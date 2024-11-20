We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” UHD 4K IPS Monitor with HDR
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
27" (68 cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness
350cd/m² (Typ)
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1 (Native)
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Number of Colours
1.07B colours
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare 3H
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Input (Rear) Digital
HDMI x 2 (ver2.0)
Display Port x1 (ver1.4)
USB-C x 1 (ver1.4)
USB Downstream Port x 2 (ver3.0)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80%
ACCESSORIES -
-
Accessories
HDMI cable, Display port cable, USB Type C cable
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
With stand Weight (kg)
6.1 kg
-
Without stand Weight (kg)
4.8 kg
-
Packed Weight (kg)
9 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
Additional
HDR 10, DisplayHDR™ 400, HDR Effect, Colour Calibrated, HW Calibration, Reader Mode, Dual Controller, OnScreen Control, Reader Mode, Super Resolution+, RADEON FreeSync™, Black Stabiliser, Dynamic Action Sync.
-
Stand
Tilt: -5 º ~ +20 º
Height: 0 ~ 110 mm
Pivot: Clockwise
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption
40W(Typ), 130W (Max), 25.2W(Energy Star)
-
Sleep Mode
0.5W
-
Off Mode
0.3W
-
Power Type
AC Adapter
SOUND -
-
Speaker
Yes
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.