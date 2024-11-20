We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram SuperSlim 15.6" with OLED Display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor Windows 11 Home
*The weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.
The Thinnest gram Ever
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Breathtaking Details, Realism from True Black and HDR
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
OLED AGLR panel
-
OLED glare panel
Comfortable Viewing without Disruption
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness is 400nits (Typ.), Peak HDR Brightness is more than 500nits.
Smooth, Seamless and Immersive
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*DCI-P3 Typical 100%, Minimum 90%.
DCI-P3 : The color standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
Versatile Connectivity
LG gram has USB Type-C™ ports on both sides.
*USB-C to HDMI cable included in box
Powerful Performance
13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors
Adopted Latest Windows OS
Ready for Speedy Multi-tasking
Expand Your View with One Click
Quick Access with Hot Keys
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The cable for connection to 2nd display is not included. It is sold separately.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
gram
-
Year
Y23
SYSTEM
-
Processor
13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor
i7-1360P (12 Cores: 4P + 8E, P: 2.2 up to 5.0 GHz /
E: 1.6 up to 3.7 GHz), L3 Cache 18MB
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Graphic
Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7)
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
15.6 Inch
-
Size (cm)
39.6cm
-
Resolution
FHD (1920*1080)
-
Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Panel Multi
SDC
-
Pol
Anti Glare Low Reflection
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Response Time
0.2ms
-
Brightness
normal 400nit, HDR Peak Brightness 500nit
-
Colour gamut
DCI-P3 100% (Typical, min 90%)
-
Contrast
1,000,000 :1 (Typical)
STORAGE
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
-
SSD
M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots, Gen4
- NVMe: 512GB
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wireless
Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
BT
BT 5.1
-
Webcam
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2
Smart Amp (Max 5W)
SECURITY
-
Security
SSD Security, fTPM
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
(size: 111.6 x 69.6mm)
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x1, with Power Delivery)
BATTERY
-
Battery
60 Wh Li-Ion
MobileMark 2018: 13.0 hr
Video playback: 16.3 hr
JEITA 2.0: 20.0 hr
ACCESSORY
-
AC Adapter
- 65W 2pole with Power cord, Black
THERMAL
-
Thermal
Mega cooling system
BUTTON
-
Button
Power button without Fingerprint
LED
-
LED
Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam
DIMENSION/WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
356.0 x 227.45 x 10.9mm
-
Dimension(inch)
14.0 x 8.95 x 0.43"
-
weight(kg)
990g
-
weight(lb)
2.2lbs
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
476 x 271 x 60mm
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
18.8 x 10.7 x 2.4"
-
Shipping weight(kg)
2.1kg
-
Shipping weight(lb)
4.7 lbs
COLOUR
-
Colour
- Color: Neptune Blue
- A part: Mg (Blue)
- B part: AL (Black)
- C part: Mg (Blue), KBD: Texture (Black)
- D part: Mg (Blue)
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
LG On Screen Display 3
Yes
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Intel® Unision
Yes
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
Yes
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
Yes
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
Yes
-
LG PC Manuals
Yes
-
LG Update & Recovery
Yes
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
Yes
-
PCmover Professional
Yes
-
New Wall paper
Yes
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
Yes
-
LG Display Extension
Yes
-
LG Security Guard
Yes
-
Sync on Mobile
Yes
ETC
-
Certified
HDR True Black500
SGS
UL : Halo free / Superiror image quality / Greenguard Gold
