LG gram 2 in1 - 16" Touch Display, Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor. Windows 11 Pro

16T90R-G.AP55A

16T90R-G.AP55A

Front view of the 16 Inch LG gram 2 in 1 (16T90R-G-AP55A) laptop with keyboard and a Stylus Pen, featuring 16GB RAM and Intel Core i5
Start Light with LG gram.

Start Light with LG gram

It shows the stamd mode LG gram 2in1.

Flip it Back, it’s Versatile

LG gram 2in1 screen can flip to change configuration and suit your preferred work style.

It shows the tablet mode LG gram 2in1.

Modes to Suit Your Mood

Switch from laptop to tablet and screen position options in between.
It shows the usage with laptop mode.

Laptop Mode

It shows the usage with tablet mode.

Tablet Mode

It shows the usage with tent mode.

Tent Mode

It shows the usage with stand mode.

Stand Mode

It shows the usage with flat mode.

Flat Mode

The animation shows the sample scene that the gram is being used in various modes.

LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES2.0)

Put Pen to Screen

Write, draw or doodle using the LG Stylus Pen.

Wacom Notes App*

Note-taking done easily

Bamboo Paper App*

Turn your device into a paper pad

LG Pen Settings App*

Fluid motions to create custom work

*It is required to download the apps to use the features of the apps commented on above.

A woman is carrying her LG gram2in1, while she checking a design work on it on the way.

Ultra-light, Ultra-mighty

Slim and light along with powerful performance, LG gram brings brilliant portability and productivity.

High Resolution Large Display

The WQXGA high resolution display with 16:10 aspect ratio supports a wide colour gamut, DCI-P3 99%(Typ.) and lets you see more content with less scrolling.*

*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.
DCI-P3 : The color standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).

Powerfully Performance

LPDDR5 Memory

LPDDR5 Memory & 4th Gen. NVMe SSD

13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors.

13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors

Advanced Cooling.

Advanced Cooling**

Various Ports.

Various Ports

**Modified keyboard location to improve the airflow. Larger fan with more blades. Applied graphite sheet under the keyboard. The advanced cooling feature is in comparison to the preceding model.

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

Protect Your Work

Face, eye and gaze sensing software assists data security and helps safeguard sensitive information.

Long Battery Life and Wireless Portability

The 80Wh high-capacity battery helps deliver long usage time from a single charge to help you work from anywhere.

*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
Expand Your View with One Click

LG Display Extension lets you click in the direction of a second compatible LG display to show content.

Reach Faster with Hot Keys

Hold down the Fn or Windows key to bring up the hot key map. LG gram comes preloaded with all of the most intuitive hot keys.

*The cable for connection to 2nd display is not included. It is sold separately.

Unbox and Upcycle

Transform the package box into a rhino picture frame instead of throwing it away.
Key Specs

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Pro

  • Size (Inch)

    16

  • Processor

    Intel® Core™ i5-1340P (1.9 GHz up to 4.6 GHz, 12 MB L3 Cache)

  • Memory

    16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200 MHz)

  • SSD

    512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

  • weight(kg)

    1.48

  • Resolution

    WQXGA 2560 x 1600

  • Graphic

    Intel Iris Xe Graphics

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

  • Dimension(inch)

    14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67

INFO

  • Product Category

    gram

  • Year

    Y23

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

  • Dimension(mm)

    356.6 x 248.3 x 16.95

  • weight(kg)

    1.48

  • Dimension(inch)

    14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67

  • Shipping Dimension(mm)

    490 x 67 x 310

  • Shipping weight(kg)

    2.58

  • weight(lb)

    3.26

  • Shipping weight(lb)

    5.69

  • Shipping Dimension(inch)

    19.29 x 2.64 x 12.20

BATTERY

  • Battery

    80Wh

DESIGN

  • Chassis Materials

    Aluminum, Magnesium, PC-ABS

  • Color

    Obsidian Black

SYSTEM

  • Graphic

    Intel Iris Xe Graphics

  • Memory

    16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200 MHz)

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Pro

  • Processor

    Intel® Core™ i5-1340P (1.9 GHz up to 4.6 GHz, 12 MB L3 Cache)

DISPLAY

  • Brightness

    350nit

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

  • Contrast

    1200:1 (Typical)

  • Panel Type

    IPS LCD with Pen Touch (Gorilla Glass)

  • Panel Multi

    LGD

  • Pol

    Glare

  • Ratio

    16:10

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Resolution

    WQXGA 2560 x 1600

  • Response Time

    30ms(Typical)

  • Size (Inch)

    16

  • Size (cm)

    40.6

SECURITY

  • finger print

    NO

  • fTPM/HW TPM

    Option

  • Slim Kensington lock

    NO

  • SSD Security

    YES

  • Secure mode

    NO

  • HDD Security

    NO

STORAGE

  • MMC Slot

    Micro SD

  • SSD

    512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

SOUND

  • Audio

    HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

  • Speaker

    Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)

CONNECTIVITY

  • BT

    BT 5.1

  • Webcam

    FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

  • Wireless

    Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

  • LAN

    10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)

POWER

  • AC Adapter

    65W

  • AC Adapter type

    USB Type-C (Desktop type)

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    New Stylus Pen(Wacom AES 2.0), USB-C to HDMI adapter

PRE-INSTALLED SW

  • Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

    NO

  • Dolby Atmos

    YES

  • LG gram Link

    NO

  • DTS X:Ultra

    NO

  • Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

    YES

  • Intel® Unision

    YES

  • LG Control Center

    NO

  • LG Display Extension

    YES

  • LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

    NO

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix®

    YES

  • LG On Screen Display 3

    YES

  • LG PC Manuals

    YES

  • LG Pen Settings

    YES

  • LG Power Manager

    NO

  • LG Reader Mode

    NO

  • LG Security Guard

    YES

  • Quick Share

    NO

  • LG UltraGear Studio

    NO

  • LG Update & Recovery

    YES

  • LG Update Center

    NO

  • McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

    YES

  • Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

    YES

  • Nebo for LG

    NO

  • PCmover Professional

    YES

  • Sync on Mobile

    YES

  • Wacom notes

    YES

  • Bamboo Paper

    NO

  • LG Smart Assistant

    YES

  • LG Quick Guide

    NO

  • LG Lively Theme

    YES

INPUT DEVICE

  • Keyboard

    Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key, Japan : 101 key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)

  • Pointing Device

    Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.9mm)

LED

  • LED

    Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam

THERMAL

  • Thermal

    Mega cooling System

BUTTON

  • Button

    Power button

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • HP-Out

    4Pole Headset, US type

  • USB Type A

    1 (USB3.2)

  • USB Type C

    2 (USB4, PD, DP, Thunderbolt™ 4)

