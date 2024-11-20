Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
31.5" Full HD Curved monitor with AMD FreeSync™

32MR50C-B

front view
31.5" Full HD Curved display

Vibrant, Accurate Colour

The Full HD (1920x1080) screen offers clear colour reproduction on the 31.5-inch screen with 1500R curvature. 

This Full HD (1920x1080) screen offers clear color while displaying various programs at once on the 31.5-inch widescreen with 1500R curvature, elevating work productivity.

*Based on comparison against previous LG models with HD display.

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs.
100Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid visuals.
Seamless workflow.

The 100Hz refresh rate provides a smooth frame loading for realistic gameplay with less screen stuttering and motion blur.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Reader Mode

Reader mode1

Reader mode

Reader Mode adjusts colour temperature and luminance, supporting a suitable viewing experience for reading on a monitor.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Smooth gaming experience

AMD FreeSync™

AMD FreeSync™ technology helps reduce the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate. Thanks to FreeSync™, gaming enthusiasts can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, heavy-duty games.

*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.​

  • Off
  • On

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface.
OnScreen Control

Streamlined control

Easily control display settings with a few clicks using OnScreen Control software. You can also readily divide the whole display area with Screen Split.
Streamlined control Download

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Versatile Design

The monitor has a slim bezel on three sides and tilt adjustment*.

This display has a slim bezel on three sides, and the monitor offering tilt adjustment.
*Tilt adjustment range: -5~20°

*Tilt adjustment range: -5~20°

Ports

HDMI1.4 icon.

HDMI1.4

D-sub icon.

D-sub

H/P out icon.

H/P out

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Curvature

    1500R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    Y23

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    NO

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    NO

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    NO

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    NO

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    8.53

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    783 x 585 x 224

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    708.2 x 421.4 x 92.2

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    708.2 x 512.4 x 233.4

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.14

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.2

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    NTSC 68% (CIE1931)

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1800:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Curvature

    1500R

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.3637 x 0.3637

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    80.0

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

POWER

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    25W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Remote Controller

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB A to B

    NO

  • USB-C

    NO

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio In

    NO

  • Built-in KVM

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    NO

  • DP Version

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • D-Sub

    YES(1ea)

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    NO

  • Line out

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    NO

  • USB-C

    NO

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    NO

  • USB Downstream Port

    NO

  • USB Upstream Port

    NO

FEATURES

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NO

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Auto Brightness

    NO

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Camera

    NO

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    NO

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Crosshair

    NO

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    NO

  • HDR 10

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    NO

  • HW Calibration

    NO

  • Mic

    NO

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NO

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NO

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NO

  • VRR

    NO

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • DTS Headphone:X

    NO

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    NO

  • Speaker

    NO

