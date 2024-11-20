Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
CineBeam Q 4K UHD Projector with maximal 120 inch screen size

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

CineBeam Q 4K UHD Projector with maximal 120 inch screen size
HU710PB

HU710PB

CineBeam Q 4K UHD Projector with maximal 120 inch screen size

(0)
-45 degree Side view of the LG CineBeam Q (HU710PB), small 4K UHD projector

LG CineBeam Q logo.

Side view of HU710PB.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Small simplicity

Small size
Minimalism design

Premium picture quality

4K UHD RGB Laser
DCI-P3 154% (Overall) / Contrast 450,000:1
Up to 120-inch screen

Easy to use

Easy portability
Versatile handle
Smart webOS

Small & Modern design

The essence of simplicity

With its refined minimalism, the CineBeam Q integrates seamlessly with your space. An object of exquisite beauty, it looks elegant wherever you put it.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Various usage scenes of LG CineBeam HU710PB - on the tables.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

360° rotating handle

Handle with ease

Portable and versatile, the CineBeam Q features a rotating handle that doubles as a stand. Its innovative design allows for easy carrying and projection. With the 360-degree rotating handle, enjoy 4K projector screen content on any surface - walls, screens, or even ceilings.

Video of LG CineBeam HU710PB - handle ratates 360-degrees.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Various usage scenes of LG CineBeam HU710PB - Holding and moving the product, manipulating the product.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

4K up to 120-inch

Tiny but mighty

Don’t let its small appearance fool you. The CineBeam Q's compact body packs an impressive 8.3 megapixels and a screen measuring up to 120 inches screen into its compact frame. Place it anywhere you want and indulge in a cinematic experience.

8.3M pixels

4K UHD

DCI-P3 154% (Overall)

Colour gamut

450,000:1

Contrast ratio

3-channel RGB Laser

Light source

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Screen size may vary based on projection distance.

DCI-P3 154% (Overall) / 3-channel RGB Laser

Surreal colour to inspire

With the 3-channel RGB Laser Projector, you can experience the magic of vivid detail and unreal colour reproduction to a rage of 154% DCI-P3 (Overall).

The above figures are based on 'Brightest mode' and may vary depending on your environment.
The figures of colour gamut measured values from internal testing and may vary depending on your environment.
3-channel RGB Laser offers a separate light source for red, green, and blue.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

450,000:1 contrast ratio

Real black for deep detail

Our 450,000:1 contrast ratio delivers clear detail and real black, even through projection. Experience new levels of image quality.

The above figures are based on 'Brightest mode' and may vary depending on your environment.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Various usage scenes of LG CineBeam HU710PB - living room and bedroom.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Auto screen adjustment

Place and play

The CineBeam Q automatically calibrates screen alignment and optimizes focus as it is placed. Don't waste time changing settings or making adjustments; simply place and play!

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.
If the distance from the screen is over 2m or the placement is over 25 degrees, the auto screen adjustment may not work properly.

Image of webOS home UI and remote control.
webOS

Open a world of content

Using webOS, explore a world of content with built-in streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Internet connection and subscription to related services are required and will need to be purchased separately.

Fully ready to connect

Airplay & Screen Share

From phone to cinema

Freely share entertainment from your mobile device and laptop with the CineBeam Q. Use AirPlay for Apple devices* and Screen for Android devices**. Enjoy videos, photos, and music on a large screen.

*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector. This projector supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.
**Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
Depending on the Wi-Fi environment and firmware version of connected external devices, these features may not work properly.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Bluetooth & 3W speaker

Cinematic surround sound

The CineBeam Q supports Bluetooth pairing with dual audio output*, connecting two devices simultaneously. You can also experience booming music through its built-in speakers.

*Supported on BT 5.0 and above. The sound between the two connected devices may not match.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

HDMI, USB Type-C

In line with various interfaces

The CineBeam Q is compatible with various interfaces. Connect to devices that you want using its convenient ports.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
It supports a 4K 30Hz by connecting the external device with a USB Type-C port and does not support HDR.
This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery is required for operation.

External battery compatibility

You can use it outdoors by connecting an external battery to the USB Type-C port.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery (20V/3.25A or higher) is required for operation.

Light drawing

Create your own vibe

Change the mood lighting with your desired image and shape. The light projection transforms your interior into a distinctive, atmospheric space.

A scene showcasing the application of the light drawing feature - reading a book in living room.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
To work properly, install the LG CineBeam Q App on the connected device and control details through the app.

