We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27MR400-B
Wide Viewing Angles
27" IPS Full HD display.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Smooth Gaming Experience
AMD FreeSync™
AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
-
Off
-
On
Black Stabiliser
Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.
The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Versatile Design
This display has a slim bezel on three sides, and the monitor offering tilt adjustment.
*Tilt angle: -5~20°
Ports
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.3114 x 0.3114
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1300:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
220
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1000:1
-
Size [cm]
68.6
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
690 x 448 x 143
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
611.7 x 456.1 x 200.0
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
611.7 x 362.3 x 50.5
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
5.3
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
3.84
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.26
INFO
-
Product name
PC Monitor
-
Year
2023
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
24W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.