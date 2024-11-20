Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG gram SuperSlim 15.6" with OLED Display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor Windows 11 Home

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG gram SuperSlim 15.6" with OLED Display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor Windows 11 Home

15Z90RT-G.AA75A

LG gram SuperSlim 15.6" with OLED Display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor Windows 11 Home

(0)
Front view

LG gram thin.

Unbelievably Thin,
Uncompromisingly Light

LG gram thin.

990g Lightweight*

OLED Display with AGLR panel

True Black with 1M:1 Contrast Ratio

13th Gen Intel® Core Processor

Dolby Atmos Sound

Enhanced Security & Usability

*The weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.

The Thinnest gram Ever

ultra-slim body and ultra-light weight.

Thin, Light, Delightful

Light weight in a slim body to help you multitask on the move.
premium and immersive neptune blue colour.

Flex Your Style with LG gram SuperSlim

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.

The image expresses the lifelike visual through the vast night scene, full of stars and sunset.

OLED Display

Stunning Colour and Clarity

From videos and gaming to digital content and graphic design work, enjoy captivating visuals with OLED display technology.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Breathtaking Details, Realism from True Black and HDR

With a 1,000,000:1 high contrast ratio and HDR capability, this laptop can handle detail even in deep and dark corners of the spectrum, while adjustable brightness accentuates fine textural details.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • OLED AGLR panel
  • OLED glare panel

Comfortable Viewing without Disruption

The anti-glare low reflection (AGLR) panel greatly reduces glare and reflection, and you can enjoy the high-level quality of true black colour in light places with peak brightness in HDR of 500 nits.*

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness is 400nits (Typ.), Peak HDR Brightness is more than 500nits.

Smooth, Seamless and Immersive

Whether gaming, watching or simply scrolling, enjoy smooth visuals with significantly reduced stuttering and afterimage effects, thanks to the 0.2ms response time and OLED display.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

colourful image with laptop.

Accurate and Rich Colours

Thanks to the OLED's 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, you can enjoy an exceptional viewing experience with vivid details and rich colours.*

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*DCI-P3 Typical 100%, Minimum 90%.
DCI-P3 : The color standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).

The User can use gram all day without charging.

Long Battery Life

Experience wireless portability with the 60Wh capacity battery.*

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.

Versatile Connectivity

LG gram SuperSlim offers two Thunderbolt™ 4 and USB Type-C™ ports, so you can connect devices on both sides while charging the gram*.

LG gram has USB Type-C™ ports on both sides.

*USB-C to HDMI cable included in box

Powerful Performance

13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors

Meet your demands for gaming to creating.

Adopted Latest Windows OS

Redesigned with the notion of flexibility and ease of use in mind. Optimizes screen space and improves productivity with upgraded security, accessibility, and social features.

Ready for Speedy Multi-tasking

The LPDDR5 memory and 4th generation NVME SSD allow fast processing for more work efficiency and multi-tasking abilities.
LG Quick Guide app provides useful information by categories, and you can check the details and launch the app on the same screen. Also, you can easily add a gram to the ThinQ app through a QR code.

Expand Your View with One Click

LG Display Extension lets you click in the direction of a second compatible LG display to show content.**

Quick Access with Hot Keys

Hold down the Fn or Windows key to bring up the hot key map. LG gram comes preloaded with all of the most intuitive hot keys*.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The cable for connection to 2nd display is not included. It is sold separately.

Unbox and Upcycle

Transform the package box into a rhino picture frame instead of throwing it away.
Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Product Category

    gram

  • Year

    Y23

SYSTEM

  • Processor

    13th Gen Intel® Core™﻿ Processor
    i7-1360P (12 Cores: 4P + 8E, P: 2.2 up to 5.0 GHz /
    E: 1.6 up to 3.7 GHz), L3 Cache 18MB

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Graphic

    Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7)

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    15.6 Inch

  • Size (cm)

    39.6cm

  • Resolution

    FHD (1920*1080)

  • Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Panel Multi

    SDC

  • Pol

    Anti Glare Low Reflection

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Response Time

    0.2ms

  • Brightness

    normal 400nit, HDR Peak Brightness 500nit

  • Colour gamut

    DCI-P3 100% (Typical, min 90%)

  • Contrast

    1,000,000 :1 (Typical)

STORAGE

  • Memory

    16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)

  • SSD

    M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots, Gen4
    - NVMe: 512GB

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wireless

    Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

  • BT

    BT 5.1

  • Webcam

    FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

  • Audio

    HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

  • Speaker

    Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2
    Smart Amp (Max 5W)

SECURITY

  • Security

    SSD Security, fTPM

INPUT DEVICE

  • Keyboard

    Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)

  • Pointing Device

    Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
    (size: 111.6 x 69.6mm)

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • HP-Out

    4Pole Headset, US type

  • USB Type C

    USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
    USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x1, with Power Delivery)

BATTERY

  • Battery

    60 Wh Li-Ion
    MobileMark 2018: 13.0 hr
    Video playback: 16.3 hr
    JEITA 2.0: 20.0 hr

ACCESSORY

  • AC Adapter

    - 65W 2pole with Power cord, Black

THERMAL

  • Thermal

    Mega cooling system

BUTTON

  • Button

    Power button without Fingerprint

LED

  • LED

    Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam

DIMENSION/WEIGHT

  • Dimension(mm)

    356.0 x 227.45 x 10.9mm

  • Dimension(inch)

    14.0 x 8.95 x 0.43"

  • weight(kg)

    990g

  • weight(lb)

    2.2lbs

  • Shipping Dimension(mm)

    476 x 271 x 60mm

  • Shipping Dimension(inch)

    18.8 x 10.7 x 2.4"

  • Shipping weight(kg)

    2.1kg

  • Shipping weight(lb)

    4.7 lbs

COLOUR

  • Colour

    - Color: Neptune Blue
    - A part: Mg (Blue)
    - B part: AL (Black)
    - C part: Mg (Blue), KBD: Texture (Black)
    - D part: Mg (Blue)

PRE-INSTALLED SW

  • LG On Screen Display 3

    Yes

  • Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Intel® Unision

    Yes

  • McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

    Yes

  • Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

    Yes

  • LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)

    Yes

  • LG PC Manuals

    Yes

  • LG Update & Recovery

    Yes

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix®

    Yes

  • PCmover Professional

    Yes

  • New Wall paper

    Yes

  • LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

    Yes

  • LG Display Extension

    Yes

  • LG Security Guard

    Yes

  • Sync on Mobile

    Yes

ETC

  • Certified

    HDR True Black500
    SGS
    UL : Halo free / Superiror image quality / Greenguard Gold

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

Our Picks for You 

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 