Home cinemas have shifted from a luxury to a widespread trend, as families look to upgrade their movie nights within the comfort of their own homes. The convenience, intimacy, and unmatched entertainment value of a customised home theatre have greatly increased its popularity.

This guide will help you navigate the basics of creating the perfect home cinema environment, highlighting the latest LG technology to boost your family's movie nights. Discover our tips to refine your home cinema setup and ensure every viewing is a memorable one.