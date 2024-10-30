4K Ultra is the successor to High Definition (HD) TV. It is often known as Ultra HD or UHD. If you’re buying a new TV today, it’ll most likely be 4K.

But what is 4K television, and how does it enhance viewing? Our guide explains…

The experience of 4K TV and the capabilities it brings redefine how we watch videos.

Put simply, the screen boasts four times the resolution of a HD screen, offering remarkable detail when you choose a 4K Ultra TV.

The result? Richer, more in-depth visuals that leap off the screen. 4K is fast becoming the norm for filming blockbuster movies. Streaming platforms and movie studios are adding more and more new titles in 4K.

Benefits of 4K TV