Enjoying a movie with a brightly projected image from the projector.
500 ANSI Lumens brightness

Enjoy an illuminating evening

The CineBeam Q boasts a brightness of 500 ANSI Lumens. After the sun goes down, sit back, relax, and enjoy the stunning visuals.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

What's in the box

1/2. Adapter+Power cord, 3. Remote control, 4. AA batteries

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

    Print

    Key Specs

    • Native Resolution

      4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 1)

    • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

      500

    • Type

      3Ch Laser

    • Contrast Ratio

      450,000:1

    • Digital Keystone Correction

      Edge Adjustment

    • Output

      3W Mono

    • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

      YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

    • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

      YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

    • Zoom

      Fixed

    All Spec

    PROJECTION SYSTEM

    • Projection System

      DLP

    NATIVE RESOLUTION

    • Native Resolution

      4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 1)

    BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

    • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

      500

    CONTRAST RATIO

    • Contrast Ratio

      450,000:1

    WEIGHT

    • Net Weight (kg or g)

      1.49kg

    CONVENIENCE FEATURES

    • Platform (OS, UI)

      webOS 6.0 (Smart)

    • Background Image

      YES

    • Premium CP

      YES

    • Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

      YES

    • Contents Suggestion

      YES

    • Internet Browser

      YES

    • Voice Recognition - Buit-in

      LG ThinQ

    • AI Speaker Compatibility

      Apple Homekit works-with

    • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

      YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

    • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

      YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

    • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

      YES

    • Bluetooth Sound out

      YES

    • Bluetooth AV Sync Control

      YES

    • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

      YES

    • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

      YES (eARC)

    • HDMI simplink(CEC)

      YES

    • HDCP

      HDCP2.2

    • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

      YES

    • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

      YES

    • Setting Guide

      YES(Bean Bird)

    • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

      YES

    • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

      YES (Min/Med/Max)

    • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

      YES

    • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

      YES

    • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

      YES (On / Off)

    • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

      YES

    • Processor

      Quad Core

    • HDR

      HDR10, HLG

    • HDR Tone Mapping

      YES(Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

    • TruMotion

      YES(up to 4096x2160)

    • Real Cinema

      YES (up to 4096x2160)

    • Upscaler

      YES (4K)

    • Super Resolution (Expert Control)

      YES (4K)

    • FILMMAKER mode

      YES

    • HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode

      YES

    • Digital Keystone Correction

      Edge Adjustment

    • Auto Keystone

      O (Auto Screen Adjustment)

    • Image Flip

      YES(Horizontal/Vertical)

    • Smooth Gradation

      YES

    • Black Level Control

      YES

    • Noise Reduction

      YES

    • Color Temperature Adjustment

      YES

    • Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

      YES

    • Dynamic Color (Expert control)

      YES

    • Color Management System (Expert control)

      YES

    • Color gamut setting (Expert control)

      YES

    • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

      YES

    • White balance setting (Expert control)

      YES

    • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

      YES(on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)

    • Store Mode

      YES

    • Self Diagnosis

      YES

    PROJECTION LENS

    • Focus (Auto / Manual)

      Motorized, Auto

    • Zoom

      Fixed

    PROJECTION IMAGE

    • Screen Size

      50" - 120"

    • Throw Ratio

      1.2

    PROJECTION OFFSET

    • Projection Offset

      100%

    LIGHT SOURCE

    • Type

      3Ch Laser

    SOUND

    • Output

      3W Mono

    • Clear Voice

      YES (Clear Voice lll)

    • Dolby Atmos compatible

      YES (Pass through)

    SIZE

    • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

      80 x 135 x 135

    TEMPERATURE

    • Operation Temperature

      0 - 40℃

    INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

    • USB Type-C

      YES

    • Digital(HDMI)

      Up to 4K (4096x2160)

    INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

    • HDMI

      1

    • USB Type-C (Display, Charging)

      1 (USB2.0, Display, Power : 5V/1A Out)

    DESIGN

    • Cabinet Color

      Silver

    • Local Key

      One Key

    • Kensington Lock

      YES

    • Leg-Stand

      YES

    ACCESSORY

    • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

      Simple Book

    • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

      YES

    • Warranty Card

      YES

    • Remote Control - Normal

      YES

    • Conformances(Regulation)

      KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE

    NOISE

    • Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

      29

    • Energy Saving Med.

      27

    • Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

      25

    ASPECT RATIO

    • Aspect Ratio Control

      16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom

    POWER

    • Power Consumption (Max.)

      65W

    • Stand-by Power

      <0.5W

    • Power Supply

      Adapter 65W

