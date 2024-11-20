LG Smart Inverter™

LG Smart Inverter Microwave Ovens vary the temperature (or wattage) when performing different types of cooking functions. This may sound obvious, but it differs from the typical conventional MWOs, where instead of reducing power, the MWO simply switches on/off to artificially simulate temperature increase or decrease. You may be familiar with this having owned a conventional microwave, where you can actually hear / see the power cutting in and out when operating. The sporadic nature of this approach creates an imprecise cooking environment, often resulting in underheating, patchy over-thawing, or a dish that is stone cold on one side, and piping hot elsewhere. It's a similar idea to turning your heater or air conditioner on and off to reach a desired temperature in a room, instead of maintaining a steady, constant temperature over time through adjustment of power. By being able to precisely adjust the wattage and temperature, LG Smart Inverter MWOs are versatile enough to handle delicate proofing, targeted defrosting as well as ensuring piping hot meals at a touch.