31.5" Full HD Curved monitor with AMD FreeSync™
Vibrant, Accurate Colour
This Full HD (1920x1080) screen offers clear color while displaying various programs at once on the 31.5-inch widescreen with 1500R curvature, elevating work productivity.
*Based on comparison against previous LG models with HD display.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Reader Mode
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Smooth gaming experience
AMD FreeSync™
*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
-
Off
-
On
Black Stabiliser
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Versatile Design
This display has a slim bezel on three sides, and the monitor offering tilt adjustment.
*Tilt adjustment range: -5~20°
Ports
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Curvature
1500R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
PC Monitor
-
Year
Y23
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
NO
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.53
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
783 x 585 x 224
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
708.2 x 421.4 x 92.2
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
708.2 x 512.4 x 233.4
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.14
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.2
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
NTSC 68% (CIE1931)
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1800:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Curvature
1500R
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.3637 x 0.3637
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
80.0
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
POWER
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
25W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
HDMI
YES
-
Remote Controller
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB A to B
NO
-
USB-C
NO
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
NO
-
Built-in KVM
NO
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
DisplayPort
NO
-
DP Version
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
D-Sub
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
NO
-
Line out
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
NO
-
USB-C
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
NO
FEATURES
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Auto Brightness
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Camera
NO
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
NO
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Crosshair
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
FPS Counter
NO
-
HDR 10
NO
-
HDR Effect
NO
-
HW Calibration
NO
-
Mic
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
-
OverClocking
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
User Defined Key
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
-
VRR
NO
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
-
DTS Headphone:X
NO
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
-
Speaker
NO
