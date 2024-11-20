- Before adding a product to ThinQ®, make sure your smartphone is properly connected to the internet.

If you continue to have problems connecting to the internet, check the connection of your router.

- This message may occur if the router is too far away. If you can't move or come in closer proximity to the router, please install the Wi-Fi amplifier and try again.

- Try again after unplugging or resetting the router.

*If you are unable to proceed to the next step of adding your product, close the app and run it again.

*The screen shown on the instructions may differ from that displayed on the actual app. The availability of products and services may vary depending on the models you own, the region/country you reside in, or the app and product versions.