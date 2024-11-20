Dishwasher Buying Guide

Dishwasher Sizes

Dishwashers are available in a range of sizes, so it’s a good idea to really think about how big or small you’ll need a dishwasher to be to suit your household needs.

The external dimensions will be listed in the product specifications, so make a note of these when you’re shopping around. The width of a standard dishwasher is 600mm, and these are usually referred to as ‘full size’. You’ll also be given the depth and height; be sure to compare these measurements against the space that’s available, regardless of whether you’re buying a freestanding or built-in model.

The capacity of a dishwasher – that is, how much tableware it can clean in one go – is measured by the number of place settings it can hold. A ‘place setting’ refers to the dishes, cutlery and glassware used in a three-course meal. However, since tableware comes in all shapes and sizes, this measurement should be taken as a guide only.

At LG, you’ll find 14 and 15 place dishwashers, which are sufficient for households of almost any size, including larger households of four or more people.