirements
The ThinQ® app supports Android OS 7.0 and higher. Smartphones using Android OS version 6.0.1 or lower must update their OS in order to use the latest version of the app.

iOS Requirements
The ThinQ® app supports iOS 12.0 and higher. Smartphones using iOS 10.3 or lower must update their OS in order to use the latest version of the app.

* Please refer to the Playstore and App Store links for the most accurate, up-to-date information.
Playstore: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lgeha.nuts
Appstore: https://apps.apple.com/app/lg-thinq/id993504342

 

*There may be some limitations in using the app based on other smartphone specifications in addition to the OS version.
• RAM: 2GB
• Resolution: 1280 x 800 (WXGA)
• Available Storage Space: 377.2MB
*The screen shown on the instructions may differ from that displayed on the actual app. The availability of products and services may vary depending on the models you own, the region/country you reside in, or the app and product versions.

Q.

How do I use the Smart Diagnosis feature?

A.

Smart Diagnosis is a feature that diagnoses the possible causes of product failures. Proceed with the steps below if you own products with the Smart Diagnosis logo.

1. On the home screen, go to the top left Menu > Smart Diagnosis
Press the top left menu icon on the Home screen and select Smart Diagnosis.
2. After selecting a product, proceed with Smart Diagnosis by following the guide.
Smart Diagnosis screen being displayed after selecting the product.

 

*If the Wi-Fi Smart Diagnosis is not supported, try running the Audible Smart Diagnosis by following the instructions shown on the app screen. Please be advised that a diagnosis tone is produced while the audible smart diagnosis is in progress.
*The screen shown on the instructions may differ from that displayed on the actual app. The availability of products and services may vary depending on the models you own, the region/country you reside in, or the app and product versions.

Q.

What should I do if I replaced my router?

A.

If you have replaced the router in a space where your products are located in, you also need to replace
the product network registered on your app. If you don't, you might not be able to use the products.

1. On the top left menu on the app's Home screen, > select "Device Settings."
Touch the top left menu icon on the home screen and select Device Settings.
2. From the list, choose a product whose network you want to change.
Select a product card from the list, and tap "Change Network."
3. Reset the Wi-Fi network by following the instructions on the screen.

 

*The screen shown on the instructions may differ from that displayed on the acutal app. The availability of products and services may vary depending on the models you own, the region/country you reside in, or the app and product versions.

Q.

For iPhone users, having trouble adding products on your ThinQ® app?

A.

If you can't add products on your iPhone running iOS 14, ThinQ® may not have the proper access permissions. ThinQ® requires access to the following settings:

1. Toggle “Local Network” to ON
To add products to ThinQ®, your phone needs to be connected to your local network. Make sure the Wi-Fi network is connected and ThinQ® has been given access permission.
Zooming in on the Local Network menu in iPhone Settings

2. Allow “Location” access
Zooming in on the Location menu in iPhone Settings
1) Tap “Location”
2) Select “While Using the App” or “Always.”
3) Turn on "Precise Location"
The "Precise Location" option helps the app to find products more accurately.
Using the location service, you can remotely control products and use automation features, and find customer service centers based on the current location information.
Once you've configured all of these settings, try adding your product again.

 

*The screen shown on the instructions may differ from that displayed on the actual app. The availability of products and services may vary depending on the models you own, the region/country you reside in, or the app and product versions.
*Please check Apple's policies for the latest information. https://support.apple.com/en-mk/HT211870

Q.

How do I change the app’s default language within the same region?

A.

Changing the default language of the ThinQ® app within the same regional setting may be possible for only select regions (countries). You can change the language settings by following the order below.

1. On the home screen, go to the top left Menu, and touch the top right Settings icon
Press the top left menu icon on the Home screen and select the top right App Settings.
2. Tap "Language" to check and change the language Select the language.

 

*The screen shown on the instructions may differ from that displayed on the actual app. The availability of products and services may vary depending on the models you own, the region/country you reside in, or the app and product versions.

LG ThinQ® Products for You

 

 

LG ThinQ®compatible appliances are designed to fit your exact needs and enhance your day-to-day living.Browse below for LG ThinQ® products that’ll upgrade your life.

