Step 1

Place the spaghetti in a rectangular microwave-safe dish large enough to fit the pasta. Pour over enough hot water to cover by 2cm. Microwave on Sensor Cook # 7 (Manual Cook at 100% for 20 minutes) or until tender. Drain and rinse under cold water.

Step 2

Return the pasta to the dish with the pasta sauce and chilli flakes. Use tongs to toss to coat. Press the reheat button twice. Cook until pasta and sauce has warmed through.



Step 3

Divide the pasta among plates or bowls. Sprinkle with cheese and scatter with basil leaves.