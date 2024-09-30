Lithium-ion batteries are a type of rechargeable battery. They work by moving lithium ions back and forth between positive and negative electrodes, powering our devices during countless charge and discharge cycles. When a lithium-ion battery is charging, the positive electrodes will move lithium ions through the battery and store them with the negative electrodes. So, when the battery is removed from the charger, the lithium ions are passed back through the battery from the negative to the positive electrodes, releasing energy to power up your device!

Unfortunately, as time goes on, the battery capacity naturally diminishes due to internal chemical reactions. To keep your battery performing at its best, it's vital to shield it from extreme temperatures that could harm its performance.

Each time you fire up your laptop, your battery embarks on another charge cycle, gradually ticking away at its finite lifespan, which typically ranges from 3 to 5 years.

A charge cycle is when you use all your laptop’s battery capacity, and a crucial thing to understand is that one charge cycle doesn't necessarily mean a full 0% to 100% charge. So, if one day you use only half of your battery's capacity, recharge it to 100%, and use half the next day and then fully recharge it again, this only equates to one cycle.

Lithium-ion batteries have truly revolutionised the world of portable electronics, offering unmatched energy density and rechargeability in a compact, lightweight package. Their versatility makes them perfect for laptops where space and weight are at a premium. And unlike their predecessors, these batteries are immune to the memory effect, eliminating the need for tedious full discharges before refuelling. Whether you’re working on an important document or streaming your favourite shows on the go, you won’t be caught short without charge thanks to the long-lasting and rechargeable power of lithium-ion batteries.