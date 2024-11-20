We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Cooking Instructions
Step 1
Place the noodles in a heatproof bowl. Cover with boiling water. Set aside to soak.
Step 2
Meanwhile, place the oil, onion, carrot and celery in a 1.5L (6 cup) microwave-safe bowl. Stir to combine. Cook on Sensor Menu #2 (Manual Cook at 100% for 5 minutes) or until softened.
Step 3
Add the potatoes to the bowl and stir to coat. Drain the noodles and add to the bowl along with the stock, chicken breast and thyme. Cook on Sensor Menu #2 (Manual Start at 100% 10 minutes) or until the chicken has cooked through.
Step 4
Use tongs to transfer the chicken to a chopping board. Set aside to cool for 2 minutes. Thickly slice and return to the soup. Stir to separate the noodles. Season with white pepper and chilli if using.
Step 5
Divide the soup between 2 bowls. Scatter with parsley leaves to serve.
*Product images may differ from products released by the country.