front view
Full HD IPS Display

Wide Viewing Angles

IPS technology provides accurate colour reproduction and assists viewing from wide angles.

27" IPS Full HD display.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs.

100Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid visuals
Seamless workflow

The 100Hz refresh rate provides a smooth frame loading for realistic gameplay with less screen stuttering and motion blur.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts colour temperature and luminance, supporting a suitable viewing experience for reading on a monitor.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Smooth Gaming Experience

AMD FreeSync™

AMD FreeSync™ technology helps reduce the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate. Thanks to FreeSync™, gaming enthusiasts can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, heavy-duty games.

AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.​

  • Off
  • On

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface.
OnScreen Control

Streamlined control

Easily control display settings with a few clicks using OnScreen Control software. You can also readily divide the whole display area with Screen Split.
Streamlined control Download

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.
The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Versatile Design

The monitor has a slim bezel on three sides and tilt adjustment*.

This display has a slim bezel on three sides, and the monitor offering tilt adjustment.

*Tilt angle: -5~20°

    Ports

    HDMI1.4 icon.

    HDMI1.4

    D-sub icon.

    D-sub

    H/P out icon.

    H/P out

    *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

      Print

      Key Specs

      • Size [Inch]

        27

      • Resolution

        1920 x 1080

      • Panel Type

        IPS

      • Aspect Ratio

        16:9

      • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

        sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

      • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

        250

      • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

        100

      • Response Time

        5ms (GtG at Faster)

      • Display Position Adjustments

        Tilt

      All Spec

      DISPLAY

      • Size [Inch]

        27

      • Aspect Ratio

        16:9

      • Panel Type

        IPS

      • Response Time

        5ms (GtG at Faster)

      • Resolution

        1920 x 1080

      • Pixel Pitch [mm]

        0.3114 x 0.3114

      • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

        16.7M

      • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

        178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

      • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

        250

      • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

        1300:1

      • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

        sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

      • Colour Gamut (Min.)

        sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

      • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

        100

      • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

        220

      • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

        1000:1

      • Size [cm]

        68.6

      CONNECTIVITY

      • D-Sub

        YES(1ea)

      • HDMI

        YES(1ea)

      • Headphone out

        3-pole (Sound Only)

      FEATURES

      • AMD FreeSync™

        FreeSync

      • Colour Weakness

        YES

      • Smart Energy Saving

        YES

      • Flicker Safe

        YES

      • Dynamic Action Sync

        YES

      • Black Stabiliser

        YES

      • Reader Mode

        YES

      • Super Resolution+

        YES

      • Auto Input Switch

        YES

      MECHANICAL

      • Display Position Adjustments

        Tilt

      • Wall Mountable [mm]

        100 x 100

      DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

      • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

        690 x 448 x 143

      • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

        611.7 x 456.1 x 200.0

      • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

        611.7 x 362.3 x 50.5

      • Weight in Shipping [kg]

        5.3

      • Weight with Stand [kg]

        3.84

      • Weight without Stand [kg]

        3.26

      INFO

      • Product name

        PC Monitor

      • Year

        2023

      POWER

      • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

        Less than 0.5W

      • Power Consumption (Typ.)

        24W

      • Power Consumption (DC Off)

        Less than 0.3W

      • AC Input

        100-240V (50/60Hz)

      • Type

        External Power(Adapter)

      ACCESSORY

      • HDMI

        YES

      SW APPLICATION

      • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

        YES

      What people are saying

      Where to buy

      Find a retailer.

