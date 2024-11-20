Laptop Buying Guide: What is The Best Laptop?

The size of a laptop screen is measured diagonally, from corner to corner. You’ll find laptops with 14”, 16” and 17” screens in our store, so you can choose something that’s just right.

The smaller the screen – you guessed it – the smaller the laptop. So, if you’re interested in a more compact model that’s easy to take anywhere, a 14” laptop may be best. If, however, you want to get the most out of streaming or gaming, or if you’ll be using your laptop for design work, a larger screen may be more suitable.

A 16” laptop is a good option if you’re looking for something in-between; ours are easy to carry, with the power and usability you’d expect from LG.

If you need to expand your screen size, the + View feature for our LG Gram laptops allows you to widen your view when paired with the portable monitor. You can set up a dual monitor using a UBC Type-C™ connection – easy!