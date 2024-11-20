Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG UltraGear™ 32 Inch | QHD Nano IPS 180Hz Gaming Monitor | 1ms (GtG), HDR10

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG UltraGear™ 32 Inch | QHD Nano IPS 180Hz Gaming Monitor | 1ms (GtG), HDR10

32GS85Q-B

LG UltraGear™ 32 Inch | QHD Nano IPS 180Hz Gaming Monitor | 1ms (GtG), HDR10

(0)
Front view of the 32 Inch LG UltraGear (32GS85Q-B) gaming monitor with 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms (GtG) response time

UltraGear™ Logo.

UltraGear™ gaming monitor with the image of a man riding a horse.

Dive into the rush
with vivid colours

Rev up your gaming world with 180Hz speed. Ignite your gameplay with a QHD resolution, Nano IPS wide viewing angles, and a jaw-dropping 180Hz refresh rate.

Display

31.5” QHD (2560x1440) Nano IPS
HDR10 / DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

Speed

180Hz refresh rate
Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) response time

Technology

VESA certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™^

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
^AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.

180Hz refresh rate

New speed.
New standard.

This UltraGear monitor's speed standard is 180Hz. You can enjoy ultra-clear and smooth images with a 180Hz refresh rate, which loads images 180 times in a second.

It is a comparison image of a fast-paced game with a low refresh rate and a clear image with a 180Hz high refresh rate.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use. Image on the left depicts 165Hz refresh rate.

An image of a robot on a monitor with three-dimensional, dynamic colors.
Nano IPS display

Brilliant play
from wide angle

Experience great colour accuracy and vivid game scenes with nano IPS technology. Enjoy a vibrant gaming experience with a 98% DCI-P3 colour spectrum.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The viewing angle of this IPS display is up to 178 degrees.

Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

Outstanding colour performance

This monitor supports 98% coverage of the DCI-P3* spectrum by applying nano-sized particles in Nano IPS, which help with the reproduction of vibrant colour.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*DCI-P3 : Typical 98%, Minimum 90%.

Nano IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for Incredible Speed

1ms Nano IPS display minimises afterimage and delivers fast response time, letting you enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use. The left image does not utilise 'Faster Mode' while the right image does.
Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).

High-definition color robot image reproduced in HDR10.
HDR10

Experience true colours

Regardless of the battlefield, this monitor allows gamers to see the dramatic colours that the game developers intended, by reproducing high-fidelity colours with HDR10.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Fluid gaming experience

Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

With VESA AdaptiveSync Display, enjoy gaming with high refresh rates and low latency, resulting in smooth, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

This is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that provides a good gaming experience with significantly minimised tearing or stuttering.

AMD FreeSync™

With FreeSync™ technology, gamers experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly minimises screen tearing and stuttering.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Gamer-centric design

Enhance your gaming experience with a 3-side virtually borderless design for an immersive viewing. The adjustable base, which supports tilt, height, and pivot, helps you play games more comfortably.

Borderless design monitor icon.

Virtually borderless design

3-side virtually borderless
Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

-5°~+15°
Height adjustable icon.

Height adjustment

110mm
Pivot adjustable icon.

Pivot

Clockwise

Two monitor images showing the front and back of the monitor.

HDMI icon.

HDMI

DisplayPort icon.

DisplayPort

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Gaming GUI

Award-winning gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control* to easily adjust basic monitor options or register user shortcuts via the "User Defined Key".

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Crosshair*

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

FPS Counter^

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
^FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y24

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Size [cm]

    80.0

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2724x0.2724mm

  • PPI (Pixel Per Inch)

    94

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350cd/m²

  • Colour Gamut (Min)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    180

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • VESA Adaptive Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • HDMI Version

    Supports TMDS 6G as compliant with HDMI 2.0

  • HDMI (HDCP Version)

    2.3

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • DP (HDCP Version)

    2.3

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode)

    29.01W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

    32W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    713.9x611x253.7(UP)
    713.9x501x253.7(DOWN)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    713.9 x 428.2 x 54

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    969 x 168 x 531

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.5Kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.6kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.3kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • USB A to B

    YES

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

Our Picks for You 

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 